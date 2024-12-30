Subscribe
The Great Christian Nations of the United States & Russia Fight Under the Banner of the Templar Knights Against the Demonic Death Cults of…
“A Templar Knight is truly a fearless knight, and secure on every side, for his soul is protected by the armor of faith, just as his body is protected…
Mar 1
•
Dr. Steven Katz
The Red Fascist Globalist Assault on the Caucasian Race and Western Civilization
We must protect the values of Western Civilization.
Mar 1
•
Dr. Steven Katz
6
February 2025
A Bibliography for the Great Awakening
"ALL BOUNDARIES BETWEEN SCIENCE AND RELIGION, SCIENCE AND ART, OBJECTIVE AND SUBJECTIVE, QUANITITY AND QUALITY, PHYSICS AND PSYCHOLOGY, ASTRONOMY AND…
Feb 24
•
Dr. Steven Katz
1
December 2024
In the Wake of the Return of President Trump, Patriots Must Remain Vigilant to Protect the Resurrection of the American Constitutional…
The Great Refusal is the protest against unnecessary repression, the struggle for the ultimate form of freedom – to live without anxiety.” – Herbert…
Dec 30, 2024
•
Dr. Steven Katz
1
The Mystic Jesus: Cabalist & Spiritual Revolutionary
I am a disciple of the Aryan Christ.
Dec 21, 2024
•
Dr. Steven Katz
1
The Conflict Between Russia and Ukraine Must be Ended!!
We are now living through one of those periods in history that remake the world.
Dec 3, 2024
•
Dr. Steven Katz
1
November 2024
The Nation is God's Spiritual Fortress to Protect the Health and Integrity of a Sovereign People by Dr. Steven Katz
A GREAT NATION IS ROOTED IN POPULAR NATIONALISM BASED ON SPIRITUAL AND NATURAL LAW.
Nov 16, 2024
•
Dr. Steven Katz
1
October 2024
Dr. Steven Katz - Philosophical Counsellor & Core Spiritual Energy Release Practitioner
Dr.
Oct 29, 2024
•
Dr. Steven Katz
2
Emergency Pre-Election Alert: The Red Fascist Criminal Democrat Rulers Plan to Trigger Violence and Declare Martial Law
The traitorous criminal Biden / Harris regime, at the funding and behest of their global state capitalist paymasters and controllers, are planning to…
Oct 24, 2024
•
Dr. Steven Katz
2
September 2024
Emergency Alert for Citizens of the United States of America
Stop the Global Power Grab by the U.N.
Sep 28, 2024
•
Dr. Steven Katz
3
Psychic Dictatorship in the U.S.A.
“More than anything else, America is best described as being aligned with the philosophy of corporatism, a term coined by Benito Mussolini.
Sep 22, 2024
•
Dr. Steven Katz
2
1
New Update [November 23, 2024] Emergency Alert to American Citizens: The United States is Days or Weeks Away from a Nuclear War with Russia…
Only Congress has the Power to Declare War, and the First Step is Following the War Powers Act - the U.S. Congress Has Violated the Constitution and the…
Sep 14, 2024
•
Dr. Steven Katz
4
