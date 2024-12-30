The Mad Philosopher's Substack

The Great Christian Nations of the United States & Russia Fight Under the Banner of the Templar Knights Against the Demonic Death Cults of…
“A Templar Knight is truly a fearless knight, and secure on every side, for his soul is protected by the armor of faith, just as his body is protected…
  
Dr. Steven Katz
The Red Fascist Globalist Assault on the Caucasian Race and Western Civilization
We must protect the values of Western Civilization.
  
Dr. Steven Katz

February 2025

December 2024

In the Wake of the Return of President Trump, Patriots Must Remain Vigilant to Protect the Resurrection of the American Constitutional…
The Great Refusal is the protest against unnecessary repression, the struggle for the ultimate form of freedom – to live without anxiety.” – Herbert…
  
Dr. Steven Katz
The Mystic Jesus: Cabalist & Spiritual Revolutionary
I am a disciple of the Aryan Christ.
  
Dr. Steven Katz
The Conflict Between Russia and Ukraine Must be Ended!!
We are now living through one of those periods in history that remake the world.
  
Dr. Steven Katz

November 2024

October 2024

September 2024

Emergency Alert for Citizens of the United States of America
Stop the Global Power Grab by the U.N.
  
Dr. Steven Katz
Psychic Dictatorship in the U.S.A.
“More than anything else, America is best described as being aligned with the philosophy of corporatism, a term coined by Benito Mussolini.
  
Dr. Steven Katz
1
New Update [November 23, 2024] Emergency Alert to American Citizens: The United States is Days or Weeks Away from a Nuclear War with Russia…
Only Congress has the Power to Declare War, and the First Step is Following the War Powers Act - the U.S. Congress Has Violated the Constitution and the…
  
Dr. Steven Katz
