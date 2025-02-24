"ALL BOUNDARIES BETWEEN SCIENCE AND RELIGION, SCIENCE AND ART, OBJECTIVE AND SUBJECTIVE, QUANITITY AND QUALITY, PHYSICS AND PSYCHOLOGY, ASTRONOMY AND RELIGION, GOD AND ETHER, ARE IRREVOCABLY BREAKING DOWN, BEING REPLACED BY A CONCEPTION OF THE BASIC UNITY, A BASIC CFP OF ALL NATURE WHICH BRACHES OUT INTO THE VARIOUS KINDS OF HUMAN EXPERIENCE." Wilhelm Reich, M.D., speaking about what was revealed by the Oranur Experiment.

Ackerman, Forrest J., and Stine, Jean, "Reel Future," short story "Farewell to the Master" by Harry Bates [basis for the movie "The Day the Earth Stood Still," pages 146-179] (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 1994).

Ackerman, Kenneth D., Trotsky In New York - 1917 (Berkeley, CA, Counterpoint, 2016).

Adams, Patricia, & Solomon, Lawrence, The Epoch Times, "The 5 Global Powers That Vie to Crush Each Other and Their Subjects," pg. A15 (Feb. 21-27, 2024).

Afshordi, Niayesh, Mann, Robert B., and Pourhasan, Razieh, Scientific American, "The Black Hole At The Beginning Of Time," pages 6-11 (March 2016).

Agrippa, Henry Cornelius, The Philosophy of Natural Magic - Three Books of Occult Philosophy (Globalgreyebooks.com).

Alchemy, History of (U.K., Future PLC, 2022) (All About History Series, bookazine series).

Alexander, Eben, Proof of Heaven - A Neurosurgeon's Journey into the Afterlife (N.Y., Simon & Schuster, 2012) (NDE).

Alien Species From A to Z Active in Earth Evolution (from the ExopoliticsHongKong Website, accessed September 22, 2017) ("There are just over 10,000,000 worlds in this universe with similar humanities to our own, this is but a few races who are or have been involved with our life wave for some reason.").

Allen, Joe, Dark Aeon - Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2023).

Allen, Gary, with Larry Abraham, None Dare Call It Conspiracy (Dauphin Publications, 1972).

Allen, Woody, Irrational Man (DVD, Sonny, 2015).

Anarcho-capitalism (Wikipedia, accessed on August 21, 2017).

Ancient Aliens, foreword by Kevin Burns, taken from the History Channel producers of "Ancient Aliens" (N.Y., HarperCollins, 2016).

Ancient Aliens And The New World Order 2 (DVD, UMN LLC, 2017).

Ancient Egyptian Book of the Dead, translated by Raymond O. Faulkner (N.Y., Barnes and Noble, 2005).

Andreyko, Marc [Script], Doctor Strange - What Is It That Disturbs You Stephen? (N.Y., Marvel, 2016).

Angels & Demons, DVD, motion picture (Columbia Pictures, 2009) ("God particle").

Anson, Jay, The Amityville Horror (N.Y., Pocket Star Books, 2005) (Just as orgone or life energy is intelligent and creative, so deadly orgone energy [DOR] is demonically intelligent, and destructive. The Amityville house was drenched in D0R. It infested the people therein and possessed them.).

Anthony, Mark, The Afterlife Frequency (Cal., New World Library, 2021).

Anthony, Mark, Evidence of Eternity (Woodbury, Minnesota, 2015).

Antic, Ivan, Metaphysics of Astrology (London, Samkhya Publishing, 2020).

Apocalyptic Spirituality, edited by Bernard McGinn (N.Y., Paulist Press, 1979).

Aquinas, Thomas, On The Angels (translated by Fathers of the English Dominican Province, 2015).

Aquinas, Thomas, The Summa Theologia, Vol. 2 (translated by Fathers of the English Dominican Province) (Chicago, The Great Books, University of Chicago, Encyclopedia Britannica, 1952).

Arey, Fr. Mark & Sevastiades, Fr. Philemon, Translators, The Book of Revelation (Michigan, every i publishing, 2012).

Aristide, Jean-Bertrand, An Autobiography (N.Y., Maryknoll, Orbis Books, 1993) (Liberation Theology in action.).

Aristotle, The Philosophy of (N.Y., New American Library, 2003).

Arnold, Dana, Art History (N.Y., Oxford University Press, 2004).

Aronofsky, Darren, Pi - faith in chaos, a film (ARTISAN, 1997). Also obtainable as a graphic novel "Book of Ants."

Asimov, Isaac, Understanding Physics (N.Y., Barnes and Nobles, 1993).

Attali, Jacques, A Brief History of the Future (N.Y., Arcade Publishing, 2011).

Atwater, P.M.H., The Big Book of Near-Death Experiences (Virginia Beach, VA, Rainbow Ridge Books, 2007).

Austin, H. Richard, The Coming of Armageddon - History's Longest Night (H. Richard Austin, 2016).

Avakian, Bob, Away With All Gods! (Chicago, Insight Press, 2008).

Avakian, Bob, From Ike To Mao and Beyond - My Journey From Mainstream America To Revolutionary Communist (Chicago, Insight Press, 2005).

Avakian, Bob, Preaching From a Pulpit of Bones (N.Y., Banner Press, 1999) (Avakian does a good job of holding up a mirror to pathogenic religion.).

Bad Day At Black Rock, motion picture starring Spencer Tracy and Robert Ryan (MGM, 1954, available on Home Video) (This movie is a graphic illustration of the functioning of Deadly Orgone Energy[DOR] in human relationships and nature).

Badiou, Alain, & Zizek, Slavoj, Badiou & Zizek, Philosophy in the Present (Ma., Polity Press, 2005).

Bailey, Brad & Darden, Bob, Mad Man in Waco (Waco, Texas, WRS Publishing, 1993).

Bakan, David, Sigmund Freud and the Jewish Mystical Tradition (Boston, Beacon Press, 1958) ("Wilhelm Reich - Liberation Theologian of Cosmic Energy" does for Reich and Marx what Bakan tried to do for Freud. Namely, to show the functional identity of the work of these men with Jewish Mysticism.).

Baker, Elsworth, Man In The Trap (N.J., ACO Press, 2000).

Baker, Elsworth, My Eleven Years with Wilhelm Reich (N.J., ACO Press, 2011).

Baker, Russ, Family of Secrets - The Bush Dynasty, America's Invisible Government, and the Hidden History of the Last Fifty Years (N.Y., Bloomsbury Press, 2009).

Bakunin, Michael, Marxism, Freedom And The State (London, Freedom Press, 1998).

Ball, Martin, Being Infinite-An Entheogenic Odyssey Into The Limitless Eternal (Ashland, Oregon, Kyandara Publishing, 2014).

Bannon, Steve, In The Face of Evil (DVD, Documentary, Capital Films, 2005).

Barrett, William, Irrational Man (NY, Anchor Books, 1990).

Barton, David, & Barton, Tim, The American Story - The Beginnings (Aledo, TX, Wall Builders Press, 2020).

Bean, Bill, Dark Force (Ill., Stellium Books, 2009).

Bean, Orson, Me and the Orgone (Conn., Fawcett Cress Book, 1972).

Belzer, Richard, and Wayne, David, Dead Wrong (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2013).

Belzer, Richard, and Wayne, David, Hit List (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2013).

Bendit, Lawrence J., and Phoebe B. Bendit, The Etheric Body of Man (Wheaton, Ill., Quest Book, 1977).

Benjamin, Walter, Illuminations (N.Y., Schocken Books, 2007).

Benjamin, Walter, On Hashish (Mass., Cambridge, Harvard University Press, 2006).

Benjamin, Walter, Reflections (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1978).

Bennington, Jeff, Alien - Examining Jesus Christ In A UFO Universe (Nexgate Press, 2014).

Berg, Rav, Kabbalistic Astrology (N.Y., Kabbalah Centre International, 2000).

Berg, Yehuda, Angel Intelligence (N.Y., Kabbalah Centre International, 2007).

Berger, J.M., The Turner Legacy: The Storied Origins and Enduring Impact of White Nationalism's Deadly Bible (International Center for Counter-Terrorism - The Hague, September 2016).

Berliner, Don, UFO Briefing Document (N.Y., Dell, 2000).

Bertrand, Pierre, Ancient Gnostic Disciples of Jesus Reveal Reasons for Extraterrestrial Denial in Western Society, The Canadian National Newspaper (March 22, 2007).

Berwick, Jeff, with Charlie Robinson, Controlled Demolition of the American Empire (2020).

Bethge, Eberhard, Dietrich Bonhoeffer - Man of Vision - Man of Courage (N.Y., Harper and Row, 1970). (See particularly, "The New Theology," pgs. 757-795) (Bonhoeffer's theology and existential courage are particularly relevant in the age of global criminal capitalism. Also to be noted is his "New Theology" which he developed in the last days of his life as "religionless Christianity.").

The Complete Jewish Bible, trans. David H. Stern (Maryland, Jewish New Testament Publications, 1998).

Good News Bible (N.Y., American Bible Society, 1992).

The Holy Bible - Kings James Version, illustrated by Gustave Dore (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 2012).

The Holy Bible, "Revelation," (Carol Steam, Illinois, Tyndale House Publishers, 2004).

The Jeremiah Study Bible (Dr. David Jeremiah) (Worthy, 2013).

[The Poverty & Justice] Bible (N.Y., American Bible Society, 1995).

Biglino, Mauro, Gods of the Bible (Torino, Italy, Tuthi, 2023).

Billings, Lee, Scientific American, "In the Dark about Dark Matter," pages 14-16 (October 2016).

Birnes, William J., & Martin, Joel, UFOs and the White House (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2018).

Birnes, William J., & Harold Burt, Unsolved UFO Mysteries (N.Y., Warner Books, 2000).

The Birth Of A Nation, motion picture, directed by D.W. Griffith (1915).

Black, Stuart, A Way of Life: Core Energetics (N.Y., iUniverse, 2004).

Blackburn, Simon, The Oxford Dictionary Of Philosophy (N.Y., Oxford University Press, 1994).

Blakney, Raymond, Meister Eckhart (N.Y., Harper & Row, 1941).

Blasband, Richard, Talk Given In Honor of Wilhelm Reich’s Birth At the Annual Conference of the Center For Functional Research (San Rafael, Ca, Dominican College, November 15, 1997)( CFR , 2175 Mar East, Tiburon CA 94920).

Blavatsky, H. P., The Secret Doctrine (N.Y., Penguin / Tarcher, 2009).

Bloch, Ernst, Atheism In Christianty (N.Y., Herder and Herder, 1972).

Bloch, Ernst, Man On His Own (N.Y., Herder and Herder, 1971).

Bloch, Ernst, Natural Law and Human Dignity (Cambridge Massachsuetts, MIT Press, 1996).

Bloch, Ernst, A Philosophy of the Future (N.Y., Herder and Herder, 1970).

Bloch, Ernst, The Principle of Hope (Vols. One-Three) (Cambridge, Mass., The MIT Press, 1996).

Bloch, Ernst, The Spirit of Utopia (Stanford, California, Stanford University Press, 2000).

Bloch, Ernest, Thomas Muntzer als Theologe der Revolution (1921).

Boehme, Jakob, Genius of the Transcendent - Mystical Writings of Jakob Boehme (Boulder, Shambhala, 2010).

Boehme, Jacob, Six Theosophic Points (Michigan Press, The University of Michigan Press, Ann Arbor Paperbacks, 1971).

Boff, Leonardo, Jesus Christ Liberator - A Critical Christology for Our Time (N.Y., Orbis Books, 1997).

Bonhoeffer, Dietrich, Letters and Papers from Prison, edited by Eberhard Bethge (N.Y., Macmillan, 1971).

The Book of Magic: From Antiquity to the Enlightenment, translated and edited by Brian Copenhaver (UK, Penguin Classics, 2016).

Bosman, Sietze, Lucifer, Ahriman, and the War for the European Soul, Arktos Journal (January 10, 2024).

Braden, Gregg, The Divine Matrix - Bridging Time, Space, Miracles, And Belief (N.Y., Hay House, 2007).

Braden, William, The Private Sea, LSD, and The Search For God (N.Y., Bantam Books, 1968).

Brandenburg, J.E., Cosmic Jesus - The Metaphysics of How the God of Israel Became the God of the Cosmos (Ill., Adventures Unlimited Press, 2014).

Brennan, Herbie, The Secret History Of Ancient Egypt (N.Y., Berkley Books, 2001).

Brennan, Richard P., Heisenberg Probably Slept Here (N.Y., John Wiley and Sons, 1997) (See the chapters on Einstein, Planck, Bohr and Heisenberg).

Brenner, Frank, To Know A Thing Is to Know Its End: On Why Utopia Is Crucial to a Revival of Socialist Consciousness (Permanent Revolution Web Site, May 2003) (This essay is a very important presentation of the necessity for scientifically grounded Utopian consciousness if we are to move forward to planetary transformation).

Brisard, Jean-Christophe, and Parshina, Lana, The Death of Hitler (N.Y., Da Capo Press, 2018).

Brittle, Gerald, The Demonologist - The Extraordinary Career of Ed & Lorraine Warren (Graymalkin Media, 2013).

Brodow, Ed, The War on Whites (Ed Brodow / TousDroit Publishing, 2023).

Brown, Michael L., Jezebel's War With America (Fla., Frontline, 2019).

Brown, Michael, Why Did God Allow Six Million Jews To Die In The Holocaust (San Francisco, CA, Jews For Jesus, 2000).

Brown, Simon, & McCloud, Casper, The Shroud of Turin Speaks For Itself (LAMP, 2013) (The image of Christ Jesus proven an "Event Horizon" generated spiritual energy from quantum physics. This same energy was behind the "Big Bang."). See also, "A Quantum Hologram of Christ's Resurrection?" by Chuck Missler in Koinonia House.

Bruce, Lenny, The Essential Lenny Bruce (N.Y., Ballantine Books, 1967) ("He was a sweet, peaceful, and beautiful man. We used to go sailing on the bay and Lenny would sit and write poetry about love and beauty - and about his own frustrations. I don't think he was a comedian, really, I think he was a preacher.- Enrico Banducci, the hungry i, 1966).

Bruce, Lenny, How To Talk Dirty & Influence People (Boston, MA, Da Capo, 2016).

Bruner, Seamus, Controligarchs (N.Y., Sentinel, 2023).

Buchanan, Patrick, The Death of the West (N.Y., St. Martin's Griffin, 2002).

Bucke, Richard Maurice, Cosmic Consciouness (N.Y., E.P. Dutton, 1969).

Budge, Sir Wallis, Egyptian Religion (N.Y., Citadel Press, 1997).

Bugliosi, Vincent, Helter Skelter (N.Y, Norton, 1994).

Burnham, James, Suicide of the West (N.Y., Encounter Books, 2014).

Burrough, Bryan, Days of Rage (N.Y., Penguin Press, 2015).

Burroughs, William, Cities Of The Red Night (N.Y., Henry Holt, 1995).

Burroughs, William, The Letters of William S Burroughs, edited by Oliver Harris (London, Picador, 1994).

Burroughs, William, Nova Express (N.Y., Grove Press, 1992).

Burroughs, William, The Western Lands (N.Y., Penguin Books, 1988).

Burroughs, William, Word Virus - the William Burroughs Reader (N.Y., Grove Press, 1998).

Butterfly Effect (DVD, Movie, infini Film, New Line Home Entertainment).

Cahn, Jonathan, The Harbinger (Fla., FrontLine, 2011). (Rabbi Cahn is a Messianic Jewish Rabbi).

Cahn, Jonathan, Josiah Manifesto (Fla., Frontline, 2023).

Cahn, Jonathan, The Mystery of the Shemitah (Fla., FrontLine, 2015) (DVD included).

Cahn, Jonathan, The Oracle (Fla., Frontline, 2019).

Cannon, Dolores, Legacy From The Stars (Huntsville, AR, Ozark Mountain Publishers, 2020).

Chan, Jonathan, The Paradigm (Fla., FrontLine, 2017).

Charles, R.H., The Book of Enoch

Capra, Fritjof, The Tao of Physics (N.Y., Bantam Books, 1984).

Capra, Fritjof, The Turning Point (N.Y., Bantam Books, 1983).

Carlson, Gil, The Book of Alien Races - Translated from the Secret Russian KGB Book (BluePlanetPress@aol.com, 2017).

Castaneda, Carlos, The Active Side of Infinity (N.Y., Harper, 1998).

Casteel, Sean, Phenomena Magazine, "Are UFOs The Key to Biblical Scriptures and the Second Coming?" (Issue 136, August 2020).

Cavendish, Richard, The Black Arts (N.Y., Penguin Random House, 2017).

Cavendish, Richard, The Powers of Evil (N.Y., Dorset Press, 1993).

Cayce, Edgar, Contemporary Cayce (Virginia, A.R.E. Press, 2014).

Chamberlain, Lesley, Nietzsche in Turin (N.Y., Picador USA, 1998).

Chambers, Whittaker, Witness (N.Y., Random House, 1952) (This work presents the tragedy of attempted human transformation done with ignorance of the spiritual armor.).

Chardin, Pierre Teilhard de, Activation Of Energy (N.Y., Harvest/H&J, 1970).

Chardin, Pierre Teilhard de, The Future of Man (N.Y., Harper and Row, 1964).

Chardin, Pierre Teilhard de, The Heart of Matter (N.Y., Harper and Row, 1978).

Chardin, Pierre Teilhard de, Hymn of The Universe (N.Y., Harper & Row, 1972).

Chardin, Pierre Teilhard de, The Phenomenon of Man (N.Y., Harper and Row, 1965) (Teilhard's works were pure Cabala.).

Charles, R.H., The Book of Enoch (self-published, no date).

Christianity - The First Two Thousand Years (DVD, A&E, 2000).

Churton, Tobias, Aleister Crowley - In America (Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2017).

Churton, Tobias, Aleister Crowley - The Biography (London, Watkins Publishing, 2011).

Churton, Tobias, Aleister Crowley in England - The Return of the Great Beast (Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2021).

Churton, Tobias, Aleister Crowley in India (Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2019).

Churton, Tobias, Gnostic Mysteries of Sex (Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2015).

Churton, Tobias, The Lost Pillars of Enoch (Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2021).

Churton, Tobias, The Magus of Freemasonry (Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2006).

Churton, Tobias, Occult Paris - The Lost Magic of the Belle Epoque (Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2016).

Churton, Tobias, The Spiritual Meaning of the Sixties (Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2018).

Clark, Arthur C., Childhood's End (N.Y., Ballantine Books, 1990).

Clark, Gerald, The Anunnaki of Nibiru (Self-published, 2015).

Cloud, Bill, Esau Rising - Ancient Adversaries And The War For America's Soul (Washington, D.C., WND, 2016).

Coates, James, Armed and Dangerous - The Rise of the Survivalist Right (N.Y., Hill & Wang, 1987).

Cohen, Stephen, War With Russia? From Putin & Ukraine To Trump & Russiagate (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2019).

Collins, Andrew, Alien Energy - UFOs, Ritual Landscapes and the Human Mind (Memphis, Eagle Wings Books, 1994).

Collins, Ronald K.L., and David M. Skover, The Trials of Lenny Bruce (Naperville, Illinois, Sourcebooks, 2002).

Constable, Trevor James, The Cosmic Pulse of Life (Santa Ana, CA, Merlin Press, 1976).

Constable, Trevor James, They Live In The Sky (LA, CA, New Age Publishing, 1958).

Constable, Trevor James, Sky Creatures: Living UFOs (NY, Pocket Books, 1978).

Constantine, Alex, Psychic Dictatorship in the U.S.A. (Portland, OR., Feral House, 1995).

The Constitution of the Confederate States of America (Blacksburg, VA, Gadsden Press, 2010).

The Constitution of the United States of America, with the Declaration of Independence (N.Y., Fall River Press, 2002).

Copleston, Frederick, S.J., A History of Philosophy, Vol. IV, "Leibniz," pgs. 264-332; Vol. VI, "Kant," pgs. 180-392 (N.Y., An Image Book, Doubleday, 1985).

Corrington, Robert S., Wilhelm Reich - Psychoanalyst and Radical Naturalist (N.Y., Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2003). (See specifically, Chapter 6, "Displacement, Orgone, Cosmic Religion, and Christ.").

Corsi, Jerome R., Hunting Hitler (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2017).

Corsi, Jerome R., Silent No More - How I Became A Political Prisoner Of Mueller's "Witch Hunt" (N.Y., Post Hill Press, 2019).

Cowe, Jennifer, Killing The Buddha - Henry Miller's Long Journey To Satori (N.J., Fairleigh Dickinson University Press, 2020).

Cranmer, Bob, & Manfred, Erica, The Demon of Brownsville Road (N.Y., Berkeley Books, 2014).

Cranston, Sylvia, The Extraordinary Life and Influence of Helena Blavatsky (N.Y., G. P. Putnam's Sons, 1993).

Cremo, Michael A., Human Devolution - A Vedic Alternative to Darwin's Theory (Badger, CA., Torchlight Publishing, 2003)

Crichton, Michael, Timeline (N.Y., Ballantine Books, 1999).

Crowley, Aleister, The Book of Thoth (Egyptian Tarot) (York Beach, ME, Weiser, 2006).

Crowley, Aleister, The Diary of a Drug Fiend (MA, Weiser Books, 2010).

Crowley, Aleister, The Holy Books of Thelema (Boston, Weiser Press, 1988).

Crowley, Aleister, Magical Diaries ( Boston, Mass., Red Wheel/Weiser, 1996).

Crowley, Aleister, Magick – Book Four – Liber ABA (Boston, Mass., Red Wheel/Weiser, 2006).

Crowley, Aleister, Moonchild (Boston, Mass., Red Wheel/Weiser, 2004).

Cowley, Aleister, Portable Darkness - An Aleister Crowley Reader, edited by Scott Michaelsen (Ny, Hamony Books, 1989).

Crowley, Aleister, 777 And Other Qabalistic Writings of Aleister Crowley ( Boston, Mass., Red Wheel/Weiser, 2004).

Dahlstrom, Daniel O., The Heidegger Dictionary (N.Y., Bloomsbury Academic, 2013).

Dailey, Timothy, Apocalypse Rising (Mich., Baker Publishing Group, 2016).

Dallek, Robert, An Unfinished Life - John F. Kennedy 1917-1963 (N.Y., Little Brown, 2013).

Damico, Linda H., The Anarchist Dimension of Liberation Theology (Oregon, WIPF & Stock, 2012).

Danaan, Elena, A Gift from the Stars (Self-Published, 2020).

Danelek, J. Allan, The Case For Reincarnation (Minn., Llewellyn Publications, 2010).

Daniken, Erich Von, Chariots of the Gods (N.Y., Berkley, 1980).

Daniken, Erich Von, Enoch and the Return of the Gods (MA., New Page, 2023).

Daniken, Erich Von, The Gods Never Left Us (N.J., Career Press, 2018).

Daniken, Erich Von, The Gods Were Astronauts

Daniken, Erich Von, In Search of Ancient Gods (Great Britain, Souvenir Press, 1974).

Dante, Alighieri, The Divine Comedy (N.Y., Fall River Press, 2013).

D'Arc, Joan, "Wilhelm Reich and the Day the Earth Stood Still -- A Tall Tale of Spacegun '54, in PARANOIA, the Conspiracy Reader Magazine (2008).

Davidson, Alison, "Reich's Contact With Space," in Borderland Sciences (http://www.borderlands.com/archives/arch/contspace.html) (This is a good summary of Reich's UFO work).

Day The Earth Stood Still, Motion Picture with Michael Rennie (Twentieth Century Fox, 1951, available on Fox Video).

Day, Vox, SJWs Always Lie (Kouvola, Finland, Castalia House, 2015).

DeLonge, Tom, and Levenda, Peter, Gods, Man, & War, Vol. 2 (Cal., To The Stars Inc., 2019).

DeLonge, Tom, and Levenda, Peter, Gods, Man, & War (Cal., To The Stars Inc., 2016).

DeLonge, Tom, and Hartley, A.J., Sekret Machines - Chasing Shadows (Cal., To The Stars Inc., 2016).

DeMeo, James, The Dynamic Ether of Cosmic Space (Ashland, Oregon, Natural Energy Works, 2019).

DeMeo, James, Marx, Engels, Lenin,Trotsky: Genocide Quotes (Ashland, Oregon, Natural Energy Works, 2016).

DeMeo, James, Saharasia - The 4000 BCE Origins of Child Abuse, Sex-Repression, Warfare and Social Violence in the Deserts of the Old World (Ashland, Oregon, Natural Energy Works, 1998).

Dennett, Preston, UFO Healings - True Accounts of People Healed by Extraterrestials (Mill Spring, N.C., Wild Flower Press, 1996).

Deutscher, Isaac, The Prophet Outcast, Trotsky: 1929-1940 (N.Y., Oxford University Press, 1963).

Devi, Savitri, The Lightning And The Sun (San Francisco, Counter-Currents Publishing, 2015).

Deyo, Holly Drennan, Prophetic Perils - End Time Events Revealed (Colorado, Deyo Enterprises LLC, 2016).

Dick, Philip K., The Cosmic Puppets (N.Y., Mariner Books, 2012).

Dick,Philip K., The Divine Invasion (N.Y., Mariner Books, 2011).

Dick, Philip K., The Exegesis of Philip K. Dick (N.Y., Houghton, Mifflin, Harcourt, 2011).

Dick, Philip, The Man in the High Castle (N.Y., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 1990).

Dick, Philip K. , A Maze of Death (N.Y., Houghton, Mifflin, Harcourt, 2013).

Dick, Philip K., Radio Free Albemuth (N.Y., Vintage Books, 1998).

Dick, Philip K., and Sutin, Lawrence, editor, The Shifting Realities of Philip K. Dick - Selected Literary And Philosophical Writings (N.Y., Vintage Books, 1995). See in particular: "Cosmogony and Cosmology," pgs. 281-313.

Dick, Philip K., The Transmigration of Timothy Archer (N.Y., Mariner Books, 2011).

Dick, Philip K., Valis (N.Y., Mariner Books, 1981).

Dionysius ["Pseudo"], The Complete Works, trans. Colm Luibheid (N.Y., Paulist Press, 1987).

Ditchfield, David, and Jones, J.S., Shine On (U.K., John Hunt Publishing, 2020).

Doctor Strange, The Mysterious World Of, written by Billy Wrecks, Nick Jones, & Danny Graydon (N.Y., Marvel, 2016).

Dorman, Casey, Ezekiel's Brain(Henderson, NV, NewLink Publishing, 2020).

Dowling, Levi H.,The Aquarian Gospel of Jesus the Christ (Ill., Adventures Unlimited Press, 1996).

Downing, Rev. Barry, Biblical UFO Revelations (N.J., Global Communications, 2017).

Doyle, Sir Arthur Conan, The Edge of the Unknown (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 1992).

Drake, W. Raymond, Gods And Spacemen In The Ancient East (N.Y., New American Library, 1973).

Drake, W. Raymond, Gods And Spacemen In The Ancient West (N.Y., New American Library, 1974).

Drake, W. Raymond, Gods And Spacemen In Greece And Rome (N.Y., New American Library, 1977).

Dugina, Daria Platonova, A Theory of Europe (London, ARKTOS, 2024).

Dugin, Alexander, Eurasian Mission (London, ARKTOS, 2024).

Dugin, Alexander, The Fourth Political Theory (London, ARKTOS, 2012).

Dugin, Alexander, Gramsci from the Right: The Nouvelle Droite's Vision (Alexander Dugin Substack, January 25, 2025).

Dugin, Alexander, Martin Heidegger - The Philosophy of Another Beginning (Arlington, VA., Radix, 2014).

Dugin, Alexander, Political Platonism (Arktos, 2019).

Dugin, Alexander, Templars of the Proletariat (London, Arktos, 2023).

Dunayevskaya, Raya, Marxism and Freedom, From 1776 until Today (Amherst, New York, Humanity Books, 2000).

Dunayevskaya, Raya, Philosophy and Revolution (Lanham, Maryland, Lexington Books, 2003).

Dunayevskaya, Raya, The Philosophic Moment of Marxist-Humanism (Chicago, News and Letters, 1989).

Dunayevskaya, Raya, The Power of Negativity - Selected Writings on the Dialectic in Hegel and Marx, edited by Peter Hudis and Kevin B. Anderson (N.Y., Lexington Books, 2002).

Dunayevskaya, Raya, The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics is a Capitalist Society (Chicago, News and Letters, 1992).

Dutton, Edward, Making Sense of Race (Whitefish, MT, Washington Summit Publishers, 2020).

Dyer, Jay, Esoteric Hollywood - Sex, Cults, and Symbols in Film (Walterville, OR, Trine Day LLC, 2016).

Dyer, Jay, Essays on Theology and Philosophy (Samizdat Press).

Dyer, Jay, Meta-Narratives: Essays on Philosophy and Symbolism (IN, iUniverse, 2022).

Eadie, Betty J., Embraced by the Light (N.Y., Bantam Books, 1994).

Ebon, Martin, Prophecy In Our Time (N.Y., New American Library, 1979).

Ebon, Martin, editor, The Signet Handbook Of Parapsychology (N.Y., New American Library, 1978).

Eden, Jerome, Planet in Trouble, The UFO Assault On Earth (Careywood, ID, Jerome Eden Co., 1973) (This work describes hostile forms of UFOs.).

Eiland, and Jennings, Walter Benjamin - A Critical Life (Cambridge, Massachusetts, 2014).

Einstein, Albert, Out of My Later Years, "Science and Religion," pgs. 19-28 (N.Y., Wings Books, 1993).

Elder, Robert, Calhoun - American Heretic (N.Y., Basic Books, 2021).

Eliade, Mircea, The Sacred and The Profane - The Nature of Religion (N.Y., Harper & Row, 1961).

Ellenberger, Wolfram, Time of the Magicians - Wittgenstein, Benjamin, Cassirer, Heidegger, and the Decade That Reinvented Philosophy (N.Y., Penguin Press, 2020).

Ellis, Normandi, The Ancient Tradition of Angels (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2023).

Elwell, Douglas A., Planet X - The Sign of the Son of Man (Crane, Missouri, Defender, 2010).

Encyclopedia of Philosophy, Vols. 1-8, Paul Edwards, Editor in Chief (N.Y., Macmillan, 1972).

Encyclopedia of the World's Religions, edited by R.C. Zaehner (N.Y., Barnes and Noble1997).

Engels, Frederick, Dialectics of Nature (N.Y., International Publishers, 1960).

Engels, Frederick, The German Revolutions – The Peasant War in Germany and Germany: Revolution and Counter-Revolution (Chicago, The University of Chicago Press, 1967).

ENOCH The Prophet, Laurence, Richard, trans.(Pacific Publishing Studio, 2011).

Esoteric Revelations; Biblical Interpretations From Waco Texas (Waco, Texas, New Light Publications, 2007). (http://SevenSeals.com).

Estulin, Daniel, 2045 - Global Projects at War - Tectonic Processes of Global Transformation (Walterville, OR, Trine Day, 2021).

Evans, M. J., Zecharia Sitchin and the Extraterrestrial Origins of Humanity (Rochester, Vermont, Bear & Co., 2016).

Evola, Julius, The Doctrine of Awakening (Rochester, Vermont, Inner Traditions International, 1996).

Evola, Julius, The Hermetic Tradition (Rochester, Vermont, Inner Traditions International, 1994).

Evola, Julius, Metaphysics of War (U.K., Arkos, 2011).

Evola, Julius, Revolt Against The Modern World (Rochester, Vermont, Inner Traditions International, 1995).

Evola, Julius, Ride The Tiger (Rochester, Vermont, Inner Traditions International, 2003).

Fanon, Frantz, Black Skin - White Masks (N.Y., Grove Press, 1967).

Fanon, Frantz, The Wretched Of The Earth (N.Y., Grove Press, 2004).

Farmelo, Graham, The Strangest Man - The Hidden Life of Paul Dirac, Mystic of the Atom (N.Y., Basic Books, 2009).

Fatima (DVD), documentary hosted by Ricardo Montalban (Eternal Word Television Network, 2006).

Feerick, John D., The Twenty-Fifth Amendment - Its Complete History and Applications (N.Y., MJF Books, 2014).

Felber, Ron, Mojave Incident (N.J., Barricade Books, 2015) (Cf. Contact With Space by Wilhelm Reich).

Fifield, Anna, The Great Successor - The Divinely Perfect Destiny of Brilliant Comrade Kim Jong Un (N.Y., Public Affairs, 2019).

Fisher, Joe, The Case For Reincarnation (N.Y, Bantam Books, 1985).

Fitzgerald, F. Scott, The Last Tycoon (London, Orion Publishing, 2013).

Fleming, Ian, Moonraker (Las Vegas, Nevada, Thomas & Mercer, 2012) (Ian Flemng, in 1955, gave a prohetic warning about global state capitalism.).

Fleming, Richard M., Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon? (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2021).

Forbidden Planet, MGM Motion Picture (Video 1991) (Professor Morbius takes a "mind boost" and learns future science while releasing Deadly Orgone from the secondary layer. The future technology gives a good example of the possiblities available to us from advanced extraterrestrial civilizations).

Fortune, Dion, The Mystical Qabalah (York Beach, Maine, Samuel Weiser, Inc., 1977).

Fortune, Dion, Psychic Self-Defense (York Beach, Maine, Samuel Weiser, Inc., 1999, 2020).

Fox, Matthew, "Meister Eckhart and Karl Marx: The Mystic as Political Theologian," in Understanding Mysticism, pgs. 541-563, edited by Richard Woods (N.Y., Garden City, Image Books, Doubleday, 1980).

Fox, Matthew, and Sheldrake, Rupert, The Physics of Angels - Exploring the Realm Where Science and Spirit Meet (Rhinebeck, N.Y., Monkfish Book Publishing, 2014).

Freeland, Cynthia, Art Theory (N.Y., Oxford University Press, 2003).

Freeland, Elana, Geoengineered Transhumanism (Olympia, WA, Last Word Books & Press, 2021).

Freud, Sigmund, Civilization And Its Discontents (N.Y., W.W. Norton, 1962).

Freud, Sigmund, The Schreber Case (N.Y., Penguin Books, 2002).

Frost, Mark Allen, Seth On Death And The Afterlife (Seth Returns Publishing, 2014).

Fuckert, Dorothea, “Spirituality and Orgonomy,” Annals Of The Institute of Orgonomic Science, Vol. 10, No. 1 (Philadelphia, PA, The Institute for Orgonomic Science, 2005).

Fuller, John G., The Ghost of 29 Megacycles (N.Y., NAL, 1981) (This work provides conclusive proof of the metaphysical dimension via electronic devices. However, the antithetical properties of some of the electromagnetic energies and orgone energy makes the experiments hard to duplicate. Nevertheless, this is a leap beyond the EVP voice contact phenomena with spiritual bodies in the before life / after-death ocean of spiritual energy.).

Fulton, Christopher, and Fulton, Michelle, The Inheritance - Poisoned Fruit of JFK's Assassination (OR, Trine Day LLC, 2018).

Gad, Irene, Tarot and Individuation, Correspondences with Cabala and Alchemy (York Beach, Maine, Nicolas-Hays, Inc., 1994).

Gafni, Marc, and Kincaid, Kristina, A Return to Eros - The Radical Experience of Being Alive (Dallas, TX, BenBella Books, Inc., 2017).

Gallagher, Richard, Demonic Foes (N.Y., HarperOne, 2020).

Gibbon, Edward, The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire (N.Y., Modern Library, 2003).

Gilchrist, Cherry, Theosophy - The Wisdom Of The Ages (N.Y., HarperCollins, 1996). Goldberg, Bruce, Past Lives - Future Lives (N.Y., Ballantine Books, 1988).

Gilson, Etienne, The Spirit of Medieval Philosophy (London. Sheed & Ward, 1950).

Glaser, Mitch, Isaiah 53 EXPLAINED - This chapter will change your life (N.Y., Chosen People Productions, 2010).

God and Satan - The Final Battle (History Channel, DVD, 2009).

Goldberg, Bruce, Past Lives, Future Lives, Revealed (Cal., New Page Books, 2017).

Goldberg, Bruce, Past Life Regression (DVD, Bruce Goldberg web site, 2005).

Goldberg, Bruce, Spirit Contact Through Hypnosis, with CD (Franklin Lakes, N.J., New Page Books, 2005).

Goldberg, Bruce, Time Travelers From Our Future (CA, Bruce Goldberg Publishing, 2007).

Golding, William, Lord of the Flies (N.Y., Penguin Books, 2016).

Goldman, Emma, Red Emma Speaks, edited and compiled by Alix Kates Shulman (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1982) (The affinity between orgone-spiritual energy and anarchism is clear. Orgone flows freely, respects no boundaries, and penetrates everything.).

Gonzalez, Servando, Psychological Warfare and the New World Order (Oakland, Cal., Spook Books, 2010).

Goodrick-Clarke, Nicholas, Black Sun - Aryan Cults, Esoteric Nazism, And The Politics of Identity (N.Y., NYU Press, 2002).

Goodrick-Clarke, Nicholas, Hitler's Priestess - Savitri Devi, the Hindu-Aryan Myth, and Neo-Nazism (N.Y., NYU Press, 1998).

Goodrick-Clarke, Nicholas, The Occult Roots of Nazism (N.Y., NYU Press, 1992).

Goswami, Amit, Physics of the Soul - The Quantum Book of Living, Dying, Reincarnation and Immortality (Va., Hampton Roads Publishing, 2013).

Graham, Billy, Angels (Nashville, Tennessee, W Publishing, 1995).

Graham, Billy, The Holy Spirit (Nashville, Thomas Nelson, 1988).

Graham, Billy, The Reason For My Hope (Nashville, Thomas Nelson, 2013).

Gramsci, Antonio, Selections From The Prison Notebooks of Antonio Gramsci, edited and translated by Quintin Hoare and Geoffrey Nowell Smith (N.Y., International Publishers, 1971).

Grant, Robert J., Edgar Cayce On Angels, Archangels And The Unseen Forces (Virginia Beach, A.R.E. Press, 2013).

Grau, Christopher, editor, Philosophers Explore The Matrix (N.Y., Oxford University Press, 2005).

Graves, Joel, Aliens God And The Bible (Pa., Schiffer Publishing, 2017).

Gray, J. Glenn, editor, G.W.F. Hegel On Art, Religion, Philosophy (N.Y., Harper & Row, 1970).

Greenfield, Jerome, Wilhelm Reich vs. The U.S.A. (N.Y., W.W. Norton and Co., 1974).

Greenfield, Allen & Phillips, Olav, Secrets of the Real Black Lodge Revealed! (Sioux Falls, South Dakota, The Celestial Lodge of Sirius, 2023).

Grey, Erika, Decoding 666 - The Number of the Beast - THE MAGI REPORT (2016).

Griffin, Robert S., The Fame of a Dead Man's Deeds - An Up-Close Portrait of White Nationalist William Pierce (1st Books Library, www.1stbooks.com., 2001).

Grimes, Roberta, Fun of Dying (Va., Christine` F, Anderson, 2015).

Grof, Stanislav, Realms Of The Human Unconscious, Observations from LSD Research (N.Y., E.P. Dutton, 1976).

Guerrera, Fr. Vittorio, The Shroud Of Turin - A Case for Authenticity (Rockford, Illinois, Tan Books & Publishers, 2001) ("I am forced to conclude that the image was formed by a burst of radiant energy -- light, if you like." Ray Rogers, Thermal Chemist, Los Alamos National Scientific Laboratory).

Guevara, Ernesto Che, Che Guevara Reader - Writings on Politics and Revolution (N.Y., Ocean Press, 2003) ("We are realists... We dream the impossible.").

Guevara, Ernesto Che, Marx & Engels (N.Y., Ocean Press, 2008) (There are many functional identities between Dr. Alfred Adler, Dr. Wilhelm Reich, and Dr. Ernesto Che Guevara.).

Hagee, John, The Three Heavens - Angels, Demons, And What Lies Ahead (Tennessee, Worthy Media, 2015).

Halevi, Z'ev Ben, Shimon, Kabbalah (N.Y., Harper Collins, 1996)

Haley, Alex, and Malcolm X, The Autobiography of Malcolm X (N.Y., Ballantine Books, 1973) (The existential embodiment of Black Liberation Theology).

Hall, Manley P., The Secret Teachings of All Ages (2023).

Hancock, Graham, America Before - The Key to Earth's Lost Civilization (N.Y., St. Martin's Press, 2019).

Hancock, Graham, Fingerprints of the Gods (N,Y., Three Rivers Press, 1995).

Hancock, Graham, Magicians of the Gods (N.Y., St. Martin's Press, 2015).

Harbou, Thea von, Metropolis (N.Y., Dover publications, 2017).

Hardy, Chris H., Living Souls in the Spirit Dimension (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2020)

Harkness, Deborah E., John Dee's Conversations with Angels (N.Y., Cambridge University Press, 1999).

Hawkins, John, Religion - the rich history of the world's major faiths (London, Sirius, 2019).

Haze, Xaviant, Ancient Aliens in the Bible (N.J., Career Press, 2018).

Heathcote-James, Emma, They Walk Among Us- An Investigation Into The Phenomenon Of After-Death Materialisation (London, Metro Publishing, 2011).

Hegel, Georg Wilhelm Friedrich, The Difference Between Fichte's and Schelling's System of Philosophy, Translation and Running Commentary by H.S. Harris & Walter Cerf (Albany, N.Y., State University of New York Press, 1977).

Hegel, Georg Wilhelm Friedrich, Hegel's Preface to the Phenomenology of Spirit, Translation and Running Commentary by Yirmiyahu Yovel (Princeton, N.J., Princeton University Press, 2005).

Hegel, G.W.F., The Philosophy of History (N.Y., Dover, 2004).

Hegel, George Wilhelm Friedrich, The Positivity of the Christian Religion (Available on the Marxist Internet Archive).

Hegel, George Wilhelm Friedrich, On the Prospects for a Folk Religion (written in 1793, available on the Marxist Internet Archive) (Hegel presents his version of life-affirmative religion).

Heidegger, Martin, Being and Time (N.Y., Harper & Row, 1962).

Heidegger, Martin, Hegel's Phenomenology of Spirit (Indiana, Indiana University Press, 1994).

Heidegger, Martin, Kant And the Problem Of Metaphysics (Indiana University Press, 1968). Cf. Dick, Philip K., and Sutin, Lawrence, editor, The Shifting Realities of Philip K. Dick - Selected Literary And Philosophical Writings (N.Y., Vintage Books, 1995). See in particular: "Cosmogony and Cosmology," pgs. 281-313.

Heidegger, Martin, The Question Concerning Technology (N.Y., Harper, 2013).

Heidegger, Martin, Zollikon Seminars, edited by Medard Boss (Illinois, Northwestern University Press, 2001).

Heinlein, Robert, Stranger in a Strange Land (N.Y., Ace Books, 1987).

Heiser, Michael, Demons (WA, Lexham Press, 2020).

Heiser, Michael, The Unseen Realm - Recovering the supernatural worldview of the Bible (WA, Lexham Press, 2015).

Herkowitz, Morton, “Recollections of Reich,” Journal of Orgonomy, p.192 (Vol. 12, No. 2, November 1978).

Hermes, Trismegistus, The Kybalion of Hermes Trismegistus (various editions on the Internet, audio and written).

Heron, Patrick, The Nephilim And The Pyramid Of The Apocalypse (NY, Citadel Press, 2004).

Heseman, Michael, The Fatima Secret, edited and with an Introduction by Whitley Strieber (N.Y., Dell, 2000) (This study demonstrates interdimensional UFOs as living spiritual entities.).

Hesse, Hermann, The Journey to the East (N.Y., Bantam Books, 1972).

High Noon, Motion Picture with Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly (Republic Pictures Home Video, 1992) (Dr. Reich loved this movie. It probably symbolized his increasingly lonely struggle against the Capitalist conspiracy that took his life.).

Hobana, Ion, and Weverbergh, Julien, UFO’S From Behind The Iron Curtain (N.Y., Bantam Books, 1975).

Hoeller, Stephan A., The Gnostic Jung and the Seven Sermons to the Dead (Wheaton, Ill., The Theosophical Publishing House, 1985). Holographic Universe, Parts 1-4 (available on the Internet).

Hoffman, Edward, The Drive for Self - Alfred Adler and the Founding of Individual Psychology, Foreword by Kurt A. Adler, M.D., Ph.D. (N.Y., Addison-Wesley Publishing Company, 1994).

Hoffman, Edward, The Kabbalah And The Afterlife, 60 Gnosis Magazine, pages 61-65 (Winter 1997).

Hoffman, Edward, and W. Edward Mann, The Man Who Dreamed of Tomorrow - A Conceptual Biography of Wilhelm Reich (L.A., J.P. Tarcher, 1980).

Hoffman, Edward, The Way of Splendor - Jewish Mysticism and Modern Psychology (Boston, Shambhala, 1981) (The fact that Hoffman wrote this book on Jewish mysticism, and also biographies of Adler and Reich, demonstrates the common spiritual functioning principle unifying "Wilhelm Reich - Liberation Theologian of Cosmic Energy.").

Hoffmeister, Constantin Von, Esoteric Trumpism (London, ARKTOS, 2024).;

Holcombe, Larry, The Presidents And UFOs (N.Y., St. Martin's Press, 2015).

Holloway, John, Change The World Without Taking Power: The Meaning of Revolution Today (Sterling, VA, Pluto Press).

Holman Illustrated Bible Dictionary, editor Trent C. Butler (Nashville, Tenn., Holman Reference, 2015).

Holographic Universe, Parts 1-4 (available on the Internet / Youtube).

Holzer, Hans, Life Beyond (Chicago, Contemporary Press, 1994).

Hopkins, Budd, Witnessed - The True Story of the Brooklyn Bridge UFO Abductions (N.Y., Pocket Books, 1997).

Horn, Thomas & Putnam, Cris, The Final Roman Emperor, The Islamic Antichrist, and the Vatican's Last Crusade (Mo., Defender Publishing Co., 2016).

Horn, Thomas & Putnam, Cris, On The Path of The Immortals (Mo., Defender Publishing Co., 2015). See, in particular, Chapter 8, pages 211-231, "The Science of Portals," by Cris Putnam. Cf: "The Oranur Experiment" by Wilhelm Reich (Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute Press, 1951). Dr. Reich, in his conclusion, wrote: "...the boundaries between physics and metaphysics have dissolved."

Horowitz, Mitch, Occult America (N.Y., Bantam Books, 2009).

Howe, Irving, Leon Trotsky (N.Y., Viking Press, 1978).

Howard-Browne, Rodney, and Williams, Paul L., The Killing of Uncle Sam - The Demise of the United States of America (Fla., River Publishing, 2018).

Hoyle,Fred; Wickkramasinghe, Chandra; & Watkins, John; Viruses From Space (Dover, New Hampshire, University College Cardiff Press, 1986).

Hughes, Marilynn, Out-of-Body Travel and Mysticism (Author, 2015).

Huneeus, Antonio, UFOs, Psychic, and Paranormal Phenomena in the U.S.S.R. (Abelard Productions, Inc., 1991).

Hunt, Angela, "Risen," The Novelization of the Motion Picture (Minnesota, Bethany House, 2015) (The author has doctorates in Biblical Studies and Theology and the novelization is well research with a Bibliography). With evidence from the burial shroud of Christ, the Resurrection is a fact). See also, Brown, Simon, The Shroud of Turin Speaks For Itself (Life Application Ministries Publishing).

Husserl, Edmund, The Phenomenology of Internal Time-Consciousness (Bloomington, Indiana, Indiana University Press, 1971).

Huxley, Aldous, The Doors of Perception; Heaven and Hell (N.Y., Harper Colophon, 1970).

Huxley, Aldous, The Perennial Philosophy (N.Y., Harper Colophon, 1970).

Icke, David, The Answer (Isle of Wright, David Icke Books, 2020).

Icke, David, The Dream (UK., iconic publishing, 2023),

Icke, David, Global Conspiracy (Isle of Wright, David Icke Books, 2007).

Icke, David, Remember Who You Are (Isle of Wright, David Icke Books, 2012).

Icke, David, The Trap (U.K., iconic publishing, 2022).

Icke, David, Trigger - The Lie That Changed the World - Who Really Did It and Why (U.K., iconic publishing, 2019).

Interstellar (movie with Matthew McConaughey) (DVD, warnervideo, 2015) (Human earth society evolves to the metaphysical planes where it can move time by gravity waves).

Isaacs, Roger, The Radioactive Ark Of The Testimony - Communication Through It, Protection From It (Chicago, Sacred Closet Books, 2010).

Jackson, Roy, Nietzsche - A Complete Introduction (London, Hodder & Stoughton, 2014).

Jacobi, Jolande, The Way of Individuation (N.Y., Harcourt, Brace & World, 1967).

Jacobson, Eric, Metaphysics of the Profane – The Political Theology of Walter Benjamin and Gershom Scholem (N.Y., Columbia University Press, 2003).

James, C.L.R., The Black Jacobins (N.Y., Vintage Books, 1989) (The work-democratic self-organization of a revolution that defeated well-trained imperialist armies.).

James, C.L.R., Mariners, Renegades & Castaways - The Story of Herman Melville and the World We Live In (Hanover, New Hampshire, Dartmouth College Press, 2001) (James describes the pathogenic effects of the class structure on both Capitalists and workers in creating a dichotomy between the mental/manual, or scientific/philosophical knowledge and physical execution of the knowledge. Significantly, in Reichian therapy, intellectuals are typically told to find some work with their hands to do.).

James, C.L.R., World Revolution 1917-1936 - The Rise and Fall of The Communist International (N.J., Humanities Press, 1994).

James, William, The Varieties of Religious Experience (N.Y., Collier Books, 1961) (This is a core foundational study of the origins and development of natural spiritual consciousness).

Jeffrey, Grant R., Apocalypse - The Coming Judgment of the Nations (N.Y., Bantam Books, 1994).

Jeffries, Donald, Hidden History - An Expose of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups in American Politics (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2016).

Jeremiah, David, Agents of Babylon (Illinois, Tyndale House, 2015).

Jeremiah, David, Is This The End? (Tenn., Thomas Nelson, 2016).

Jerome, Fred, The Einstein File (N.Y., St. Martin’s Press, 2002).

Johnson, Greg, The White Nationalist Manifesto (San Francisco, Counter-Currents Publishing Ltd., 2018).

Jonas, Hans, The Gnostic Religion (Boston, Beacon Press, 1963).

Jones, Alex, Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement (DVD, 2007).

Jones, Alex, & Kent Heckenlively, JD, The Great Awakening (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2023).

Jones, Alex, The Great Reset (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2023).

Jones, Dan, The Templars - The Rise and Spectacular Fall of God's Holy Warriors (N.Y., Penguin Books, 2017).

Jones, Daniel, Become The Force - 9 Lessons on How To Live as a Jedist Master (London, Watkins, 2017).

Jones, Marie, and Flaxman, 11:11 - The Time Prompt Phenomenon - The Meaning Behind Mysterious Signs, Sequences, And Synchronicities (N.J., New Page Books, 2009).

Jorjani, Jason Reza, Prometheism (Arktos, London, 2020).

Jorjani, Jason Reza, Prometheus And Atlas (Arktos, London, 2016).

Jowett, Geoffrey, Lasting Impressions - A Mediums Cherished Messages from Spirit (IN., iUniverse, 2018).

Julian of Norwich - Showings [The Classics of Western Spirituality] (N.Y., Paulist Press, 1978).

Jung, C.G., Flying Saucers - A Modern Myth of Things Seen in the Skies (N.J., Princeton University Press, 1991) (Jung psychologizes the phenomena, but also provides the first clear spiritual contact reality that opens the door to interdimensional contact.).

Jung, C.G., Memories, Dreams, Reflections (N.Y., Vintage Books, 1963) (Jung's descriptions of his near-death experiences validate the psychological reality of the metaphysical dimension).

Jung, C.G., Psychological Reflections (Princeton, N.J., Princeton University, 1978).

Jung, C.G., The Red Book (N.Y., W.W. Norton, 2009).

Jung, C.G., Synchronicity - An Acausal Connecting Principle (Princeton, N.J., Princeton University Press, 1973).

Kahane, Rabbi Meir, Never Again (Los Angeles, Nash Publishing, 1971).

Kahane, Rabbi Meir, The Story of the Jewish Defense League (Jerusalem, Israel, Institute for the Publication of the Writings of Rabbi Meir Kahane, 2000).

Kant, Immanuel, Religion within the Limits of Reason Alone (Available on the Marxist Internet Archive).

Kaplan, Aryeh, Sefer Yetzirah - The Book of Creation In Theory and Practice (York Beach, Maine, Weiser Books, 1997).

Kardashev scale (Wikipedia, accessed September 16, 2017) (The Kardashev scale was proposed in 1964 by Soviet astronomer Nikolai Kardashev as a way of measuring an extraterrestrial civilization's level of technological advancement, based on the amount of energy it is able to use for communication. The scale has been developed since 1964 by Carl Sagan and others to include information and spiritual development.).

Kardec, Allan, The Spirits' Book (Brazil, International Spiritist Council, 2010).

Kasten, Len, Alien World Order - The Reptilian Plan to Divide and Conquer the Human Race (Rochester, Vermont, Baer & Co., 2017).

Katamidze, Slava, Loyal Comrades, Ruthless Killers - The Secret Services of the USSR 1917-1991 (Fla., Lewis International, 2003).

Katz, Ephraim, and Nolen, Ronald Dean, The Film Encyclopedia (N.Y., HarperCollins, 2012).

Katz, Steven, Collected Writings (Harbors for Life - An Extraterrestrial Spiritual Portal, Word Press Blog, 2009-2019, https://harborsforlife.com/).

Katz, Steven, and Nikelly, Arthur, "The Impact of Television on Social Interest: An Adlerian Analysis," in The Journal of Individual Psychology, pgs. 78-82 (Vol. 39, Number 1, March 1983).

Katz, Steven, The Metaphysics of Life Energy (Blog, "Harbors for Life," digital copy available on request).

Katz, Steven, Wilhelm Reich- Liberation Theologian of Cosmic Energy (MagCloud Publishing and Harbors for Life Blog, 2009).

Kaufmann, Walter, Existentialism From Dostoevsky To Sartre (N.Y., Penguin Books, 1989).

Kazantzakis, Nikos, The Last Temptation of Christ (N.Y., Simon & Shuster, 1998).

Keel, John A., The Eighth Tower - On Ultraterrestrials and the Superspectrum (San Antonio TX, Anomalist Books, 2013).

Keel, John A., The Mothman Prophecies (N.Y., TOR, 1991).

Kertzer, David I., The Pope and Mussolini (N.Y., Random House, 2014).

Kessler, Ronald, The Secrets of the FBI (N.Y., Crown Publishers, 2011).

King, David, Trotsky - A Photographic Biography (N.Y., Basil Blackwell Inc., 1986).

King, Stephen, The Dead Zone (N.Y., Signet, 1980) (King presents the use of psychic power in combating the emotional plague in politics).

King. Stephen, 11/22/63 (N.Y., Pocket Books, 2011) (DVD, WB, 2016).

Klein, Kenneth B., The Deep State Prophecy And The Last Trump (Folsom, CA, El Dorado Publishing, 2019).

Knebel, Fletcher, Night of Camp David (N.Y., Vintage Books, 2018).

Knowing (DVD, Summit, 2009) (Motion picture with Nicolas Page). This excellent occult / science fiction film presents prophecy and gematria [cabalistic numerology], as well as paranormal science.

Koerner, John, Exploding The Truth - The JFK, Jr. Assassination (Washington, Chronos Books, 2018).

Koerner, John, Why The CIA Killed JFK And Malcolm X - The Secret Drug Trade in Laos (Washington, Chronos Books, 2014).

Koffler, Keith, Bannon - Always The Rebel (N.J, Regnery Publishing, 2017).

Konia, Charles, The Emotional Plague - The Root of Human Evil (Princeton, N.J., ACO Press, 2008).

Koresh, David, Seven Seals Bible Study (The University of Texas at Arlington, b645zaw@utarlg.uta.edu, Stephen Tice, March 2, 1993).

Kotkin, Stephen, Stalin - Waiting For Hitler, 1929-1941 (N.Y., Penguin Books, 2018).

Kraft, Charles H., Defeating Dark Angels (Minnesota, Baker Publishing Group, 2016).

Kraft, Charles H., The Evangelical's Guide To Spiritual Warfare (Minnesota, Baker Publishing Group, 2015).

Kripal, Jeffrey, Mutants & Mystics - Science Fiction, Superhero Comics, And The Paranormal (Chicago, University of Chicago Press, 2011).

Kropotkin, Peter, Memoirs of a Revolutionist (N.Y, Dover Publications, 1971).

Kropotkin, Peter, Kropotkin's Revolutionary Pamphlets (N.Y., Dover Publications, 1970) (See particularly, "Law and Authority," pgs. 196-218. This throws an illuminating light on Wilhelm Reich's trial and imprisonment by pointing out the difference between genuine life-affirmative law and repressive law.).

Kubler-Ross, Elisabeth, The Wheel of Life (N.Y., Simon & Schuster, 1997).

Kuhn, Thomas S., The Structure of Scientific Revolutions (N.Y., New American Library, 1970).

Kung, Fu, The Complete First [TV} Season, starring David Carradine (WB, DVD, 1972-73).

Kung, Hans, The Beginning of All Things - Science And Religion (Michigan, William B. Eerdmans Publishing Company, 2007).

Kung, Hans, Controversial Theologian Hans Kung: "I Don't Cling to This Life," interviewed by Markus Grill in "Spiegel Online International" (December 12, 2013).

Kung, Hans, Does God Exist? - Translated by Edward Quinn (N.Y., Vintage Books, 1981).

Kung, Hans, The Incarnation of God (N.Y., Crossroad, 1987).

Kung, Hans, On Being A Christian (N.Y., Image Books, 1974).

Kung, Hans, Theology For The Third Millennium, An Ecumenical View - Translated by Peter Heinegg (N.Y., Anchor Books, 1990).

Kurlander. Eric, Hitler's Monsters - A Supernatural History of The Third Reich (New Haven, Yale University Press, 2017).

Lacarriere, Jacques, The Gnostics (San Francisco, City Lights Books, 1977).

Lachman, Gary, Dark Star Rising - Magick and Power In The Age of Trump (N.Y., Penguin, 2018).

Lachman, Gary, Jung the Mystic (N.Y., Penguin, 2010).

Lachman, Gary, Madame Blavatsky (N.Y., Penguin, 2012).

Lachman, Gary, The Mystic Sixties, the Dark Side of the Age of Aquarius (N.Y., disinformation, 2001).

Lachman, Gary, Politics and the Occult (Ill., Theosophical Publishing, Quest Book, 2008).

Lachman, Gary, A Secret History of Consciousness (MA, Lindesfarne Books, 2003).

Lachman, Gary, The Secret Teachers of the Western World (N.Y., Penguin, 2015).

Lagalisse, Erica, Occult Features of Anarchism (PM Press, 2019).

LaHaye, Tim, & Jenkins, Jerry B., Nnicolae (Carol Stream, Illinois, Tyndale House Publishers, 1997).

LaHaye, Tim, & Jenkins, Jerry B., Soul Harvest (Carol Stream, Illinois, Tyndale House Publishers, 1998).

LaHaye, Tim, & Jenkins, Jerry B., Tribulation Force (Carol Stream, Illinois, Tyndale House Publishers, 1996).

Laing, R.D., R.D. Laing - The Man and his Ideas, interviewed by Richard I. Evans (N.Y., E.P. Dutton, 1976).

Laszlo, Ervin, & Peake, Anthony, The Immortal Mind - Science and the Continuity of Conscious beyond the Brain (Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2014).

Laurence, Richard, trans., The Book of ENOCH The Prophet (Pacific Publishing Studio, 2011).

Lawton, Ian, "Afterlife," pages 41-45, Nexus - The Alternative News Magazine (November-December 2019).

Lawton, Ian, After Life - a modern guide to the unseen realms (Great Britain, Rational Spirituality Press, 2019).

Leary, Timothy; Metzner, Ralph; Alpert, Richard; The Psychedelic Experience (N.J., Carol Publishing Group, 1997).

Leininger, Bruce and Andrea, with Ken Gross, Soul Survivor - The Reincarnation of a World War II Fighter Pilot (N.Y., Grand Central Publishing, 2010). This cases proves reincarnation beyond a reasonable doubt. With just this one case, and there are many more, the reality is proven even if there still is much we do not know about it.

Lenin, V.I., Against Liquidationism (Moscow, Progress Publishers, 1973).

Lenin, V.I., Collected Works, Vol. 38, Philosophical Notebooks (Moscow, Progress Punlishers, 1976).

Lenin, V.I., Imperialism, The Highest Stage Of Capitalism, Selected Works In Three Volumes, Vol. 1, page 673 (N.Y., International Publishers, 1967).

Lenin, V.I., The State And Revolution, Selected Works of Lenin in Three Volumes, Vol. 2, page 263 (N.Y., International Publishers, 1967).

Lertzman, Richard A., and William J. Birnes, Dr. Feelgood (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2014).

LeShan, Lawrence, The Medium, The Mystic, and the Physicist - Toward a General Theory of the Paranormal (N.Y., Penguin Books, 1974).

Levenda, Peter, The Hitler Legacy (Lake Worth Fla., Ibis Press, 2014).

Levenda, Peter, The Lovecraft Code (Lake Worth Fla., Ibis Press, 2016).

Levenda, Peter, Stairway to Heaven - Chinese, Jewish Kabbalists, and the Art of Spiritual Transformation (N.Y., continuum, 2008).

Lewin, Moshe, Lenin's Last Struggle (N.Y., Pantheon Books, 1968). Lowy, Michael, Fire Alarm – Reading Walter Benjamin’s ‘On the Concept of History’ (N.Y., Verso, 2005).

Liedman, Sven-Eric, A World to Win - The Life and Works of Karl Marx (N.Y., VERSO, 2018).

Limbaugh, David, The Emmaus Code (Wash., D.C., Regnery Publishing, 2015).

Limbaugh, David, Jesus On Trial (Wash., D.C., Regnery Publishing, 2014).

Lipton, Bruce H., The Biology of Belief (N.Y., Hay House, 2015).

London, Jack, The Iron Heel (Free River Community, 2019).

Long, Jeffrey, with Paul Perry, God and the Afterlife (N.Y., Harper, 2016).

Lovecraft, H.P., The Complete Cthulhu Mythos (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 2011).

Lovecraft, H.P., The Complete Fiction (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 2011).

Lipton, Bruce H., The Biology of Belief (N.Y., Hay House, 2015).

Lowen, Alexander, Love and Orgasm (N.Y., Collier Books, 1965).

Lowy, Michael, The Marxism of Che Guevara - Philosophy, Economics, Revolutionary Warfare (N.Y., Rowman & Littlefield Publishers, 2007) (It is significant that this book reveals Che had a copy of Trotsky's "History of the Russian Revolution" in his belongings when they were discovered by the Bolivian army after he was assassinated by a CIA / Anti-Castro hit team in 1967. This same type of anti-Castro - CIA team was also responsible for the assassination of John Kennedy after he refused to back the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, and later made a deal not to invade with the Soviet Union during the Cuban missile crisis in 1962.).

Lucas, George, Star Wars - A New Hope (N.Y., Ballantine Books, 1976). The theology of orgonomy is here prefigured.

Lucas, George, Star Wars Trilogy (1st novel - Star Wars) (N.Y., Del Ray, 2015). There is great synergy between the Jedi Knights and good energy workers.

Lukas, Mary & Lukas, Ellen, Teilhard - The Man, The Priest, The Scientist (N.Y., Doubleday, 1977).

Luria, Isaac, Ten Luminous Emanations (The Old City, Jerusalem, Israel, Research Centre of Kabbalah, 1984).

Macdonald, Andrew, [written by William L. Pierce], The Turner Diaries (Hillsboro, W.V., National Vanguard Books, 1999).

Macintyre, Ben, The Spy and the Traitor (N.Y., Crown, 2018).

Mack, John E., Abduction - Human Encounters With Aliens (N.Y., Ballantine Books, 1994).

Magee, Glenn Alexander, Hegel and the Hermetic Tradition (Ithaca, Cornell University Press, 2001).

Maginnis, Robert L., Progressive Evil (Crane, MO, Defender, 2019).

Maginnis, Robert L., Alliance of Evil - Russia, China, the United States and a New Cold War (Crane, MO, Defender, 2018).

Maginnis, Robert L., Future War - Super Soldiers, Terminators, Cyberspace & the National Security Strategy for 21st Century Combat (Crane, MO, Defender, 2016).

Maimonides, Moses, The Guide for the Perplexed (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 2004).

Maglione, Roberto, The Legendary Shamir (Self-published in Italian and English, 2017) (Oranur and the Ark).

Maldacena, Juan, Scientific American, "Entangled Black Holes -- The obscure quantum phenomenon offers tantalizing clues to the nature of spacetime," pages 26-31 (Vol. 315, # 5, November 2016) (The author is a theoretical physicist at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, N.J.).

Mann, W. Edward, Orgone, Reich and Eros (N.Y., Simon and Schuster, 1973). (See particularly, Chapter Six, "Indian Philosophies and The Orgone," pgs. 133-142) [Dr. Katz: I have Dr. Silver's annotated copy of this work. In the chapter cited he pointed out the connection between the Indian religious belief in the functional unity of the macrocosmos and the microcosmos in the human body with the Zohar's view.].

Mannion, Michael, Project Mindshift (N.Y., M. Evans and Company, 1998).

Marcuse, Herbert, The Essential Marcuse, Edited by Andrew Feenberg and William Leiss (Boston, Beacon Press, 2007).

Marrs, Jim, Alien Agenda, Investigating The Extraterrestrial Presence Among Us (N.Y., HarperCollins, 1998).

Marrs, Jim, Crossfire - The Plot That Killed Kennedy (N.Y., Basic Books, 1989).

Marrs, Jim, Our Occulted History (N.Y., HarperCollins, 2013).

Marrs, Jim, The Rise of the Fourth Reich - The Secret Societies That Threaten to Take Over America (N.Y., Harper, 2008).

Marshall, Taylor R., Thomas Aquinas In 50 Pages (Irving, Texas, Saint John Press, 2014).

Martin, James, Wilhelm Reich & the Cold War (Asland, Oregon, Natural Energy Works, 2014).

Martinez, Susan B., Field Guide to the Spirit World (Rochester, Vermont, Bear & Company, 2019).

Marx, Karl, Capital, Vols. 1-3 (N.Y., Penguin Books, 1990, 1992, 1991).

Marx, Karl, The Civil War in the United States, Vols. 1-3 (N.Y., The Citadel Press, 1961).

Marx, Karl, Economic and Philosophic Manuscripts of 1844 (Amherst, N.Y., Prometheus Books 1988).

Marx, Karl, Grundrisse (N.Y., Vintage Books, 1973).

Marx, Karl, On Religion, edited by Saul K. Padover (N.Y., McGraw Hill, 1974).

Maslow, Abraham, Religions, Values, and Peak-Experiences (N.Y., Penguin Books, 1978).

Masters, Michael P., Identified Flying Objects - A Multidisciplinary Approach to the UFO Phenomenon (Butte, Montana, Self-Published, 2019).

Matrix, Matrix Reloaded, Matrix Revolutions (DVD Video, WB).

Matthew, Henry, Concise Commentary On The Whole Bible (Nashville, Nelson, 1997).

Matthews, John, and Kinghan, Wil, The Lost Tarot of Nostradamus, [Tarot pictures restored by artist Wil Kinghan] [Nostramus translated by Caitlin Matthews] (VT., Tuttle Publishing, 2012).

Matusow, Harvey, “The Death Of Wilhelm Reich,” Flatlands # 12 (P.O. Box 2420, Fort Bragg, Ca 95437, 1995).

Matusow, Harvey, “Interview with Harvey Matusow,” Flatlands # 12 ((P.O. Box 2420, Fort Bragg, Ca 95437, 1995).

McCarthy, Josephine, with Peter McCarthy, The Exorcist's Handbook (Berkeley, Cal., Golem Media, 2010).

McCullough, Peter, & John Leake, The Courage to Face COVID-19 (Dallas, Texas, Counterplay Books, 2022).

McGuire, Paul, & Anderson, Troy, The Babylon Code (N.Y., FaithWords, 2015).

McKee, Gabriel, The Gospel According to Science Fiction (Kentucky, Westminster John Knox Press, 2007).

Mckee, Gabriel, Pink Beams Of Light From The God In The Gutter - The Science-Fictional Religion of Philip K. Dick (Maryland, University Press of America, 2004).

McShane, Larry, and Pearson, Dan, Last Don Standing (N.Y., St. Martin's Press, 2017).

Meade, David, Planet X - The 2017 Arrival (eBookIt.com, 2016).

Melton, J. Gordon, The Vampire Almanac (Detroit, Visible Ink, 2022).

Merton, Thomas, Disputed Question, "Christianity And Totalitarianism," pgs. 127-148 (N.Y., Farrar, Straus, and Cudahy, 1960).

Metaphysics - The Nature of Reality, published as part of a series of "Ultimate Guides," by the periodical "Philosophy Now" (U.K., 2021).

Meyer, Marvin, The Gnostic Gospels of Jesus (N.Y., Harper Collins, 2005).

Meyer, Stephen C., Return of the God Hypothesis (N.Y., HarperOne, 2021).

Michael Clayton, motion picture starring George Clooney (CA, WB, Clayton Productions. DVD, 2007) (Truth can disrupt the linear time-track earth prison and let the "eternal now" appear.).

Mikul, Chris, The Cult Files - True Stories From The Extreme Edges of Religious Belief (N.Y., Metro Books, 2010).

Milkovich, John, Robert Mueller - Errand Boy For The New World Order (Shreveport, LA, John Milkovich, 2018).

Millar, Angel, The Path of the Warrior Mystic (Rochester, Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2021).

Millerman, Michael, Inside "Putin's Brain" - The Political Philosophy of Alexander Duggin (Millerman School, 2022).

Milor, John, Christian Ufology (1923).

Missler, Chuck, "A Quantum Hologram of Christ's Resurrection?" (Koinonia House Web site, accessed on 3/7/2016).

Modern Art - A History from Impressionism to Today (Taschen).

Modern Catholic Encyclopedia, edited by Michael Glazier and Monika K. Hellwig (Minn., The Liturgical Press, 1994).

Montague, Charlotte, HP Lovecraft - The Mysterious Man Behind The Darkness (N.Y., Chartwell Books).

Moody, Raymond, Paranormal - My Life In Pursuit of the Afterlife (N.Y., Harper, 2012) (Many shared experiences and insights with the work of Philip K. Dick).

Moorjani, Anita, Dying To Be Me - My Journey From Cancer, To Near Death, To True Healing (N.Y., Hay House, 2012).

Morehouse, David, Psychic Warrior (N.Y., St. Martin's Press, 1996). Negri, Antonio, Time for Revolution (NY, Continuum, 2003).

Morris, Dick, and McGann, Eileen, Rogue Spooks - The Intelligence War On Donald Trump (N.Y., St. Martin's Press, 2017).

Moskowitz, Clara, "The Neutrino Puzzle," pages 32-39, in Scientific American (October 2017).

Moskowitz, Clara, "Tangled Up in Spacetime," pages 32-35, in Scientific American (January 2017).

Nehls, Michael, The Indoctrinated Brain - How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2023).

Neiwert, David, Alt America - The Rise of the Radical Right in the Age of Trump (N.Y., Verso, 2017).

Newton, Huey P., Revolutionary Suicide (N.Y., Writers and Readers Publishing, Inc., 1995).

Newton, Michael, Destiny of Souls - New Case Studies of Life Between Lives (Woodbury, MN, Llewellyn Publications, 2008) (Newton puts the orgone spiritual awareness through the filtering screen of his own armor, but still comes out with part of the truth. In addition, and most importantly, Newton does not recognize the reality of the demonic, and that his form of reincarnation rationalizes destructive social conditions on earth, as did the armored Eastern concept of reincarnation.).

Newton, Michael, Journey of Souls - Case Studies of Life Between Lives (Woodbury, MN, Llewellyn Publications, 2007) (Newton has some brilliant insights, but does not seem to realize the categories of human understanding reduce, and distort [Kant], the metaphysical reality in-itself.).

Nichols, Jeff, writer / director, Midnight Special (movie, 2016) (In this cryptic sci-fi adventure from Jeff Nichols, Roy (Michael Shannon) rescues his son Alton (Jaeden Lieberher) from a religious cult in Texas, whose members worship the boy for his supernatural powers. Along with a state trooper (Joel Edgerton), the pair go on a cross-country journey as they are hunted by federal agents, who believe Alton might be a threat to national security. Kirsten Dunst, Adam Driver, and Sam Shepard co-star.).

Nietzsche, Fredrich, Hammer of the Gods (Creation Books, 2007).

Nietzsche, Friedrich, A Nietzsche Compendium, "The Anti-Christ," pp. 379-445 (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 2008).

Nietzsche, Friedrich, Nietzsche Contra Wagner (Demetra Publishing, Bulgaria, 2020).

Nietzsche, Friedrich, Schopenhauer As Educator (South Bend, Indiana, Gateway Editions, 1965) (A great study of how the true philosopher educates.).

Nietzsche, Friedrich, Unpublished Fragments from the Period of Thus Spoke Zarathustra (Summer 1882 - Winter 1883/84) (Stanford, Cal., Stanford University Press, 2019).

Noll, Richard, The Aryan Christ - The Secret Life of Carl Jung (N.Y., Random House, 1997).

Nomura, Yasunoti, "The Quantum Multiverse," pages 29-35, in Scientific American (June 2017).

Obley, Carole J., Wisdom from the Spirit World (Washington, 6th Books, 2020).

Occult History of the Third Reich (DVD, eagle media, 1987 / 2004).

Osterheld, Hector German, illustrated by Breccia & Breccia, Life of Che - An Impressionistic Biography (Seattle, Washington, Fantagraphic Books, 2022).

Oliver, J. Michael, The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism (2013, self-published).

O'Neill, Tom, with Dan Piepenbring, CHAOS - Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties (N.Y., Little Brown, 2019).

O'Regan, Cyril, The Heterodox Hegel (N.Y., Albany, State University Press, 1994).

Osesterreich, Traugott, Possession And Exorcism (N.Y., Causeway Books, 1974).

Osho, The Book of Secrets, "The Spirituality of the Tantric Sex Act;" "Cosmic Orgasm Through Tantra;" pgs. 540-568 (N.Y., St. Martin's, 2010).

Ostrander, Sheila, and Lynn Schroeder, Handbook of PSI Discoveries (N.Y., Berkley Publishing, 1974).

Ostrander, Sheila, and Lynn Schroeder, Psychic Discoveries Behind the Iron Curtain, and The Iron Curtain Lifted (N.Y., Marlowe & Company, 1997).

Otto, Rudolf, The Idea of the Holy (London, Oxford University Press, 1958).

Otto, Rudolf, Mysticism East and West (N.Y., Meridan Books, 1959).

Owens, Elizabeth, Spirit Messages (Minn., Llewellyn Publications, 2018).

Pagels, Heinz R., The Cosmic Code - Quantum Physics as the Language of Nature (Mineola, NY, Dover Publications, 2015).

Pasotti, Bob, and Drown, Larry, Alcoholism And The Mystery of the Alcoholics Search for God (Northfield, VT, Straight Talk Inc., 1994).

Pasotti, Bob, The Oranur Paradigm (unpublished and undated manuscript).

Pavlac, Brian A., A Concise Survey of Western Civilization (N.Y., Roman & Littlefield, 2019).

Peck, Josh, Cherubim Chariots - Exploring the Extradimensional Hypothesis (self-published, 2015).

Peck, Josh, Quantum Creation - DOES THE SUPERNATURAL LURK IN THE FOURTH DIMENSION? (self-published, 2014).

Pember, George H., Earth's Earliest Ages (Crane, MO, Defense Publishing, 2012).

Penn, Ariel, Adventures in the Afterlife: The Secret Diary of Thomas Edison (Pasadena, California, Magic Hour Press, 2002).

Pepper, William, The Plot to Kill King (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2016).

Philo of Alexandria, edited by David Winston (N.Y., Paulist Press, 1981).

Picknett, Lynn, The Mammoth Book of UFOs (N.Y., Carroll & Graf, 2001).

Pierrakos, John C., CORE ENERGETICS (CA, Life Rhythm Publication, 1987) (Dr. Pierrakos was a pioneer in developing the spiritual implications of Wilhelm Reich's work. Currently, Dr. Richard Blasband has brought it further into the metaphysical domains.).

Pike, James A., The Other Side (N.Y., Doubleday, 1968).

Pineiro, Manuel, Che Guevara And The Latin American Revolution (N.Y., Ocean Press, 2008).

Plato, Republic (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 2004).

Plotinus, The Essential Plotinus, selected and translated by Elmer O'Brien, S.J. (Indiana, Hackett Publishing Co., 1981).

Plutarch, Lives of the Noble Grecians and Romans (Oxford, Benediction Classics, 2015).

Porter, J.R., The Lost Bible (N.Y., METRO BOOKS, 2010).

Posadas, Juan, “ ‘Flying Saucers’, The Process of Matter and Energy, Science, the Class and Revolutionary Struggle and the Socialist Future of Humanity,” Red Flag Newspaper (June 25, 1969).

Posadas, Juan, What Is A Soviet (London, Scientific, Cultural and Political Editions, 2008) (The soviets were spontaneous organizations of workers that emerged in the wake of the Russian revolution to give political and economic direction to the society. They were destroyed by the Communist party).

Preston, Douglas, The Lost City of the Monkey God (N.Y., Grand Central Publishing, 2017).

Price, Bill, Unsolved Science (N.Y., Metro Publishing, 2016).

Prouty, L. Fletcher, JFK - The CIA, Vietnam, and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2011).

Pseudo-Dionysius - The Complete Works (N.Y., Paulist Press, 1987).

Quantum Field Theory, in the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy (9/27/12, available on the Internet).

Quarterman, CK, Fallen Angels (SC, CKQ, 2012).

Quarterman, CK, Quantum Physics & Intelligent Design (NC, CKQ, 2016).

Quayle, Stephen, Terminated - The End of Man Is Here (Bozeman, MT, End Time Thunder Publishers, 2018).

Quayle, Stephen, XENOGENESIS - Changing Men Into Monsters (Bozeman, MT, End Time Thunder Publishers, 2016).

Quigley, Carroll, The Evolution of Civilization (Indiana, Liberty Fund, 1979).

Quigley, Carroll, Tragedy & Hope (N.Y., Macmillan Company, 1998).

Quinata, Anthony, We Are Never Alone (Virginia Beach, 4th Dimension Press, 2015).

Quincey, Christian De, Radical Nature - The Soul of Matter (Vermont, Park Street Press, 2010).

Quitt, Jason, & Mitchell, Bob, Forbidden Knowledge (2016).

Radmacher, Earl; Allen, Ron; & House, H. Wayne, Bible Commentary (Nashville, Thomas Nelson, 2004)

Raknes, Ola, Wilhelm Reich And Orgonomy (Princeton, N.J., American College of Orgonomy, 2004).

Raknes, Ola, Wilhelm Reich and Orgonomy (Balt., Penguin Books, 1970).

Rand, Ayn, Atlas Shrugged (N.Y., Penguin Books, 1999).

Rand, Ayn, The Early Ayn Rand (N.Y., Penguin Books, 2005).

Rand, Ayn, The Fountainhead (N.Y., Penguin Books, 1993).

Randle, Kevin D., Invasion Washington, UFOs Over The Capital (N.Y., HarperTorch, 2001).

Rank, Otto, Beyond Psychology (N.Y., Dover 1958).

Rank, Otto, Will Therapy (N.Y., Norton Library, 1978).

Raskolnikov, Dmitry, KGB - Killer Puzzles Dossier (London, Carleton Books, 2018).

Rattner, Josef, Alfred Adler (N.Y., Frederick Unger Publishing Co. 1983).

Raudive, Konstantin, Breakthrough (N.Y., Taplinger Publishing Company, 1971) (See particularly the Appendix, pgs. 316-319. This statement by Pastor and physicist Rev. Voldemars A. Rolle provides a description of the "pure energy" beyond the inertial systems that capture energy/matter. This pure energy is intelligent and exists beyond death. It is a metaphysical dimension for the spiritual energy bodies that reincarnate into the inertial light systems.).

Ravenscroft, Trevor, & Wallace-Murphy, Tim, The Mark Of The Beast (York Beach, Maine, Samuel Weiser, 1990).

Ravenscroft, Trevor, The Spear Of Destiny (York Beach, Maine, Samuel Weiser, 1997).

Reading, Mario, Nostradamus & The Third Antichrist (London, Watkins Publishing, 2011),

Reavis, Dick J., The Ashes of Waco (N.Y., Simon & Schuster, 1995).

Redfern, Nick, Immortality Of The Gods (N.J., New Page Books, 2017).

Redfern, Nick, Secret History - Conspiracies From Ancient Aliens To The New World Order (Detroit, Visible Ink, 2015).

Redfern, Nick, Time Travel - The Science and Science Fiction (Visible Ink Press, 2022).

Regardie, Israel, The Eye in the Triangle – An Interpretation of Aleister Crowley (Las Vegas, Nevada, Falcon Press, 1998).

Regardie, Israel, The Golden Dawn (St. Paul, Minn., Llewellyn Publications, 1993).

Regardie, Israel, Healing Energy Prayer & Relaxation (Las Vegas, Golden Dawn, 1989).

Regardie, Israel, The Middle Pillar (St. Paul, Minn.,, Llewellyn Publications, 1991).

Regardie, Israel, Roll Away the Stone (Van Nuys, Cal., Newcastle Publishing, 1994).

Regardie, Israel, The Tree of Life (York Beach, Maine, Samuel Weiser, 1998).

Reich, Eva, Interviewed by Jim Martin, Topic: “Wilhelm Reich and The UFO Phenomena: Arizona Desert 1954-55,” (Fort Bragg, CA, Flatland Books, 1995).

Reich, Ilse Ollendorff, Wilhelm Reich - A Personal Biography (N.Y., St. Martin’s Press, 1969).

Reich, Peter, A Book of Dreams (N.Y., Harper and Row, 1973).

Reich, Wilhelm, American Odyssey (N.Y., Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1999).

Reich, Wilhelm, The Cancer Biopathy (N.Y., Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1973).

Reich, Wilhelm, Contact With Space (N.Y., Core Pilot Press, 1957).

Reich, Wilhelm, CORE (Cosmic Orgone Engineering) - OROP DESERT - Part 1, SPACE SHIPS, DOR, and DROUGHT (Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute, Vol. VI, NOS. 1-4, July, 1954)

Reich, Wilhelm, The Einstein Affair (Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute Press, 1953).

Reich, Wilhelm, Chapters I-IV translated by Myron R. Sharaf, Ether, God And Devil (N.Y., Orgone Institute Press, 1946) (This version is to be preferred to the Pol translation. It is out of print).

Reich, Wilhelm, translated by Therese Pol, Ether, God And Devil; Cosmic Superimposition (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1973).

Reich, Wilhelm, “Experimental Demonstration Of The Physical Orgone Energy [Experiment XX],” International Journal of Sex-Economy and Orgone-Research, p. 2 (Vol. 4, Nos. 1, 3, November 1945).

Reich, Wilhelm, The Function of the Orgasm (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1961).

Reich, Wilhelm, Listen, Little Man (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1976).

Reich, Wilhelm, The Mass Psychology Of Fascism (N.Y., Orgone Institute Press, 1946).

Reich, Wilhelm, The Murder Of Christ (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1980).

Reich, Wilhelm, The Oranur Experiment (Rangely, Maine, the Wilhelm Reich Foundation, 1951).

Reich, Wilhelm, People In Trouble (N.Y., Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1976).

Reich, Wilhelm, and Neill, A.S., Record Of A Friendship (N.Y., Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1981).

Reich, Wilhelm, “Re-emergence of Freud’s ‘Death Instinct’ as ‘DOR’ Energy,” Orgonomic Medicine, p. 2 (Vol II, No. 1, April 1956).

Reich, Wilhelm, Selected Writings - An Introduction To Orgonomy (N.Y., Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1979).

Reinisch, Leonhard, ed., Theologians of Our Time (Notre Dame, Indiana, University of Notre Dame Press, 1964).

Revelation - Dawn of Global Government (DVD - infowars.com store).

Revolution and Counter-Revolution - The Revisionist Coup in China and the Struggle in the Revolutionary Communist Party USA (Chicago, RCP Publications, 1978).

Rhodes, Ron, The End Times In Chronological Order - A Complete Overview to Understanding Bible Prophecy (Eugene, Oregon, Harvest House, 2012).

Richardson, Joel, Mystery Babylon (Wash., D.C., WND Books, 2017).

Rickels, Lawrence A., I Think I Am Philip K. Dick (Minnesota, Minnesota Press, 2010).

Ricksecker, Mike, Travels Through Time - Inside the Fourth Dimension, Time Travel, and Stacked Time Theory (Cleveland, Ohio, Connected Universe Press, 2023).

The Rider Encyclopedia of Eastern Philosophy and Religion (London, Rider, 1999).

Robinson, Charlie, The Octopus of Global Control (2017).

Roberts, Geoffrey, Stalin's Library - A Dictator and His Books (New Haven, Yale University Press, 2022).

Roberts, Jane, Seth Speaks (NY, Bantam Books, 1983). Russell, Bertrand, The History of Western Philosophy (N.Y, Simon & Schuster, 1972).

Rohmer, Sax, The Romance of Sorcery (N.Y, Penguin, 2014).

Roland, Paul, The Nazis and the Occult (London, Arcturus, 2018).

Rosenberg, Alfred, The Myth of the Twentieth Century - An Evaluation of the Spiritual-Intellectual Confrontation of Our Age (Ostara Publications, 2011, First Published, 1930).

Rosenzweig, Laura, Hollywood's Spies - The Undercover Surveillance of Nazis in Los Angeles (N.Y., New York University Press, 2017).

Rossi, Umberto, The Twisted Worlds of Philip K. Dick (N.C., McFarland & Co., 2011).

Rushkoff, Douglas, & Oeming, Michael Avon, Aleister & Adolf (OR, Dark Horse Books, 2016).

Russell, Bertrand, The History of Philosophy (N.Y., Simon & Schuster, 1972).

Russell, P. Craig [Art], Doctor Strange - What Is It That Disturbs You Stephen? (N.Y., Marvel, 2016).

Ryan, Julie, Angelic Attendants (Ala., Clement Inc.,2017).

Safed Spirituality, translated and edited by Lawrence Fine (N.Y., Paulist Press, 1984).

Safranski, Rudiger, Martin Heidegger - Between Good and Evil (Mass., Harvard University Press, 2002).

Safranski, Rudiger, Nietzsche - A Philosophical Biography (N.Y., W.W. Norton, 2002).

Safranski, Rudiger, Schopenhauer And The Wild Years of Philosophy (Mass., Harvard University Press, 1989).

Sagan, Carl, Contact (N.Y., Gallery Books, 1985).

St. Germain, Maureen J., Opening The Akashic Records (Rochester, Vermont, Bear & Co., 2019).

Salla, Michael, Exopolitics, Political Implications Of The Extraterrestrial (Tempe, Arizona, Dandelion Books, 2004).

Salla, Michael, Kennedy's Last Stand - Eisenhower, UFOs, MJ-12 & JFK's Assassination (Hawaii, Exopolitics Institute, 2013).

Salazar, Leandro, A Murder in Mexico - The Assassination of Leon Trotsky (London, Secker & Warburg, 1950).

Salusbury, Matt, "Trots in Space," ForteanTimes, page 40 (December 2003).

Sartori, Penny, The Wisdom of Near-Death Experiences (London, Watkins, 2013).

Savage, Michael, God, Faith, and Reason (N.Y., Utopia Productions, 2017)

Savage, Michael, Government Zero (N.Y., Center Street, 2015).

Savage, Michael, Liberalism Is A Mental Disorder (N.Y., Thomas Nelson / HarperCollins, 2006). (Cf: "The Socio-Political Character Types," pgs. 153-198, in "Man In The Trap" by Elsworth Baker (N.J., ACO Press, 2000). See also, "Sociopolitical Characterology," pgs. 93-135, in "The Emotional Plague" by Charles Konia (N.J., ACO Press, 2008)).

Savage, Michael, Scorched Earth (N.Y., Hachette Book Goup, 2016).

Savage, Michael, Trump's War (N.Y., Center Street, 2017).

Sawyer, Robert J., The Terminal Experiment (N.Y., Ace Books, 2011) (Science fiction: the soul as an atom of God).

Schmitt, Richard, "Edmund Husserl," in The Encyclopedia of Philosophy, edited by Paul Edwards, Vol. 4, pgs. 96-98 (N.Y., Macmillan Publishing, 1967).

Scholem, Gershom, Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism (N.Y, Schocken Books, 1995).

Scholem, Gershom, The Messianic Idea in Judaism (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1995).

Scholem, Gershom, Sabbatai Sevi - The Mystical Messiah (N.J., Princeton, Princeton University Press, 1989).

Scholem, Gershom, On The Mystical Shape Of The Godhead (N.Y, Schocken Books, 1991).

Scholem, Gershom, Walter Benjamin, The Story of a Friendship (N.Y., New York Review Books, 2001) (Scholem desperately tried to help Benjamin recognize that he was a metaphysician, not a dialectical materialist. In fact, Benjamin was both, but could not integrate them dialectically. This was finally attained by Wilhelm Reich and Ernst Bloch.).

Schopenhauer, Arthur, The World As Will And Idea (London, Orion, 1995).

Schreber, Daniel Paul, Memoirs Of My Nervous Illness (N.Y., nyrb, 2000).

Schwab, Klaus, & Malleret, Thierry, COVID-19: The Great Reset (Switzerland, World Economic Forum, 2020).

Schwab, Klaus, The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Switzerland, World Economic Forum, 2016).

Schweizer, Peter, Blood Money - Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans (N.Y., HarperCollins, 2024).

Scott-Mumby, Keith, Medicine Beyond (Supernoetics, 2015).

Selbie, Joseph, The Physics of God (MA, New Page Books, 2021).

Seymour-Smith, Gnosticism - The Path Of Inner Knowledge (N.Y., HarperCollins, 1996).

Shachtman, Max, "Is Russia a Workers' State?" from New International, Vol. VI No. 10 (Whole No. 49) (December 1940), Transcribed and Marked up by Damon Maxwell for the Marxists' Internet Archive.

Sharaf, Myron, Fury On Earth - A Biography Of Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., St. Martin’s Press/Marak 1983).

Sharaf, Myron, Interviewed by Jim Martin, Video (Fort Bragg, CA, Flatlands, 1995).

Shaw, Bernard, Man and Superman (N.Y., Penguin Books, 2004).

Shaw, George T., Editor, A Fair Hearing - The Alt-Right In The Words of Its Members and Leaders (Arktos Media, 2018).

Shelsky, Rob, Deadly UFOs And The Disappeared (GKRS Publications, 2015).

Sherratt, Yvonne, Hitler's Philosophers (New Haven, Yale University Press, 2013).

Shirer, William L., The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich (N.Y., Ballantine Books, 1992).

Simon, The Gates of The Necronomicon (N.Y., HarperCollins, 2006).

Sinnerbrink, Robert, New Philosophies of Film - Thinking Images ( N.Y., Continuum International Publishing Group, 2011).

Sitchin, Zecharia, Divine Encounters (N.Y., Avon Books, 1996).

Sitchin, Zecharia, The End of Days (N.Y., Harper Collins, 2007).

Sitchin, Zecharia, Genesis Revisited (N.Y., Harper Collins, 1990).

Sitchin, Zecharia, The Lost Realms (N.Y., Harper Collins, 2007).

Sitchin, Zecharia, The Stairway to Heaven (N.Y., Harper Collins, 2007).

Sitchin, Zecharia, The 12th Planet (N.Y., Harper Collins, 2007).

Sitchin, Zecharia, The Wars of Gods and Men (N.Y., Harper Collins, 2017).

Sitchin, Zecharia, When Time Began (N.Y., Harper Collins, 2007).

Skousen, W. Cleon, The Naked Communist (Salt Lake City, Utah, Izzard Ink Publishing, 2017).

Slattery, Peter, CE - 5 -- Initiating Contact with Extraterrestrials (2021).

Smith, Adam, The Wealth of Nations, Volumes 1-5 (2013).

Smith, Douglas, Rasputin - Faith, Power, And The Twilight Of The Romanovs (N.Y., Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2016).

Smith, Houston, The Religions of Man (N.Y, Harper and Row, 1965).

Solheim, Bruce Olav, Timeless Deja Vu - A Paranormal Personal History (Glendora, Cal., Boots to Books, 2019).

The Song of God: BHAGAVAD-GITA, Translated by Swami Prabhavananda and Christopher Isherwood, Introduction by Aldous Huxley (N.Y., Penguin, 1972).

Southgate, Leon, "The Orgone Continuum," The Journal of Psychiatric Orgone Therapy, posted September 5, 2018, Internet.

Southgate, Leon, "Possible Environmental and Shamanic Effects of Oranur," The Journal of Psychiatric Orgone Therapy, posted August 18, 2021, Internet.

Spengler, Oswald, The Decline of the West - An Abridged Edition (N.Y., Oxford University Press, 1991).

Spinoza, Benedict de, A Theologico-Political Treatise (N.Y., Dover Publications, 1951).

Stalin, J.V., On The Opposition (Peking, Foreign Language Press, 1974).

Star Wars, Motion Picture, written and directed by George Lucas (DVD 20th, Century Fox, 2006) (This picture gives an excellent representation of functional mysticism in psychotronic combat).

Stearman, Gary, Time Travelers of the Bible (Missouri, Defender, 2011).

Steiger, Brad, Alien Meetings (N.Y., Ace Books, 1978).

Steiger, Brad, Flying Saucers Are Hostile (N.Y., Award Books, 1967).

Steiger, Brad, Gods of Aquarius (N.Y., Berkeley Books, 1981).

Steiner, Rudolf, An Outline of Occult Science (N.Y., Anthroposophic Press, 1974) (Bob McCullough, Reich's chief scientific assistant during the Oranur / UFO days, had an intense interest in Steiner in his later years. It became a big part of his philosophy. See: Flatland - A Review of the Suppressed and Secret Evidence, # 13, "In Memoriam," pg. 41 (P.O. Box 2420, Fort Bragg, Ca, February 1996).

Stites, Richard, Revolutionary Dreams – Utopian Vision and Experimental Life in the Russian Revolution (N.Y., Oxford University Press, 1989).

Stone, Irving, Clarence Darrow For The Defense (N.Y.,Signet, 1971).

Stone, Robert, Damascus Gate (N.Y., Mariner Books, 1998).

Stone, Roger, The Bush Crime Family (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2017).

Stone, Roger, The Making of the President 2016 (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2017).

Stone, Roger, With Mike Colapietro, The Man Who Killed Kennedy - The Case Against LBJ (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2013).

Stone, Roger, With Mike Colapietro, Tricky Dick - The Rise and Fall of Richard M. Nixon (N.Y., MJF Books, 2017).

Stonehill, Paul, and Phillip Mantle, "The KGB, Tibet, and UFOs," Fate Magazine (September 2002) (Documents the visit of the GPU to Trtosky to discuss UFOs when he was in exile).

Strassman, Rick, M.D., DMT: The Spirit Molecule (Rochester, Vermont, Park Street Press, 2001).

Strauss, William, and Neil Howe, The Fourth Turning - What the Cycles of History Tell Us About America's Next Rendezvous with Destiny (N.Y., Broadway Books, 1997).

Strieber, Whitley, Confirmation - The Hard Evidence of Aliens Among Us, Appendix: An interview with Monsignor Corrado Balducci of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples and Propagation of the Faith, The Vatican - by Michael Hesemann, Translated by Matthias Schubnell, Ph.D., University of the Incarnate Word, pages 265-278 (N.Y., St. Martins Press, 1998).

Strong, James, The New Strong's Exhaustive Concordance of the Bible (Thomas Nelson Publishers, 1996).

Sugrue, Thomas, There Is A River - The Story of Edgar Cayce (Virginia, A.R.E. Press, 1997).

Sullivan, Robert W., Cinema Symbolism - A Guide to Esoteric Imagery in Popular Movies, Volumes 1 & 2 (Deadwood Publishing, 2016, 2017).

Summers, Montague, The History of Witchcraft and Demonology, Chapter VI, "Diabolic Possession," pgs. 198-275 (N.Y., Bristol Park Books, 2010) (The chapter cited provides strong evidence that demonic possession is a form of deadly orgone infestion (DOR). Since orgone is an intelligent spiritual energy, then deadly orgone would also be an intelligent but deadly spiritual energy. In light of this, the evidence continues to mount that in the "Oranur Experiment" Wilhelm Reich found scientific proof for the existence of both "God" and the "Devil.").

The Supernatural Guide to The Other Side (N.Y., Adams Media, 2017).

Suster, Gerald, Crowley's Apprentice - The Life and Ideas of Israel Regardie (York Beach, Maine, Samuel Weiser, 1990).

Sutin, Lawrence, Divine Invasions - A Life of Philip K. Dick (N.Y., Carroll & Graf, 2005).

Sutin, Lawrence, A Life of Aleister Crowley (N.Y., St. Martins Press, 2000).

Sutin, Lawrence, editor, The Shifting Realities of Philip K. Dick - Selected Literary And Philosophical Writings (N.Y., Vintage Books, 1995).

Sutton, Anthony C., Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution (U.K., Clairview Books, 2015).

Synchronicity, DVD, motion picture, by Jacob Gentry (Brief Hours, LLC, 2016). (Time travel via parallel universes).

Talbot, David, The Devil's Chessboard - Allen Dulles and the Rise of America's Secret Government (N.Y., Harper, 2015).

Jared, Taylor, White Identity - Racial Consciousness in the 21st Century (U.S., New Century Books, 2011).

Taylor, Sandra Ann, The Hidden Power of Your Past Lives (N.Y., Hay House, 2011).

Teitelbaum, Benjamin, War For Eternity - Inside Bannon's Far-Right Circle of Global Power Brokers (N.Y., Harper, 2020).

Tellinger, Michael, Slave Species of the Gods (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2012).

Terkel, Studs, Working - People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do (N.Y., Avon, 1974).

Tessman, Diane, and Green, Timothy Green Beckley, U.F.O.S. - Are They Your Passport To Heaven And Other Unearthly Realms? (N.J., Inner Light Publications, 2015).

Theologians of Our Time, Reinisch, Leonhard, ed.,(Notre Dame, Indiana, University of Notre Dame Press, 1964).

The Thing from another world (Howard Hawks RKO Film Production, starring James Arness, 1951) (This is an excellent portrayal of an alien from a highly developed DOR {Deadly Orgone Energy} civilization. Cf. The Day the Earth Stood Still {20th Century Fox. 1951, starring Michael Rennie and Patricia Neal} for the visit of an alien emissary from a highly developed, life affirmative, ORGONE {OR} civilization.).

Thomson, Iain D., Heidegger On Onto-theology (N.Y., Cambridge University Press, 2005).

Thomson, Iain, Ontotheology? Understanding Heidegger's Destruktion of Metaphysics, International Journal of Philosophical Studies Vol. 8, pages 297-327 (2000, Taylor & Francis).

The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation, edited by Dr. W.Y. Evans Wentz, with psychological commentary by Dr. C.J. Jung (N.Y., Oxford University Press, 1968).

Time Travel SF, The Mammoth Book of, edited by Mike Ashley (Running Press Book Publishers, 2013).

Torba, Andrew, & Isker, Andrew, Christian Nationalism - A Biblical Guide For Taking Dominion And Discipling Nations (Gab AI Inc., 2022).

Tracey, James, Physicists Claim that Consciousness Lives in Quantum State After Death (Web Source: outerplaces.com June 17, 2014).

Trotsky, Leon, The Age of Permanent Revolution (N.Y., Dell Publishing, 1964).

Trotsky Leon, The Case of Leon Trotsky - Report of the Dewey Commission (N.Y., Harper, 1937).

Trotsky, Leon, In Defense of Marxism (N.Y., Pathfinder, 1990).

Trotsky, Leon, The History of the Russian Revolution (N.Y., Monad Press, 1980).

Trotsky, Leon, My Life (N.Y., Grosset & Dunlap, 1973).

Trotsky, Leon, The Living Thoughts of Karl Marx (N.Y., Fawcett Publications, 1963).

Trotsky, Leon, The Revolution Betrayed (N.Y., Pathfinder, 2000).

Trotsky, Leon, Stalin, An Appraisal Of The Man And His Influence (N.Y., Harper and Brothers, 1941).

Trotsky, Leon, The Stalin School of Falsification (London, New Park Publications, 1974).

Trussoni, Danielle, Angelology (N.Y., Penguin Books, 2011).

Trussoni, Danielle, Angelopolis (N.Y., Penguin Books, 2013).

Trussoni, Danielle, Falling Through the Earth - A Memoir (N.Y., Picador, 2006).

Tucker, Jim, Return to Life (N.Y., St. Martin's, 2013).

Tuchman, Barbara W., The Guns of August (N.Y., Ballantine Books, 2004).

Tucker, Robert C., Stalin In Power (N.Y., W.W. Norton, 1990).

Tusa, Ann, & Tusa, John, The Nuremberg Trial (N.Y., MJF Books, 2010).

Tzadok, Rabbi Ariel Bar, UFO's and Aliens, The Secret Teachings of the Rabbis and Kabbalists, in Panu Derekh - Prepare The Way, No. 10 (Oct/Nov.-Dec. 95/Jan. 96).

Underhill, Evelyn, Mysticism - The Nature and Development of Spiritual Consciousness (Oxford, England, Oneworld, 1994).

Underhill, Evelyn, Practical Mysticism (N.Y., E.P. Dutton). Vallee, Jacques, Confrontations (N.Y., Ballantine Books, 1990).

Vallee, Jacques, Dimensions (N.Y., Ballantine Books, 1989). Vallee, Jacques, The Invisible College (N.Y., E.P. Dutton, 1976).

Vallee, Jacques, Passport To Magonia (Chicago, Contemporary Books, 1993). Vallee, Jacques, Revelations - Alien Contact And Human Deception (N.Y., Ballantine Books, 1991).

Vallee, Jacques, UFO Chronicles Of The Soviet Union - A Cosmic Samizdat (N.Y., Ballantine Books, 1992).

Vankin, Jonathan, & Whalen, John, The 60 Greatest Conspiracies of All Time, “The Cloud Buster,” p. 128-139 (N.Y., Barnes & Nobles Books, 1998).

Veciana, Antonio, with Carlos Harrison, The Inside Story of CIA Plots Against Castro, Kennedy, And Che (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2017).

Virtue, Doreen, Angel Therapy (N.Y., Hay House, 1997).

Virtue, Doreen, The Healing Miracles Of ARCHANGEL RAPHAEL (N.Y., Hay House, Inc., 2010).

Volkogonov, Dmitri, Stalin - Triumph and Tragedy (N.Y., Grove Weidenfeld, 1991).

Volkov, Pyotr, The Final Kingdom - Horizons of the Fourth Political Theory and Geopolitics of the Apocalypse (Netherlands, Orthodox Logos Publishing, 2021).

Vonnegut, Kurt, The Sirens of Titan (London, Gollancz, 2004).

Waite, A.E., The Holy Kabbalah (Mineola, NY, Dover Publications, 2003).

Walters, Edward, with Bruce Maccabee, UFOs Are Real: Here’s The Proof (N.Y., Avon Books, 1997).

Warren, Larry and Robbins, Peter, Left at East Gate (N.Y., Marlowe and Company, 1997).

Watts, Alan, Behold the Spirit - A Study in the Necessity of Mystical Religion (N.Y., Vintage Books, 1971).

Wayne, Gary, The Genesis 6 Conspiracy - How Secret Societies and the Descendants of Giants Plan to Enslave Humanity (Deep River Books, 2014).

Webre, Alfred Lambremont, Exopolitics - Politics, Government, and Law in the Universe (Vancouver, B.C., Universebooks, 2005).

Webre, Alfred Lambremont, The Omniverse (Rochester, Vermont, Bear & Co., 2015).

Weeks, Andrew, Boehme - An Intellectual Biography of the Seventeenth-Century Philosopher and Mystic (N.Y., State University of New York Press, 1991).

Weiner, Herbert, 9 1/2 - The Kabbala Today (N.Y., Collier Books, 1969) (See Chapter 3, where Gershom Scholem explicitly grounds Jewish mysticism in cosmic energy).

Weisberg, Joseph, An Ordinary Spy (N.Y., Bloomsbury, 2008).

Weiss, Brian L., Many Lives, Many Masters - The True Story of a Prominent Psychiatrist, His Young Patient, and the Past-Life Therapy That Changed Their Lives (N.Y., Fireside Book, 1988) (How a conventional hospital psychiatrist fell into the orgone ocean with a patient, transforming both.).

West, Diana, American Betrayal - The Secret Assault on Our Nation's Character (N.Y., St. Martin's Griffin, 2013).

Wheeler, Liz, Hide Your Children - Exposing the Marxists Behind the Attack on America's Kids (Washington. D.C., Regnery Publishing, 2023).

White, John, and Krippner, Stanley, Future Science (Garden City, N.Y., Anchor Books, 1977).

White, Michael, The Pope & The Heretic (N.Y., HarperCollins, 2002).

Whymant, Robert, Stalin's Spy - Richard Sorge and the Tokyo Espionage Ring (N.Y., I.B. Tauris publishers, 1996).

Wilcock, David, The Ascension Mysteries (N.Y., Dutton, 2016).

Wilcock, David, The Source Field Investigations (N.Y., Dutton, 2011).

Wilcock, David, The Synchronicity Key (N.Y., Dutton, 2013).

Wilcox, David, Wisdom Teachings - The Work of Wilhelm Reich, Season 16 (GAIA TV, 2019).

Williamson, Raymond Keith, Introduction to Hegel's Philosophy of Religion (Albany, State University of New York Press, 1984).

Willin, Melvyn, Ghost Photos - The Paranormal Caught on Film (N.Y., Metro Books, 2009) (Compare the blue-grey of the orgone room with the pictures here represented.).

Willis, Jim & Barbara, Armageddon - The End of the World - The A to Z (N.Y., Fall River Press, 2009).

Willis, Jim, Ancient Gods - Lost Histories, Hidden Truths, And The Conspiracy Of Silence (Detroit, Visible Ink Press, 2017).

Wilson, Colin, Beyond The Occult (N.Y., Carroll & Graf Publishers, 1991).

Wilson, Colin, The Occult (N.Y., Vintage Books, 1973).

Wilson, Colin, The Quest For Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Garden City, 1981).

Wilson, Damon, The Mammoth Book of Nostradamus And Other Prophets (N.Y., Carroll & Graf, 1999).

Wilson, Susanne, Soul Smart - What The Dead Teach Us About Spirit Communication (Madison, VA, Christine F. Anderson Publishing, 2017).

Wittkower, D.E., editor, Philip K. Dick and Philosophy (Chicago, Open Court, 2011). Wolf, Fred Alan, Parallel Universes (N.Y., 1990).

Wolf, Naomi, Facing the Beast: Courage, Faith and Resistance in a New Dark Age (Vermont, Chelsea Green Publishing, 2023).

Woods, Richard [editor], Understanding Mysticism (N.Y., Image Books, 1980).

Wrecks, Billy, Jones, Nick & Danny Graydon, The Mysterious World of Doctor Strange (N.Y., Marvel, 2016).

Wyvell, Lois, Orgone and God, in OFFSHOOTS OF ORGONOMY, Nos. 1 & 2 (N.Y.C., Offshoots Publications, Autumn, 1980 & Spring, 1981).

Yates, Frances, Giordano Bruno And The Hermetic Tradition (Chicago, The University of Chicago Press, 1964) (This work shows that Dr. Robert Pasotti, philosopher and orgonomic theologian, was on the right trail in his exploration of Wilhelm Reich as a functional mystic. Reich considered Bruno to be one of his early precursors.).

Yiannopoulos, Milo, The Trial Of Roger Stone (Dangerous Books, 2020).

Young, Lauren, Hitler's Girl - The British Aristocracy and The Third Reich On The Eve of WW II (N.Y., Harper, 2022).

Yourgrau, Palle, A World Without Time – The Forgotten Legacy of Godel and Einstein, (N.Y., Basic Books, 2005).

Yu-Lan, A Short History Of Chinese Philosophy (N.Y., Free Press, 1967).

Zaehner, R.C., “Dialectical Materialism,” pp. 393-407, Encyclopedia Of the World’s Religions (N.Y., Barnes and Nobles Books, 1997).

Zaehner, R.C., Mysticism - Sacred and Profane (N.Y., Oxford University Press, 1961).

Zagami, Leo Lyon, Confessions of an Illuminati - The Age of Cyber Satan, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (Cursum Perficio Publishing, 2019).

Zagami, Leo Lyon, Confessions of an Illuminati - From the Occult Roots of the Great Reset to the Populist Roots of the Great Reject (Cursum Perficio Publishing, 2022).

Zagami, Leo Lyon, Confessions of an Illuminati - Vol. 9, Seven Steps to the Secrets of the New World Disorder From Transhumanism and the Immortality to Gnostic Jesus, UFO's, and Insect Witchcraft (Cursum Perficio Publishing, 2023).

Zimler, The Last Kabbalist of Lisbon (Woodstock, N.Y., The Overlook Press, 2000).

Zimmer, Heinrich, Philosophies of India (N.J., Princeton University Press, 1989).

Zinn, Howard, Marx in Soho (Mass., South End Press, 1999).

Zizek, Slavoj, In Defense of Lost Causes (N.Y., Verso, 2008).

Zizek, Slavoj, Hegel in a Wired Brain (N.Y., Bloombury Publishing, 2020).

Zizek, Slavoj, Introduction to On Practice and Contradiction by Mao (N.Y., Verso, 2007).

Zizek, Slavoj, Like A Thief In Broad Daylight - Power In The Era Of Post-Human Capitalism (N.Y., Seven Stories Press, 2019).

Zizek! - Zeitgesit Video (DVD, 2005).

Zohar - The Book of Enlightenment (N.J., Paulist Press, 1983).