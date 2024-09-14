Latest significant news from the independent media:

World War 3 is now immanent! Red Chinese leader Xi Jinping has exhorted the Red Army to prepare for war with the United States. North Korea is sending elite troops to fight on Russia’s side against Ukraine. NATO is now providing long range nuclear capable weapons to Ukraine. Such weapons have already been fired into Russia from Ukraine by the U.S. and the U.K. President Putin of Russia considers these actions as de facto and de juris acts of war. In reponse to this, Russia has launched an ICBM into the Ukraine (Israel also prepares to launch a major attack inside Iran). As in WW I and WW II, the escalation is moving from regional conflict to global nuclear conflict!!!!

We are on the brink of World War III with Russia over the conflict with Ukraine. Only Congress has the power to declare war, and the first step is following the War Powers Act. The U.S. Congress has iolated the U.S. Constitution and the War Powers Act in the current war on Russia!!!! The U.S. Constitution provides that only Congress has the power to declare war. Also, even prior to that, the War Powers Act, passed after the Vietnam War, requires notice to the Congress when American forces are introduced into a military conflict.v None of these Constitutional requirements have been met by the criminal Biden / Harris administration. Therefore, all measures to launch WW III need to be resisted until the Constitutional requirements have been fulfilled. The current trajectory of the U.S. escalation of the NATO war against Russia means a renewed military draft of Americans, and war appropriations. Nonviolent existential spiritual resistance, as Martin Luther King Jr. recommended, can and should be employed

President Trump is now engaged with the head of NATO and the other relevant parties negotiating a peace deal. This will likely result in a cease fire until Trump resumes the office of the Presidency in January 2025. Measures to rebuild Ukraine, while meeting Russia’s security concerns, seems to be the main approach to peace. We must watch for efforts by the Neo-Red Fascist Democrats, global state corporate capitalists, and the U.S. weapons manufacturers, to stage a “false flag” operation (such as the detonation of a nuclear weapon inside the Ukraine) to derail the peace efforts and force a global conflict to “stale mate” Trump’s peace plan.

The zombified and compromised representatives in Congress have not asserted Congressional power against this totalitarian seizure of the war power by the criminal Biden administration. It is widely known by expert analysts, like former Naval intelligence officer Jack Posobiec, that American troops and weapons have been operating against Russia in the Ukraine since before the present wartime situation. Call your Congressional representatives and the White House. Help save us from nuclear annihilation!!!