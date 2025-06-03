Having failed to destroy our country with the COVID bioweapon / “vaccine,” the domestic “deep state” and EU globalists are trying to provoke Russia by launching strikes deep inside that nation at nuclear aircraft sites the day before peace negotiations were to start. They also atempted to kill President Putin by attacking his helicopter with drones while he was on a trip to the front lines. Our intelligence agencies knew of the impending attacks and they failed to notify President Trump. They knew he would have stopped the assault. This is treason of the highest order. The siutation is being blacked out by corporate media. Spread the word! The globalist elites have built bunkers to survive the coming nuclear war. They think that this time in the aftermath of such a catastrophe they can do their great dystopic “reset.” Those responsible inside the U.S. must be immediately removed from office. President Trump must stop all aid to Ukraine and withdraw the U.S. from NATO!!!

References:

Psychic Dictatorship in the U.S.A. by Alex Constantine (Portland, OR, Feral House, 1995).

“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy by David A. Hughes (UK, Palgrave Macmillan, 2024).

Wall Street, the Nazis & the Crimes of the Deep State by David A. Hughes (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2024).

The Great Reset & The War for The World by Alex Jones (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2022).

The Emotional Plague - The Root of Human Evil by Charles Konia, M.D. (Princeton NJ, ACO Press, 2008).

PsyWar by Robert W. Malone, M.D., M.S., & Jill G. Malone, PhD. (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2024).

The Indoctrinated Brain - How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom by Michael Nehls, M.D., PhD. (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2023).

Unhumans - The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (And How to Crush Them) by Jack Posobiec & Joshua Lisec (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing & War Room Books, 2024).

The Mass Psychology of Fascism by Wilhelm Reich, M.D. (N.Y., Farrar,Straus & Giroux, 1980).

The Naked Communist - Exposing Communism & Restoring Freedom (Utah, Izzard Ink, 2017).