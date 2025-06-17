Alternative independent media news sources are reporting that President Trump has decided to offensively join Israeli forces in a final regime changing attack on Iran to eliminate all nuclear capacity. A War Powers Resolution is circulating in Congress to pause this war in order to debate the many issues it raises. The Constitution provides that only Congress has the power to declare war after full debate and consideration. United States Constitution, Article 1, Section 8. Regardless of your views on this, it deserves a full consideration of the real possibility that this could ignite WW II and end all civilization as we have known it.