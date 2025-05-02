"You have rights antecedent to all earthly governments; rights that cannot be repealed or restrained by human laws; rights derived from the Great Legislator of the Universe." - John Adams, Second President of the United States

"We must realize that today's Establishment is the new George III. Whether it will continue to adhere to his tactics, we do not know. If it does, the redress, honored in tradition, is also revolution." - William O. Douglas, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court (1939 - 1975)

"The people are the masters of both Congress and courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert it.!" - Abraham Lincoln

"I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery." Thomas Jefferson, Third President of the United States

THE RIGHT TO REVOLUTION IS AT THE CORE OF AMERICAN JURISPRUDENCE AND THE HISTORICAL FORCE BEHIND THE CREATION OF THE AMERICAN REPUBLIC. THIS RIGHT IS RECOGNIZED EXPRESSLY BY THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BASED ON NATURAL LAW, AND IMPLICITLY BY THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION. WE DO NOT DERIVE OUR FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS FROM GOVERNMENTS AND STATES. WE ARE BORN WITH THESE RIGHTS AS GIFTS FROM OUR CREATOR. OUR GOVERNMENT DOES NOT “GIVE” US OUR RIGHTS AS SET OUT IN THE U.S. CONSTITUTION. THE CONSTITUTION DERIVED FROM THE PEOPLE AS A METHOD OF PROTECTING GOD GIVEN NATURAL RIGHTS. IT WAS NOT CREATED BY AN ECONOMIC, TECHNOCRATIC, OR ANY OTHER HUMAN SOCIO-ECONOMIC FORMATION. THE CONSTITUTION RECOGNIZES OUR INHERENT NATURAL RIGHTS AND SEEKS TO PROTECT THEM BY POSITIVE LAW. THE AMERICAN STATE CANNOT TAKE THEM AWAY BY DECLARATIONS OF PANDEMICS OR SUDDEN SELF-DEFINED “NATIONAL EMERGENCIES.” THERE IS NO PROVISION IN THE U.S. CONSTITUTION FOR THE SUSPENSION OF ANY CONSTITUTIONAL PROTECTIONS ON ACCOUNT OF A "MEDICAL EMERGENCY A/K/A DISEASE PANDEMIC," OR "MARTIAL LAW" BASED ON DOMESTIC "UNREST." THE FOUNDERS OF OUR CONSTITUTION WERE WELL AWARE OF "PANDEMICS." THEY KNEW THAT THE PROVISION FOR SUSPENSION OF CONSTITUTIONAL PROTECTIONS ON THAT BASIS, OR ANY OTHER EXCUSE VIA EXECUTIVE ORDER, WOULD MAKE THE DOCUMENT A NULLITY. WE HAVE A RIGHT TO THE SANCTITY OF OUR BODY, TO BE FREE FROM UNREASONABLE SEARCHS AND SEIZURES, TO WORK, THINK FREELY AND EXPRESS OURSELVES FREELY, TO MOVE AND TRAVEL ABOUT WITHIN STATES AND BETWEEN STATES, DUE PROCESS, ETC. THE CENTRAL ROLE OF ALL GOVERNMENT IS TO PROTECT THE CORE NATURAL FUNCTIONS OF LOVE, WORK, AND KNOWLEDGE. NOT DESTROY THEM!! See: The Constitution of the United States of America, with the Declaration of Independence (N.Y., Fall River Press, 2002); Natural Law and Human Dignity by Ernst Bloch (Mass., MIT Press, 1996); Points of Rebellion by William O. Douglas (late Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court) (N.Y., Random House, 1970). See also: Capitalism: the Unknown Ideal, "Man's Rights," pgs. 367-377 by Ayn Rand (N.Y., Penguin, 1967); The Mass Psychology of Fascism, "On Natural Work-Democracy," pgs. 360 - 395, by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1980).

