I. ALPHA

"One of the original branches of theology, angelology is achieved in the person of the angelologist, whose expertise includes both the theoretical study of angelic systems and their prophetic execution through human history." From "Angelopolis," a novel by Danielle Trussoni (N.Y., Penguin Books, 2013).

"In fact, these heavenly beings are observing the great spiritual battle that rages around the spreading of the gospel. Satan's forces are arrayed to block, confound, or muddle the good news of Jesus Christ in any way possible. The forces of the Lord are dedicated to stopping their efforts. This brings us to one of the most prominently featured aspects of angelic behavior. They are the 'hosts of heaven,' God's powerful army. Often, they are seen in the act of destroying the enemies of Israel, At such times, they are capable of materializing in our universe with devastating effect upon human forces." From "Time Travelers of the Bible," pages 62-63, by Gary Stearman (Missouri, Defender, 2011).

What the old theologians called "Angels" have no matter. They are composed of mass-free intelligent life energy projected for specific functions from the Absolute Mind of God. They are charges of psychic energy sent to discharge the missions ordained by God. Without atomic matter, they have no spiritual armor, and can experience freely fluid movement. They do not normally, therefore, under the influence of God's life energy rays, accumulate evil impulses with stagnant demonic energies built up through non-discharge. The "devil's" case was different due to one part of his high intellect splitting off to block his energy. and sending it into deviation from God's spiritual laws. See "Wilhelm Reich Selected Writings" (N.Y., Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 1960); "On The Angels" by Thomas Aquinas (Fathers of the English Dominican Province, 2015). They are real, as many will attest to from personal interactions with them.

In an Angel there is no permanent matter or static being. They were created by God for a specific function. Angels are pure mass-free psychic function. In order to facilitate communication with humans, they temporarily form bodies by building via quantum particles leading to nano technology and then atomic structure. Fallen Angels have anti-life functions, and give off killing radiation (deadly orgone energy), as per "The Oranur Experiment" conducted by natural scientist Dr. Wilhelm Reich in 1951. See "Wilhelm Reich Selected Writings," Orgone Physics, pages 351-431 (N.Y., Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 1960).

The closer an Angel is to the Godhead and Source of Life Energy, in the Celestial Hierarchy, the more intelligence it has. This is the functional logic of "As above, so below.".

Angels were created by the God of Life as pure high-powered intellect. They are unique psychic energy archetypes designed to discharge various functions on behalf of God as his messengers and, if necessary, his spiritual armed forces.

After the Jewish Kingdom was conquered by Babylon, God increased his use of angelic forces. These special armed forces, guided by General Archangel Michael (depicted below), will soon be back on earth in large numbers to defeat the Anti-Christ and his religions of death (i.e., Islamic fascism). A sign of the coming of the Messianic angels will be a fleet of metaphysical UFOs glowing blue with orgone (life) energy.

II. OMEGA

An exorcist, or doctor of demonology, must of necessity be a highly trained angelologist. They are dealing with dark or fallen angels that have infested humans with deadly psychic energy. The use of spiritual countermeasures, including psychotropic technology, such as the Medical DOR-Buster, invented by Dr. Wilhelm Reich, must be utilized, along the help of the pure angels and prayer, to drain out this infestation. The exorcist must be bio-psychologically clean, or they risk contagious infection. A sample of blood from the sick person, examined under a microscope, may show cellular disintegration into amoeba-like red cells with a narrow energy field around them. The blood is precancerous and was seen in the blood of people after taking the COVID 19 "vaccine" injection. It is seen as the chief biophysical symptom of demonic possession.

Once we accept the salvation of Yeshua and are free from the prison of the spiritual armor of the earth, the primal ether body of Adam is released in us. We are "born again," open and soft, "Angelic," without the deadly social forces of the Devil pressing us into a contracted tank of stagnant psychic energy. We have the fluid mobility of the pure life-affirmative angels, and, along with our saved loved ones, can rejoin the ever-expanding Godhead of Life. The exile from the true God has ended. As our individualized soul core emerges, eternal and infinite life surrounds us, and we are open to the excitement of exploration, love, work, and knowledge. True life starts after this spiritual liberation. Death on the earth means transition to eternal life. Death is not a door that closes, it is a door that opens. The only thing that dies is our prison cell. As philosopher and novelist Henry Miller once said: "Why be afraid of death? It could be the start of a great adventure. Don't you know?" It is when you are spiritually prepared for it.

"This, then, is what I have to say regarding the sacred representations. Perhaps it falls a good deal short of making everything clear. Nevertheless, I believe it will keep us from the wretchedness of being stuck in the fictional appearances. Perhaps it may also be objected that I have not mentioned all the powers, all the acts and all the images referred to by scripture in regard to the angels. This is true. But in leaving certain things out, it was in recognition of the fact that I am at a loss when it comes to understanding their transcendent reality. What I really needed was the light of a guide to these. The omission of matters similar to those with which I have been dealing may be explained by a twofold concern of mine, not to overextend my discourse and to honor in respectful silence the hidden things which are beyond me." - Pseudo-Dionysius

III. BIBLIOGRAPHY

