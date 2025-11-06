Dedicated to Ira David Katz, brother philosopher, shot to death by a Neo-Nazi in Kew Gardens, Queens, in January 1978.

As a Messianic Jew, I want to say, as I have so often in the past, that all Jews and Christians need to lawfully arm for self-defense during this period of increasing attacks. This is not a “normal” period here in the United States. With the recent election of Islamo-Red Fascist Zohran Mamdani, pretending to be a “democratic” socialist, as Mayor of New York City, a signal is sent to the zombie masses that it is open season on Jews, Christians and white people. The police will be inhibited from protecting people from this Islamic / Palestinian plague No explicitly Jewish or Christian parade or demonstration should be held without lawfully armed guards protecting it. This is another plague unleased on us by the Red Fascist Democrat Party and their open borders, anti-Jewish agenda. The old classically liberal democrat party died in 1963, along with President Kennedy. By the end of the 1960s, we already had the current leftist-communist democrat party in germinal form. Since then, it has become a full-blown socio-political plague. It is time for a “New Jewish / Christian Defense League.”

Currently, in all the major urban centers of the United States and parts of Europe, individuals of the white or Caucasian race, including Jews and Christians, are being attacked on the streets and killed or seriously injured due to their skin color and / or support for the Israel people. More often than not, the thug attackers are targeting vulnerable young college students and old people. This is the direct result of the mass propagandizing of the Neo-Red Fascist “critical race theory,” the corporate globalist “Great Reset,” mass illegal immigration of gangs and military age males from the recently open southern border of the U.S., and the demonization of white people for all of the social and economic injustices in the world, regardless of individual moral or legal responsibility. In addition, Google has now, via artificial intelligence, eliminated white people as significant leaders from American and world history. Unprovoked attacks on Jewish and Christian whites, mostly unreported as such, are becoming a daily and weekly occurrence in the major cities. Black on white violence and crime is 20 times greater than white on black according to the latest available national official government statistics. You would never know this from the media. Therefore, given the developing genocide and enslavement of the Caucasian race, starting with white men, within the United States and globally, the time has come for a Caucasian Jewish-Christian Civil Rights Movement. The relentless and murderous judicial and prosecutorial attacks on President Trump, and many of his major advisors, make it imperative that this Civil Rights Movement also become an active White Power Movement against the globalist UN/WEF/Red China corporate state occupiers of the United States of America and Europe, and their Red Fascist racial depopulation / transhumanist replacement migration agenda. Their goal is the extinction of the white race and elimination of effective white nationalist leaders like President Trump. The elimination of Trump as the paramount leader of the white race has intensified. Within the U.S., all white people, including the Caucasian Jewish people and Christians, need to be lawfully armed for self-defense at all times, and every community needs a fully armed White Power Public Safety Committee. See: Defenders of the West - The Christian Heros Who Stood Against Islam by Raymond Ibrahim (N.Y., Bombardier Books, 2022); The Story of the Jewish Defense League by Rabbi Meir Kahane (Jerusalem, Israel, Kahane Institute, 1975); Never Again! by Rabbi Meir Kahane (Los Angeles, Nash Publishing, 1971).

The Caucasian race is being replaced by illegal immigration via UN / WEF sponsored mass migration from the third world. This is being promoted and paid for by global corporate state capitalists in the United States and Europe to provide a new pool of low wage labor and votes for the red fascist communists (in the U.S., the democrat party). This will be supplemented by artificial intelligence at the administrative level. It is psychologically and socially destroying Western Civilization and the Caucasian race. See SAHARASIA – The 4000 BCE Origins of Child Abuse, Sex-Repression, Warfare, and Social Violence in the Deserts of the Old World by James DeMeo (Greensprings, Oregon, Orgone Biophysical Research Lab, 1998). See also: The Indoctrinated Brain - How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom by Michael Nehls, MD, PhD (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2023); Race Marxism by James Lindsay (Orlando, Florida, New Discourses LLC, 2022); The Mass Psychology of Fascism by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1980).

In the immortal words of President Trump: fight, fight, fight!!!!!!!!