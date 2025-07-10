The issue with the “Epstein files,” now taking up much speculation and hand-wringing among the elites, is very clear. President Trump has a fund of political capital available. It is higher now than it probably will be in the future. He wants to spend it on rebuilding our American Constitutional Republic, restoring our economy and borders, securing world peace, and returning our Nation to healthy values. The victims of Epstein are being paid millions of dollars from his estate. Epstein and his operation are no more. Those still around who helped him can be prosecuted by State Attorney Generals and local District Attorneys. The basic MAGA person does not want their President to spend his time and attention on a situation that will not improve their lives by increasing their incomes and security from crime / war.