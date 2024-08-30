The Day the Earth Stood Still***** (Motion Picture / DVD) (1951, 20th Century Fox) (This movie, along with the NT Gospels of the Extraterrestrial Christ, constitute the primary roots of Life Energy Gnosticism. The following supplementary works, by Dr. Wilhelm Reich, are also very important: The Murder of Christ; Ether God & Devil / Cosmic Superimposition; and Contact With Space.

The Murder of Christ***** by Dr. Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967).

Contact With Space***** by Dr. Wilhelm Reich (Haverhill, MA, Haverhill House Publishing, 2018).

Ancient Aliens in the Bible by Xaviant Haze (N.J., New Page Books, 2018).

The Extraterrestrial Species Almanac (MA, Red Wheel / Weiser, 2021).

The New Testament***** (read only the eyewitness accounts of the direct disciples of the Extraterrestrial Christ Jesus).

The Oranur Experiment by Wilhelm Reich (Rangeley, Maine, The Wilhelm Reich Foundation, 1951).

The Gods were Astronauts by Erich von Daniken (MA, Weiser, 2023).

Ancient Alien Ancestors by Will Hart (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2017).

Edgar Caye On Atlantis by Edgar Caye (N.Y., Grand Central Publishing, 1999).

The Function of the Orgasm by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., FS&G, 1973).

Beyond Theology by Alan Watts (Cal., New World Library, 2022).

The Joyous Cosmology by Alan Watts (Cal., New World Library, 2023).

Wilhelm Reich & Orgonomy, Chapter 8, “Orgonomy & Religion,” pgs. 111-114 by Ola Raknes (Princeton N.J., American College of Orgonomy, 2004).

“Revelation” in The Complete New Testament read by Johnny Cash (DVD, Nelson Bibles, 1990).

The Last Temptation of Christ starring Willen Dafoe (Motion Picture, Universal, DVD).

The Ten Commandments starring Charleton Heston (Motion Picture, Paramount, DVD, 1956).

Turin Shroud - The Fifth Gospel - A Scientific & Legal Case for the Resurrection by Mickey J. Riding JD (Nashville, Tenn., Jabez Books, 2023).

The Alcoholics Search for God by Robert Pasotti (Self-Published, Bill Wilson Museum).

Ether, God, & the Devil and Cosmic Superimposition by Wilhelm Reich (Farrar, Straus, & Giroux).

The Complete Illustrated Kama Sutra edited by Lance Dane (Vermont, Inner Editions, 2003).

The Varieties of Religious Experience William James (N.Y., Modern Library, 1936).

UFO Healings - True Accounts of People Healed by Extraterrestrials by Preston Dennett (Mill Spring, NC, Wildflower Press, 1996).

The Spiritual Warfare Victory Manual for Christians by Caleb E. Benedict (Self-Published, 2022).

Everything You Need to Know About Tantric Sex by Louise Morales Brown (MedicalNewsToday, online, updated August 6, 2024) (Tantric sex is a mediative form of sex. The aim is to be in the present moment to achieve a sensual and fulfilling sexual experience. Dr. Reich would describe this as “orgonotic contact.” Tantic masturbation is also covered).

Heidegger on Ontotheology by Iain D. Thompson (Cambridge, UK, Cambridge University Press, 2005).

The Legendary Shamir by Roberto Maglione (Self-Published 2017).

The Aryan Christ - The Secret Life of Carl Jung (N.Y., Random House, 1997).

Thus Spoke Zarathustra by Frederich Nietzsche (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 2012).

Chariots of the Gods by Erich Von Daniken (N.Y., Berkley, 1999).

The Secret Doctrine by H. P. Blavatsky, abridged and annotated by Michael Gomes (N.Y., Penguin, 2009).

Plato - Late Platonic Dialogues Collection, Critias & Timaeus, by Plato (various editions).

Atlantis - The Antediluvian World by Ignatius Donnelly (various editions) (See Chapter X, The Aryan Colonies from Atlantis, pgs. 261 - 268).

Human Devolution - A Vedic Alternative to Darwin’s Theory by Michael A. Cremo (CA., Torchlight Publishing, 2013).

Zecharia Sitchin and the Extraterrestrial Origins of Humanity by M. J. Evans, Ph.D. (Vermont, Baer & Co., 2016).

Aliens God and the Bible - A Theological Speculative Study of the Bible’s Alien Mysteries by Rev. Dr. Joel Curtis Graves (Pa., Schiffer Publishing, 2017).

Nietzsche’s Coming God or The Redemption of the Divine by Abir Taha (London, ARKTOS, 2013).

Alien - Examining Jesus in a UFO Universe by Jeff Bennington (Nexgate Press, 2014).

The Mystic Jesus by Marianne Williamson (NY, HarperCollins, 2024).

On the Suffering of the World by Arthur Schopenhauer, edited by Eugene Thacker (London, Watkins Media, 2020).

Kabbalah - The Devine Plan by Z’ev ben Halevi (NY, HarperCollins, 1996). See also: Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism by Gershom Scholem (NY, Schocken Books, 1995); and The Messianic Idea in Judaism by Gershom Scholem (NY, Schocken Books, 1995).

Gnosticism - The Path of Inner Knowledge by Martin Seymour-Smith (NY, HarperCollins, 1996).

Theosophy - The Wisdom of the Ages (NY, HarperCollins, 1996).

The Afterlife Frequency by Mark Anthony (Cal. New World Library, 2021).

This Is It by Alan Watts (NY. Collier Books, 1967).

The Doors of Perception & Heaven & Hell by Aldous Huxley (NY, Harper, 2009).

The Perennial Philosophy by Aldous Huxley (NY, Harper, 2009).

Breaking the Time Barrier by Jenney Randles (NY, Pocket Books, 2005).

Our Journey Home - The Handbook of the Transition by Jason McLeod (Self-Published 2017).