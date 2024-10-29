Dr. Katz applies the methods and insights of the great psychoanalysts, metaphysicians, mystics, and philosophers to the existential problems of life using educational dialogue, divination (Jungian tarot & astrology readings), and spiritual energy release (Neo-Core Energetic).

The initial spiritual diagnostic session is free. Thereafter, the per session price will be based on a sliding scale (with special consideration for students and the unemployed). Each session runs 45 to 50 minutes.

Sessions are conducted remotely via Zoom. Email Dr. Katz at oropea@aol.com to set up a session.