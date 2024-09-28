No international agreement, formal or informal, unilateral or multilateral, can be given effect within the United States of America that violates the U.S. Constitution. Even a treaty passed by the Senate has no validity if it violates the U.S. Constitution. Regarding the current UN "Pact for the Future," and all other UN measures or international agreements, please remember this and remind your Congressional Representative / Senator and political leaders. Remember, peaceful mass noncompliance and existential resistance are the best methods of opposing this global power grab by unelected political operatives, with their global corporate state puppet masters, and their junk science masked by phony humanitarianism.