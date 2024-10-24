The traitorous criminal Biden / Harris regime, at the funding and behest of their global state capitalist paymasters and controllers, are planning to provoke violence immediately after the election no matter which candidate, Trump or Harris, is declared the winner. They have just published orders and guidelines (see Department of Defense Directive 5240.01) to authorize the use of deadly force against U.S. citizens. Civil unrest over the election will be used to declare martial law and shut down the ballot counting process in crucial “swing states.” In these states, and possibly others, it is being predicted that it could take weeks to get a “final” count. If the Trump lead is too much to be overcome by fraudulent mail-in ballots, the Red Fascist Democrats will “postpone” the election. If we add the likelihood of spreading war in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Russia, the “postponement” will extend indefinitely. Biden will resign. Harris as VP will be President.

The next phase of this psychological / military intelligence operation will be to round up MAGA supporters, and other America First patriots, and place them in FEMA “reeducation” camps. The internet will be shut down and only government approved broadcasts will be permitted. Dissenters in general will be jailed for spreading so-called false “information.”

During this “twilight zone” period, the Red Fascist democrats, and their deep state operatives in the CIA, FBI, and Secret Service, will assassinate President Trump with a massive fail-safe attack by land, sea, and air. Eventually, a Neo-Marxist Communist State will be established in the United States. The American Constitutional Republic will be destroyed. Our children and grandchildren will live as slaves under communist rule.

We can still prevent this by spreading knowledge of this plan to enslave us by the global corporate capitalist state. ABOVE ALL, PROTEST PEACEFULLY AND GIVE THESE EVIL BASTARDS NO PRETEXT TO LAUNCH THIS TAKEOVER. ALSO, BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR FALSE FLAG OPERTIONS TO PROVIDE THE PRETEXT FOR THE CRACKDOWN.

References: PSY-WAR by Robert & Jill Malone (N.Y., Skyhorse, 2024); BULLETPROOF by Jack Posobiec & Joshua Lisec (N.Y., Skyhorse, 2024).