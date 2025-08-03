“Whites are being demonized and marginalized at every turn. Any attempt to say ‘I am proud to be white,’ is met with scorn and ridicule. As a defense against this racist behavior, I have become an advocate for white people. Thirty years ago, this never would have occurred to me. Things have changed. Now when I defend white Americans, I am not referring to white supremacy, whatever that is, and I am not suggesting that whites are better than any other group. I am promoting the excellent value system created by white Americans: respect for the individual, freedom of speech, the rule of law, meritocracy, the work ethic, equality of opportunity, taking personal responsibility, the importance of education. I am lauding the achievements of white people, especially white men, throughout our history.”

Ed Brodow, from “The War on Whites – How Hating White People Became the New National Sport,” pgs. 1-2 (Ed Brodow / Tous Droit Publishing, 2023).

I am reposting this writing now (August 2025) in the face of rapidly increasing attacks on white people in the United States. The good news is that more and more whites are fighting back!!

With the election of President Trump, we must not assume the Red fascist global state capitalists are defeated. Our enemies play the long game. Currently, in all the major urban centers of the United States and parts of Europe, individuals of the white or Caucasian race, including Jews and Christians, are being attacked on the streets and killed or seriously injured due to their skin color. Radical Islamic terrorists and criminal gangs, who entered by the formerly wide-open southern border encouraged by Harris, Biden and former Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas, are now attacking white people all over the United States. They are raping and killing white people. More often than not, the thug attackers are targeting children, vulnerable young women, and old men. This is the direct result of the mass propagandizing of the Neo-Marxist / Red Fascist “critical race theory,” the corporate globalist “Great Reset,” mass illegal immigration of gangs and military age single males from the completely open southern border (under the criminal Biden administration), of the U.S., and the demonization of white people for all of the social and economic injustices in the world, regardless of individual moral or legal responsibility. In addition, Google has now, via artificial intelligence, eliminated white people as significant leaders from American and world history. Unprovoked attacks on Jewish and Christian whites, as well as white people in general, mostly unreported as such, are becoming a daily and weekly occurrence in the major cities such as New York. Black on white violence and crime is 20 times greater than white on black according to the latest available national official government statistics. You would never know this from the media. Therefore, given the developing genocide and enslavement of the Caucasian race, starting with white men, within the United States and globally, the time has come for a White / Caucasian Civil Rights Movement. The relentless and murderous judicial and prosecutorial attacks on President Trump, and many of his major advisors, make it imperative that this Civil Rights Movement also become an active White Power Movement against the globalist UN/WEF/Red China/Soros corporate state occupiers of the United States of America and Europe, and their Red Fascist racial depopulation / transhumanist replacement migration agenda (the cruel mutilation of the genitals of children under a “transexual ideology” is part of the weakening and depopulation). Their goal is the extinction of the white race and elimination of effective white nationalist leaders like President Trump. The elimination of Trump as the paramount leader of the white race has intensified. He was convicted in a Stalinist show trial by Red Fascist Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Within the U.S., all white people, including the Caucasian Jewish people, need to be lawfully armed for self-defense at all times, and every community needs a fully and lawfully armed Public Safety Committee. In New York State, nonlethal forms of self-defense, like taser & stun guns, can be ordered from thugbusters.com. For other parts of the USA, consult local legal counsel.

The Caucasian race is being replaced by illegal immigration via UN / WEF / Red China / Soros sponsored mass migration from the third world. This is being promoted and paid for by global corporate state capitalists in the United States, Europe and Red China to provide a new pool of low wage labor and votes for the red fascist communists (in the U.S., the democrat party). This will be supplemented by artificial intelligence at the administrative level, and a “social credit score” with digital currency that can be shut down by the central bankers. This will be a degree of state totalitarian control of the masses never attained before by Hitler and Stalin. It is psychologically and socially destroying Western Civilization and the Caucasian race. See SAHARASIA – The 4000 BCE Origins of Child Abuse, Sex-Repression, Warfare, and Social Violence in the Deserts of the Old World by James DeMeo (Greensprings, Oregon, Orgone Biophysical Research Lab, 1998). See also: The Indoctrinated Brain – How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom by Michael Nehls, MD, PhD (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2023); Race Marxism by James Lindsay (Orlando, Florida, New Discourses LLC, 2022); The Mass Psychology of Fascism by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1980).

Jews, most of whom have white skin, are legally classified as white under U.S. and European law, and European ancestors going back to the first migration of Jews into the Holy Roman Empire in 1000 AD. This is part of the increasing effort to genocide the entire white or Caucasian race. Jewish people settled into North, Central and Eastern Europe in 1000 AD and intermarried and / or reproduced with white Europeans. With the secularization of the Jewish culture during the enlightenment, intermarriage increased with whites already living in Europe. Many Jews are now part of the white race and need to join the current white power / civil rights movement.

So be it!!!