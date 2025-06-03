As a Messianic Jew, I want to say, as I have so often in the past, that all Jews and Christians need to lawfully arm for self-defense during this period of increasing attacks. This is not a “normal” period here in the United States. Jews, Christians, and all other white people must protect themselves. No explicitly Jewish parade or demonstration should be held without lawfully armed guards protecting it. This is another plague unleased on us by the Red Fascist Democrat Party and their open borders, anti-Jewish agenda. The old classically liberal democrat party died in 1963 along with President Kennedy. By the end of the 1960s, we already had the current leftist-communist democrat party in germinal form. Since then, it has become a full-blown socio-political plague. It is time for a “New Jewish Defense League.”