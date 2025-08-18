There are three layers to the human character structure. The surface layer presents an acceptable facade or mask to present to the bio-social field. The secondary layer contains anti-social repressed impulses created by the unrelenting pressure of the pathologial ruling class against the mass population from the birth to death of each living person subject to its control. The bio-core layer is the center of the human biopsychological organism radiating healthy natural impulses fueling the striving for love, work, and knowledge.

In the post-modern liberal / leftist / socialist/ communist, the social facade or face that he presents to the world is a fake and pathological humanitarianism masked by “democratic” ideology with an overlay of anti-life junk science. The leftist makes no distinction between healthy sexuality and biopathic sick sexuality (equating both). The secondary layer contains murderous repressed rage from stale bioenergy against all healthy potent people, and life itself. This layer holds the destructive murderous impulses that want to reduce and ultimately kill human energy and the free-flowing movement of the human bioenergy in love, work and knowledge. The core, with its natural impulses, is lost within the human organism surrounded by layers of hypertensive biopsychological muscular and intellectual (ideological) armor. See the work of Dr. Wilhelm Reich.

The reason dialogue of any kind is difficult with those who embrace extreme leftist ideology, is that the ideology is used to bolster weak individual identity, orgastic impotence (see the work of Wilhelm Reich), and emotional security. Without the ideology, extremists lack the prop that keeps them functioning on a day-to-day basis. The ideology represses and compensates for a constant feeling of inferiority (see the work of Alfred Adler). It was called “character armor” by Dr. Reich, and is functionally identical to biopsychological rigidity and hypertension. This is the reason that truth and facts are rejected in favor of the ideology (be it communism, fascism, racism, etc.). Sometimes this fact pattern is seen in people and public or private organizations where economic interest takes precedent over truth. This was seen with Big Pharma and the COVID mess (in fact they are still promoting lies about the “vaccine” that have repeatedly been scientifically and statistically refuted). Individuals pushing lies to protect economic interest, political power, and professional prestige, frequently are sociopathic. They have little concern or empathy for people destroyed by their lies. Individuals who are contemporary examples of this social and individual pathology are Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Anthony Fauci, and Bill Gates. Many others could be cited on all levels of society.

Appeals to reason and good will have little chance of penetrating this ideological armor. Such appeals should almost always be made, but once a person or organization has revealed this syndrome, don’t waste your time. Only a free media asserting truth, and politics / law, can protect people from their lies.



Generally speaking, those on the extreme left have heavy intellectual character armor. They live in their heads, feel little, and reject the truth of reality in favor of their preconceived ideology of fake “humanitarianism.” The leftist ideology is holding their character structure together, and without it they would fall apart. They will rage at anybody who expresses truth that threatens their sociopathic leftist ideology. For this reason, they are compelled to censor and repress anybody speaking truth to power. For comparison, on the right side of the political spectrum, the typical character has muscular armor and feels deeply (with varying degrees of distortion). They place freedom first and believe in a limited government. Typically, many are religious. Careers favored include the military and business. The leftist in contrast seeks to centralize power and control the population completely just as his brain predominates in his own life. The leftist seeks jobs with primarily intellectual work. The right-wing person stresses individuality and a society that protects the core functions of love, work and knowledge. The leftist is a conformist and mass herd collectivist. People are treated as members of a stereotypical group identity. There is a leveling down of people to the lowest common denominator. The productive are penalized by high taxation and heavy business regulation. The leftist seeks to tyranize the individual’s life. The conservative lives more from the heart and believes in “live and let live.”

