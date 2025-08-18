The Mad Philosopher's Substack

The Mad Philosopher's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olive Oratory's avatar
Olive Oratory
13h

This would be more effective if in any way you demonstrated an understanding of the political spectrum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Steven Katz
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Steven Katz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture