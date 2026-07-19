It is becoming clear, to anyone able to recognize socio-historical patterns and practices, that there is an ongoing genocide of the White Race as the carriers of Christianity and Western Civilization. Corporate global state capitalists, primarily using propaganda and very sophisticated forms of psychological warfare, are waging a large-scale depopulation and replacement of white people with illegal migration invasion, death shot vaccines, and bio-cyber robots. Recently, a Canadian activist stated on the Tucker Carlson show that over the past decade the Canadian government, in its medically assisted suicide program, killed 100,000 people. Over ninety percent of those murdered were white. Whites in Canada represent approximately 60 percent of the population. Some suffered no more than a transient episode of depression.

With the reelection of President Trump, we must not assume the Neo-Fascist Global State Capitalists are defeated. Our enemies play the long game. We need young leaders like Nick Fuentes to protect the future of human civilization. Currently, in all the major urban centers of the United States and parts of Europe, individuals of the white or Caucasian race are being attacked on the streets and killed or seriously injured due to their skin color and / or religion. Radical Islamic terrorists and criminal gangs, who entered by the wide-open southern border encouraged by Harris, Biden and former Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas, are now attacking white people all over the United States. They are raping and killing white people. More often than not, the thug attackers are targeting children, vulnerable young woman, and old men. This is the direct result of the mass propagandizing of the Neo-Marxist / Red Fascist “critical race theory,” the corporate globalist “Great Reset,” mass illegal immigration of gangs and military age single males from the formerly completely open southern border of the U.S., and the demonization of white people for all of the social and economic injustices in the world, regardless of individual moral or legal responsibility or historical accuracy. In addition, Google has now, via artificial intelligence, eliminated white people as significant leaders from American and world history. Unprovoked attacks on white people in general, mostly unreported as such, are becoming a daily and weekly occurrence in the major cities such as New York. Black on white violence and crime is 20 times greater than white on black according to the latest available national official government statistics. You would never know this from the media. Therefore, given the developing genocide and enslavement of the Caucasian race, starting with white men, within the United States and globally, the time has come for a White / Caucasian Civil Rights Movement. The feminist attack on “hypermasculinity” is a strategy to weaken white men, who are biologically and traditionally the warriors’ defending women and children.

This war against white people gained speed over the last 25 years. It has hit young white men particularly hard with discrimination in employment and higher education, It becoming extremely difficult for white men to get jobs at major “woke” corporations, or admission to the more prestigious colleges. Within this demographic, working class white men have been particularly hard-hit socio-psychologically, economically and culturally. Any attempt to protest this has been labeled as racism.

Into this bleak and oppressive reality, a young leader has emerged as a contemporary Teutonic / Templar Knight to protect and restore the vigor of the White Race and Western Civilization. His name is Nick Fuentes and he emerged around 2016 while a college podcaster and political commentator. Nick’s political philosophy is “America First.” He can be found on Rumble and “X.”

Almost from the start, Nick has been called antisemitic and racist. The death drive leftists have worked themselves into hysteria over the fact that a young white man from a blue-collar family had the guts to stand up and call out their attacks on the white race. Like Alex Jones, and many others, he has been censored, deplatformed, and deprived of banking services. He has been branded a “Neo-Nazi.” The simple truth is that he is a religious man, and White Christian Nationalist. For the past year, I have closely followed his live streaming podcast. He believes in spiritual transformation, one individual at a time, and politically, he is a conservative populist. Specifically, with his podcasts, he has been applying a new right version of cultural war under a Gramscian type analysis of mass culture.

The basic values of Western Civilization are being obliterated by the mass invasion of barbarians. The American Republic can only be restored with a ceaseless socio-political effort to reverse the culture of death that has invaded our Nation. Nick Fuentes is a welcome addition to this age-old struggle.

References: The War on Whites by Ed Brodow (2023); Race Marxism by James Lindsay (Orlando Fla., New Discourses, 2022); The Death of the West - How Dying Populations and Immigrant Invasions Imperil Our Country and Civilizations by Patrick J. Buchanan (N.Y., St. Martin’s Press, 2002); Suicide of the West by James Burnham (N.Y., Encounter Books, 2014); Decline of the West by Oswald Spengler (N.Y., Oxford University Press, 1991); White Identity - Racial Consciousness in the 21st Century (New Century Books, 2011).