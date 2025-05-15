The term “Aryan,” due to the complete and absolute weaponization of the name by the National Socialists (Nazis), is loaded with socio-psychological “triggers.” By way of contrast, the use of the term in my writings does not denote the biological or political superiority of any race, color, class, or creed. Before the National Socialists arrived on the scene, “Aryan” defined an ancient people living in Europe and India. I use the term as the great occult philosopher Helena Blavatsky used it to mean a process of spiritual growth and realization in the human individual and society. There has never been a “pure” Aryan race or nation on earth. Jesus Christ, the son of an extraterrestrial father from a pure Aryan society existing near the cosmic event border of the Godhead of Life Energy, spread this life-affirmative way of being by his way of living and explicit teachings. After Christ’s arrival on earth, and the historical event of his ministry, the Aryan ontology spread throughout the globe to all peoples, nations, and tribes. Anybody, of any race, color or system of beliefs, can work their way up to Aryan consciousness by a process of spiritual energy cleansing and purification. As more individuals and societies do this, they will attain a process of what scientist/philosopher Teilhard de Chardin conceptualized as “Christogenesis.”

I am a disciple of the Aryan Christ. The Aryan Christ is the Nietzschean Christ. This is the Messiah of health, vitality, and the cosmic life energy. He is not a Messiah of death, victimization, and suffering! He incarnated here on earth in a human woman. The Nietzschean Christ came from the most spiritually and materially developed advanced civilization in our Universe bordering on the Event Horizon of the Source of the Cosmic Orgone / Life Energy. Only the individual can, by striving in many lifetimes, reach the Aryan Christ and the Cosmic Orgone / Life Energy Civilization. Masses cannot be saved. Each human individual has access to the internalized psychic archetype of the Messianic Christ. By drawing down the Christ Archetype of the metaphysical planes, and grounding this primal spiritual force internally via the function of the orgasm, a person can unite the immanent and transcendent spiritual powers and have the saving power of Christ.

See: Nietzsche's Coming God by Abir Taha (London, ARKTOS, 2013); The Will to Power by Friedrich Nietzsche (June 6th, 2023); The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967).

The Core Canon of "The Cosmic Aryan Christ"