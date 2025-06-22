President Trump Tonight Took a Decisive Blow Against the Enemies of Life!!
The actions taken by President Trump tonight to destroy the nuclear threat coming from Iran are absolutely consistent with the MAGA philosophy of securing the safety and prosperity of the American people. As in his domestic policies, the President is serving the interests of the American people in an increasingly shrinking and dangerous world. President Trump ordered a limited and focused strike on the nuclear weapons facilities. He is still hoping for a diplomatic solution and will not get us involved in a full scale war.