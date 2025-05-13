At a press conference on May 12th, 2025, President Donald Trump called out the genocide now happening in South Africa against white people!! He is the first President of the United States, indeed the first world leader, to call out this mass crime. This sociopathic & psychopathic plague is happening also in Western Europe, the United States, and other countries at a lessor scale. But South African genocide against white people has been legalized through land seizure laws and nonenforcement of police protection for the safety of white people. This must be protested by a boycott of South African products and services, and a mass information effort to warn white people all over the world. South African genocide is the future situation for all of us if it is not stopped now, and anti-white hatred protested all over the world. President Trump is offering asylum and citizenship to white South African migrants. We must tell our leaders that this will not be tolerated!!!

Update 5/13/25: Leftists and democrat party ideologues are all over the corporate media this morning defending the white genocide as somehow justified. My fellow white people, remember this when you vote in the 2026 mid-term U.S. elections. Do not commit suicide!!

