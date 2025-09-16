There is an important point in the profile of these recent leftist mass shooters and assassins that has not been highlighted. Sexual frustration in young males frequently leads to violence in one form or another. Many of these killers were incels (involuntary celibates) and / or sexually (orgastically) impotent. This provides the deadly bio-psychological energy that fuels the hatred and ideological ratrionalization. In order to identify individuals who might be prone to these kinds of political acts, it is important to recognize the pathogenic sexual component. Along with the radical politcal ideologies, early identification of these individuals can bring them help and / or prevent these mass crimes and assassinations. See the "Function of the Orgasm," and the "Mass Psychology of Fascism," These are both written by Dr. Wilhelm Reich and published by Noonday Press. Copies can also be obtained from the Wilhelm Reich Museum in Rangeley, Maine.

See also, Man in the Trap - The Causes of Blocked Sexual Energy by Elsworth F. Baker M.D., Chapter 13, “The Socio-Political Character Types,” pgs. 153-198 (N.J., American College of Orgonomy Press, 2000).