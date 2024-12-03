We are now living through one of those periods in history that remake the world. There is a life and death spiritual struggle between the human race and global corporate state fascism. Mussolini once defined “fascism” as “the merger of corporatism and the state.” Now, it is the merger of international capitalism and the global state. This is indeed fascism as Leviathan. The only socio-economic structure existing to protect people from this enemy of humanity is the nation state and old fashioned Christian values. This should be kept in mind when reading the following analysis of the current war between the Ukraine and Russia. The conflict is actually a war between the U.S. / “New World Order” against Russia using Ukraine as a pawn.

Russia and the United States of America are natural allies as Christian Nations. Even when Russia was temporarily ruled by communists during WW II, both were allied and and beat the Axis powers, including the supposedly invincible Nazis. President Trump, if the last election had not be stolen from him by the Red Fascist democrat party, would have moved in that direction again. Both Trump and Putin are spiritually healthy nationalists, and opposed to the neo-fascist New World Order of global state capitalism, and its transhumanist agenda of the destruction of life-affirmative cultural values. President Trump would have addressed Russia’s legitimate security concerns about military encirclement by NATO, and there would not now be the tragedy unfolding in the Ukraine.

The central reality that needs to be understood about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is that Russia is not fighting the Ukraine primarily. Russia is at war with the globalists. Ukraine has become a pawn of the globalist effort to destroy the spiritual and material strength of Russia as a major obstacle to their world totalitarian control. As a strong sovereign nation, once a major center of Christianity in the world, Russia does not want to fall under the domination and control of global state corporate capitalism and its trans-humanist agenda. Russia is struggling against the neo-fascist global corporate state, and their pawns like the U.S. under the Biden administration, EU / NATO / U.N. President Putin, in the face of the recent arms build-up in the Ukraine and the encirclement of Russia on its western borders by NATO in violation of international agreements, with the ethnic cleansing of Russian people in the Eastern Ukraine by real Neo-Nazis (with roots in the forces in the Ukraine who supported Hitler during WW II) , is a leader who wants to protect his nation, people, and Christian values. Never forget that Russia has historically been invaded from the West, most recently by the German Nazis in WW II (and Napoleon before that). Like Stalin at Stalingrad, when Russia was under attack by Hitler and his Nazi forces during WW II, Putin is saying “you go no further!” Russia has been encircled in Eastern Europe by NATO and U.S. forces and arms. The trans-humanist global corporate state cartels, via their Red Fascist stooges like counterfeit President Joe Biden and his handlers, want to weaken all sovereign nations that oppose their predatory plans to bring in a totalitarian global corporate state, and pathogenic trans-humanist social values, including the genetic modification of humans to create an elite bio-cyber human, and a mass of bio-cyber dumbed down slaves. The recent release of the COVID bio-weapon was the first step towards this racial remake. The “vaccine” is a method of genetic modification and population control. Russia poses a major threat to these plans as a strong Christian Nation with traditional social values.

Give peace a chance! Efforts on the part of the U.S. and NATO should be to deescalate the current conflict in the Ukraine, not escalate!! Innocent people on all sides of this conflict are being hurt and killed. It needs to be ended immediately, and all sides need to negotiate peace by a recognition of the legitimate rights and needs of all parties. If President Trump were still in office, this conflict would never have started. President Trump would have addressed the long standing security concerns of Russia. It is still not too late to do so, and prevent a wider and more dangerous conflict! It could have been stopped, if just a few weeks before Russia invaded the Ukraine, the U.S. and NATO would have agreed not to admit the Ukraine to NATO without Russian agreement.

This struggle against Christian values, and sovereign nations, will, in all likelihood, last well into the end of the 21st century, provided that the human race is not obliterated by WW IV before then (counting the cold war as WW III). The invasion by illegal immigrants via our own southern border is another front of this war by the criminal global state capitalists in search of cheap labor. However, suddenly, the Neo-fascists in control of the American government are concerned about sovereign borders in this case of the Ukraine where it can be a pretext for war against Russia. The full picture of the threat to global human civilization, purchased at the price of blood and treasure down through the centuries, is coming into crystal clear focus!! Know the enemies of life and fight them with any and all means available, including in defense against the domestic attack of the depopulation “vaccine” death shots by Big Pharma on U.S. citizens. Fight!! Fight!!

Update for December 3, 2024:

President-elect Trump is working vigorously to end the Ukriane / Russia war. We all should be asking questions and demanding immediate answers. We are on the verge of a catastrophic civilization ending nuclear war. Is that what we want? I say NO!! No sane person would and the people of the United States said NO by electing President Trump to a second term in 2024 by a landslide! If war breaks out, Biden and other officials and their families will be underground in fortified bunkers with Lindsay Graham and many insane people from Congress. They will join the neo-fascist global state capitalists and Neo-Nazi Klaus Schwab to “build back better!” We regular citizens on the surface will die!! I ASK MY FELLOW CITIZENS, IS THAT WHAT YOU WANT? IF YOU DON’T WANT IT, WHAT WILL YOU DO TO STOP IT? HOW ABOUT ANTI-WAR DEMONSTRATIONS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY INCLUDING WASHINGTON, D.C. DO YOU INTEND TO LET THEM MURDER YOU, YOUR FAMILIES, AND ALL OF CIVILIZATION FOREVER? THIS IS THE MURDER OF CHRIST WRIT LARGE!!!!!!

General Reference:

http://www.infowars.com