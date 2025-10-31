“Equality is bullshit, hierarchy is necessary. The races and sexes differ. Morality counts and degeneration is real. All cultures are not equally good and we have no obligation to believe so. Man is a fallen creature and life is more than vapid materialism. Finally, the White Race is of importance, and our civilization is a precious thing. This is the Alt-Right.” From “Rising from the Ruins - THE RIGHT OF THE 21st CENTURY” by Joakim Andersen

“We are facing an emergency, facing it not only as the species mankind; the principle of LIFE ITSELF on Earth itself is challenged. We can no longer permit ourselves to be as petty as to continue our Little Man’s quibbling over nothing, as if nothing at all has happened. We are in a process of deep and crucial change of our total existence, biological, physical, emotional and cosmic. Let us, therefore, start behaving in accordance with these facts.” – Dr. Wilhelm Reich