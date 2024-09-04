“OH, LIFE ETERNAL …

WITH THE BEING OF THE STARS —

FOREGO THY MERCY WITH THY KILLER ...

SPEND THY MERCY ON THE NEWLY BORN

OF MAN AND ANIMAL AND PLANT …

RETURN MAN HOME IN THY PEACEFUL GARDENS.

LET, LIFE, THY GRACE ONCE MORE

POUR OVER THE FORSAKEN SOULS …

FULFILL THY TOWERING POWER”

Dr. Wilhelm Reich

Central to “The Religion of the Life Energy” is Christ. We recognize him as an emissary and highly evolved spiritual teacher from an advanced ether / cosmic energy civilization with a sacred dimensional plane bordering the domain of His Father, the God of Life. He is filled to the brim with cosmic (orgone) healing energy. Like His Mother, the Supreme God of the Multiverse, He radiates sexual energy and kindness. This was recognized by Dr. Reich in his books “The Murder of Christ” (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967), and “Contact With Space” (N.Y., Core Pilot Press, 1957). See Reich’s comments on the 1951 movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” This has been supported by recent work done by Erich Von Daniken, Zecharia Sitchin, and many others. Evidence can be found in the Bible itself. The movie is very important on the probable circumstances of Christ’s return. The relevant circumstances of Dr. Wilhelm Reich’s interaction with the film are set out in the magazine article “Wilhelm Reich and the Day the Earth Stood Still – A Tall Tale of Spacegun ’54” by Joan d’Arc in “Paranoia – The Conspiracy Reader ” (online 2017). See also, “The Shroud of Turin Speaks For Itself” by Simon Brown and Caspar McCloud (Life Application Ministries, 2013).

Christ came from the most highly developed extraterrestrial civilization arising out of the Cosmic Life Energy. Occult philosopher H. P. Blavatsky designated this civilization as containing the Aryan root race. Christ was the Aryan Christ. “Aryan” here is used to mean very highly spiritually developed and has nothing to do with biological superiority. It also indicates the free flow of purified spiritual energy. Aryan civilization has attained the fusion of physics and metaphysics, science and religion. This is a type IV civilization according to the Kardashev scale. The scale originated with Soviet astronomer Nikolai Kardashev in 1964. The type IV civilization is able to control or use the entire energy and information of the whole visible universe. It is very hard to detect such a civilization, as it would be functionally identical to the natural and spiritual dialectical laws of creation. Future travelers, as pointed out by hypnotherapist Bruce Goldberg in his groundbreaking work “Past Lives, Future Lives Revealed,’ pages 123-129, have designated citizens of such an ultimate civilization “Light” people. They are enriched life energy souls with photons and quantum creation particles or “God particles.” The “Light People” were sent down to incarnate in the most advanced hominids of pre-historic times on earth to transform them into the first fully human beings in order to drive them upward into spiritual evolution. Such energy was also involved in the birth and resurrection of Christ, and left an imprint on his burial shroud (see “A Quantum Hologram of Christ’s Resurrection?” by Chuck Missler, Google “Konia House”). The philosopher Hegel called this “Absolute Consciousness.” (See his works “The Phenomenology of Mind,” and “The Science of Logic.” Absolute Mind is not a closed or static ontology. It is always a new beginning since the Life Energy never stops moving.). The manner of Christ’s birth and resurrection are cogent evidence of this use of creation energy. See: “Kardashev scale” (Wikipedia, accessed September 16 2007); “The Murder of Christ” by Wilhelm Reich (NY, Noonday Press, 1967) (Reich himself originated from a type III civilization with the energy and information on the galactic magnitude. This was acknowledged by Dr. Reich in his last published work “Contact With Space.” In “Contact….” Reich revealed his identification with the alien emissary Klaatu from the 1951 movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” Klaatu is depicted as coming from a type III civilization. In this civilization, science and religion are starting to converge into a new paradigm. Thus, Klaatu’s impressive spiritual development is shown as parallel to his technological mastery.). See also, “Ancient Alien Ancestors,” page 106, by Will Hart (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2017). A Celestial Hierarchy has been recognized by theologians for millennia. See also, The Physics of Angels by Matthew Fox and Rupert Sheldrake, specifically “Dionysius The Aeropagite,” pgs. 29 – 73 (N.Y., Monkfish Publishing, 2014)

It is a basic functional spiritual law that all living creation has paired opposites. There is the Life Energy Universe, and the Anti-Life Energy or Death Energy Universe. With the Master Teacher and Healer, Christ, salvation is offered, but also elicited is the evil tempter and destroyer, the Anti-Christ. The anti-Christ is the concentrated individualized deadly cosmic energy that was created and split off from the Source of the Life Energy by atomic energy as a result of the work of a parallel Anti-Life Universe that made creation of matter and energy in our Universe incomplete and defective. Thus, the Life Energy’s creation of the healthy and joyful humanity in a new expansion of the Godhead of Life Energy needs fresh spiritual intervention to be completed. This was Christ’s mission. See The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1960). Dr. Reich called the behavior of the anti-Christ an expression of the “Emotional Plague.” Emotional plague individuals and masses are seized with a frenzy to destroy love, work, and knowledge wherever they appear. See “The Emotional Plague in Literature” by Robert N. Pasotti, Ph.D. in The Journal of Orgonomy, pgs. 232-248 (Vol. 10, Number 2, November 1976). Now Christ is sent down, seeded by an extraterrestrial father into an earth mother , to salvage souls from the damaged creation of humanity and earth. He arrives to find the anti-Christ ready to nullify his efforts to free souls from the hellish death zones. Other Davidic souls follow to wage the struggle for salvation against the agents of the Anti-Christ from highly developed anti-life (deadly orgone energy) civilizations. i

Paired antithetical functions, such as expansive life energy, and entropic death energy, are products of the Spiritual Sources behind particular Universes. Behind all Universes and Spiritual Sources functions the Godhead of the Multiverse. Here all antithetical functions are unified in the Supreme Godhead of the Multiverse outside, time / space and eternity. I would speculate that, as the basic natural function of all of creation, giving birth to All as the “Unmoved Mover,” the Supreme Godhead is what the ancient Jewish mystics called “Shekhinah” ( female) energy. Thus, the monotheistic Supreme Godhead of all universes is a woman glowing / brimming with sexual energy and life affirmation. I envision Her as young and radiating all dimensions. Hindu religious philosophy calls her “Shakti:” the female God of Creation and Destruction, Good and Evil. She is “Sophia,” the Goddess of Eternal Secret Wisdom that has always been the goal of the “great work” practiced by Gnostic philosophers and theologians. See Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism by Gershom Scholem (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1995). All dialectical spiritual cosmic processes originate and come to terminate here; they are unified in a higher synthesis of Absolute Mind. The ancient Jewish mystics or Cabalists called the outward expansion of the Supreme Godhead the “sword of creation,” and the return to the Godhead as the “serpent of secret wisdom.” These are paired opposite functions running up and down the spine of the Tree of Life. The philosopher Alan Watts called these cosmic functions the “two hands of God.” The process continues in an upward spiral. This is an open ontology and there is no closure.

The Kardashev scale also applies to the extraterrestrial deadly orgone energy civilizations with the highest and most destructive containing the Anti-Christ. They are the antithetical paired opposites of the life affirmative Kardashev scaled civilizations.

Keep in mind the following core insights while scanning the cosmos:

Christ was a highly developed extraterrestrial organism sent to earth to plant the seeds of a message of existential spiritual liberation to those trapped in the hellish earth dimension. It was meant for those who could, by unceasing work, find the “narrow gate” to His ultra-dimensional / high vibration spiritual orgone energy civilization. You must work your way up to it and out of the spiritual swamp of earth. For those who are able to do so, they will have the privilege of being a bridge for Christ’s salvation to reach several others on earth or in the after-death dimensions.

As I before mentioned, I speculate that Christ, a highly evolved spiritual energy soul, landed on our planet as a spiritual emissary from a highly developed ether-orgone civilization to teach and guide the primitive human race. In His civilization, the norm is the loving genital character. Since they live with very little spiritual armor in the wide expanse of the cosmic orgone energy ocean, orgone-ether organisms are highly evolved spiritually. If you read “The Murder of Christ” by Wilhelm Reich, you will know what the implications are of that. As to organisms living directly in the orgone energy ocean, see “The Cosmic Pulse of Life” by Trevor James Constable. Constable photographed many in the atmosphere with infrared film in a pristine desert environment. Christ comes from an orgone civilization on the border to the Godhead or Ultimate Source of Life Energy. All residents are inherently functioning Messiahs in relation to lower order civilizations. See “Ancient Aliens in the Bible,” by Xaviant Haze, Chapters 10 [Birth of an Alien Jesus], and 13 [Alien Worlds, Alien Theologies] (N.J., New Page Books, 2018).

Dr. Wilhelm Reich discovered that the most fundamental natural law in the cosmos is cosmic superimposition. In humans, a differentiated part of nature, this basic law of creation is expressed in the function of the orgasm. As the most fundamental natural function of nature, it is the primordial expression of God. Therefore, when we affirm and celebrate sexual pleasure within our own mind / bodies as well as in others, we are affirming and celebrating God. Repression of this pleasure produces biopsychological and biophysical disease. It drives the creation of evil and life negation. Christ expressed this truth in his love for others and in his healing powers. He was sexually potent and knew sexual pleasure in himself, and expressed it to many women. See Dr. Reich’s works: The Murder of Christ; Cosmic Superimposition; and the Function of the Orgasm.

The Cosmic Christ still communicates on a continuous basis with his currently chosen incarnated disciples. Each one is given a gospel and testament that is unique to their situation. Each one has a mission that is existential and can be carried out only by that disciple without any interpreters or institutional mediators. In effect, the endless well of wisdom provides for continual New Testaments, unique, but tracking the other Testaments in the Spirit. See “Apocalyptic Spirituality,” translation and introduction by Bernard McGinn, “Joachim of Fiore,” pages 97-112 (N.Y., Paulist Press, 1979).

Life Energy Theology has no difficulty with the acceptance of alien life from other planets or galaxies or even higher dimensional planes. The Universal Energy Wilhelm Reich called Orgone is within all sentient life, and mutual understanding holds among different expressions of this cosmic energy despite the exo-biological origin of the various sentient organisms. There is no dilemma over who has the right “God” or “correct” theology. Different conceptual schemes are to be expected given the diverse structures of consciousness among the living. We are all drops of an infinite and eternal ocean of living energy. How we picture this is a secondary function. See “Ancient Aliens In The Bible,” Chapter 13, “Alien Worlds, Alien Theologies,” pages 209-230, by Xaviant Haze (N.J., New Page Books, 2018). The real danger is in the shock of first contact between the two life forms that was demonstrated in “The Day the Earth Stood Still” (1952 version, DVD) that lead to the death of the alien emissary Klatuu.

Demonic forces are all around us and they will, one way or another, try to kill all of us who are disciples of the extraterrestrial Christ. The fate of Dr. Wilhelm Reich alone is enough to validate this point. There were many down through history. We are the spearhead of the forces that will rescue a remnant of humanity for transport to the life affirmative ether civilization (The New Jerusalem) of Christ that borders the quantum cloud of the Godhead of the Life Energy.

“The cosmic orgone ocean, which has been surveyed in some detail in this book [“Ether, God and Devil; Cosmic Superimposition” by Wilhelm Reich, page 278 (N.Y., Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 1973)], pursues its eternal course whether we are aware of it or not, whether we understand the cancer scourge or not, whether the human race exists or not. It does not seem to matter. One understands well the mood of the retired and praying monk who lives only to return to God. Knowing about the cosmic orgone ocean, one has a better understanding of and feeling for the essentially ascetic nature of all major religious systems. Nothing matters…” – Dr. Wilhelm Reich.

The spiritual battle between the life affirmative civilizations, and the death instinct civilizations, will continue to rage until Christ returns. The result is uncertain. What is not uncertain is that the disciples of the extraterrestrial Christ will be removed by interstellar space craft if the deadly forces start consuming eternity.

Acceptance in, and conversion to, the heart of Christ sets up a telepathic channel core to core. Christ is a living holographic energy that is infinite while also being eternal and ubiquitous. Infinite messianic archetypes are projected and then localized in quantum packets from the Godhead of the Life Energy. That is why traditional Christian theology holds that the only way to the Father is through the Son. Conversion, liberation, and salvation are available to all on an individual existential basis by an instantaneous process of spiritual healing. Conversion of the individual while on earth is a form of “distance spiritual healing.” This is available at all times and all places since it comes from outside our space / time coordinates. It is not limited by space or time. See “Varieties of Religious Experience” by William James (N.Y., Collier, 1961)).

The entire human race can be the potential “chosen people.” This will come to be outside time, space, and history, when all is absorbed back into the Absolute Mind. However, this is not a closed ontology. Each cycle ends with a new beginning. See Hegel’s “Phenomenology of Mind,” and “The Science of Logic.”

Particle physicist Dame Isabel Piczek examined the burial shroud of Christ (the “Shroud of Turin”) and uncovered hard, scientific evidence that Jesus Christ did, in fact, rise from the dead. He was resurrected by a form of primordial energy that left a quantum hologram on the shroud. This is the same creation energy behind the “Big Bang.” We have here additional strong evidence of Christ’s extraterrestrial origin. It is a close parallel to the resurrection scene of the alien Klaatu in the 1951 movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” See also, “A Quantum Hologram of Christ’s Resurrection?” by Chuck Missler.

The resurrection at the end of Christ’s life is functionally identical to his incarnation via UFO delivery to the womb. The UFO, powered by orgone energy, used this blue glowing energy to carry the seed particles of the future Christ.

Christ came from the most highly developed extraterrestrial civilization arising out of the Cosmic Life Energy. This energy was called “orgone energy” by Dr. Wilhelm Reich. It is the bridge between the physical and the metaphysical. See “The Oranur Experiment’ by Wilhelm Reich (Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute Press, 1952). This is a type IV civilization according to the Kardashev scale. The scale originated with Soviet astronomer Nikolai Kardashev in 1964. The type IV civilization is able to control or use the entire energy and information of the whole visible universe. It is very hard to detect such a civilization, as it would be functionally identical to the natural and spiritual dialectical laws of creation. As revealed by future life travelers (See the work of hypnotherapist Dr.Bruce Goldberg, author of “Past Lives, Future Lives Revealed”), citizens of this ultimate civilization would be “Light” beings with virtually no mass. The philosopher Hegel called this “Absolute Consciousness.” (See his works “The Phenomenology of Mind,” and “The Science of Logic.” Absolute Mind is not a closed or static ontology. It is always a new beginning, since the Life Energy never stops moving.). The manner of Christ’s birth and resurrection are cogent evidence of this use of creation energy. See: “Kardashev scale” (Wikipedia, accessed September 16 2007); “The Murder of Christ” by Wilhelm Reich (NY, Noonday Press, 1967) (Reich himself originated from a type III civilization with the energy and information on the galactic magnitude. This was acknowledged by Dr. Reich in his last published work “Contact With Space.” In “Contact….” Reich revealed his identification with the alien emissary Klaatu from the 1951 movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” Klaatu is depicted as coming from a type III civilization. Klaatu’s impressive spiritual development is shown as parallel to his technological mastery.). See also, “Ancient Alien Ancestors,” page 106, by Will Hart (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2017).

It is a basic functional spiritual law that all living creation has paired antithetical opposites. With the Master Teacher and Healer, Christ, salvation is offered, but also elicited is the evil tempter and destroyer, the Anti-Christ. The anti-Christ is the concentrated deadly cosmic energy cloud that was sent to interfere, from a parallel negative dimension, with Life’s creation of the healthy and joyful humanity in a new expansion of the Godhead of Life. Now Christ is sent down to salvage souls from the damaged creation of humanity and earth. He arrives to find the anti-Christ ready to nullify his efforts to free souls from the hellish death zones. Other Davidic souls follow to wage the struggle for salvation against the agents of the Anti-Christ from highly developed anti-life (deadly orgone energy) civilizations. The Kardashev scale applies to the extraterrestrial deadly orgone energy civilizations with the highest and most destructive containing the Anti-Christ. They are the antithetical paired opposites of the life affirmative Kardashev scaled civilizations. See: “The Thing from another world ” (Howard Hawks RKO Film Production, starring James Arness, 1951) (This is an excellent portrayal of an alien from a highly developed DOR {Deadly Orgone Energy} civilization. Cf. “The Day the Earth Stood Still” {20th Century Fox. 1951, starring Michael Rennie and Patricia Neal} for the visit of an alien emissary from a highly developed, life affirmative, ORGONE {OR} civilization.).

As to the migrating orgone-spiritual energy body, any unfinished orgone therapeutic work from the earth trap will be completed by the energy therapists in the Orgone Ether Civilization. Thereafter, according to their aptitudes, the new cosmic citizen will help spread the living life energy throughout the Universes. The spiritual mind / body will choose an appropriate biological or other living body for its new incarnation. The material body is merely a temporary vehicle for each incarnation and will be discarded when worn out from age, accident, or disease.

The crucifixion of Christ has nothing to do with atonement for “sins.” It is a demonstration through the resurrection of Christ’s spiritual energy body of the victory of orgone energy over the degenerate biological body. The power of the Orgone is absolute. The clean spirit will triumph.

The Cosmic Christ still communicates on a continuous basis with his currently chosen incarnated disciples. Each one is given a gospel and testament that is unique to their situation. Each one has a mission that is existential and can be carried out only by that disciple without any interpreters or institutional mediators. In effect, the endless well of wisdom provides for continual New Testaments. See “Apocalyptic Spirituality,” translation and introduction by Bernard McGinn, “Joachim of Fiore,” pages 97-112 (N.Y., Paulist Press, 1979).

While there are thought to be general laws governing the specifics of reincarnation, as recorded in Eastern religion and philosophy, the reality might be quite different with quantum physical factors governing as we drill down into the specific placement of the migrating spiritual energy body. The Western occult tradition generally tracked the East via Madam Blavatsky. The ultimate choice might be random in many ways. The important point to remember is that we are responsible to free ourselves from the cycle and corresponding transferences no matter where we end up.

Our only hope for ultimate victory over the demonic global capitalist states, and their angels of death in the medical tyranny, is rescue by the extraterrestrial Christ!! He will come in a blue pulsating extraterrestrial interstellar UFO craft leading a fleet of Guardian Angels also guided by second in command Archangel Michael. Watch the sky! Pray! See “The Day the Earth Stood Still” (DVD, 1951 version of the film). See also, Ancient Aliens In The Bible by Xaviant Haze (N.J., New Page Books, 2018).

General reference:

http://www.infowars.com