"We are facing an emergency, facing it not only as the species mankind; the principle of LIFE ITSELF on Earth itself is challenged. We can no longer permit ourselves to be as petty as to continue our Little Man's quibbling over nothing, as if nothing at all has happened. We are in a process of deep and crucial change of our total existence, biological, physical, emotional and cosmic. Let us, therefore, start behaving in accordance with these facts." - Dr. Wilhelm Reich

We are now facing the most deadly and concentrated assault on God’s creation ever to take place since the emergence of life on earth. As stated in the New Testament: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Eph. 6: 12. The attack on the product of creation is an attack on the potency of the Creator. This is mirrored in the microcosmic domain by a unisex “transgenderism” that is destroying the sexual identities of our children and mutilating their genitals. It is mirrored in the macrocosmic domain by the ceaseless efforts of the democrat left communists to tear down all successful potent people. This evil emotional plague culminates in the attempt to wipe out every manifestation of healthy genitality on earth. See: The Function of the Orgasm by Wilhelm Reich, M.D. (N.Y., Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, 1973); The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich, M.D. (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967).

An evil off-world metaphysical intelligence, an anti-Christ, wants to kill life in all its forms, and replace humans with mechanistic cyber-biological entities, as well as a newly reengineered planet earth friendly to the aliens, but hostile to all carbon-based life. Instead of the promised “New Jerusalem” to crystalize after the final defeat of the anti-Christ, and his agents the Red Fascist corporate globalists (represented mainly by the democratic party in the United States), these “Angels of Death” want to create a world to fit their own petty and sick notions of utopia where they can be little gods ("little men" like Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony "Angle of Death" Fauci), pulling the strings. In other words, these global fascists and their evil “scientific” stooges want to play God with the human race and all of God’s children. This is Satan’s “New World Order.”

The metaphysical and spiritual roots of the titanic battle for the human soul now taking place on planet earth between God and the Devil, Christ and the anti-Christ, Good and Evil, has existed from the dawn of human creation. Behind the global state capitalist powers funding and directing the current effort to depopulate the earth, leaving on this planet a slave class of genetically modified human / animal chimeras, human / biotech machine robots, and human hybrid “super” police / soldiers (for the predictive conditioning of the mass psychology for this current “deep global state” operation, and evidence that these operations were already in progress back in the 1990s, see the television series “X-Files,” Season 1, Episode 24, “Erlenmeyer Flask,” aired on May 12, 1994, and Season 4, Episode 1, “Herrenvolk,” aired on October 3, 1996. See also: “X-Files” Season 5, Episodes 13, 14; 18, 1998; Season 6, Episode 9, “S.R. 819” [poison injections, blood clots, nano- technology, and 5 G] 1999), are evil and demonic extraterrestrial mechanistic anti-life entities who are the real puppet masters. These offspring of the Anti-Christ, and their Father the Demonic Godhead of Deadly Psychic Energy, may be the extraterrestrial race known as the “Reptilians” or perhaps one of the other 2000 visiting alien races. See Alien World Order by Len Kasten (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2017). These demonic extraterrestrials have promised degenerates such as Neo-Nazi Klaus Schwab, Dr. Anthony “Angel of Death” Fauci, fascist eugenicist Bill Gates, various puppet leaders in the U.N. and pawn nation states (Biden crime family in the U.S.), that their seed will be joined with extraterrestrial ovum to produce super-human offspring of a new hybrid human-cybernetic superior race. They will thus realize the Nazi dream of a “Master Race” to rule the earth. See: The Machine Men by Jerome Eden (1979, Flatlands Archive, substack.com); The Extraterrestrial Species Almanac by Craig Campobasso (MA., Red Wheel Weiser, 2021); Book of Alien Races – Translated from the Secret Russian KGB Book by Gil Carlson (Blue Planet Press, 2017); Alien World Order by Len Kasten (Vermont, Bear & Company, 2017); Contact With Space by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Core Pilot Press, 1957); Ether, God and Devil / Cosmic Superimposition by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Farrar, Straus, & Giroux, 1973); The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967); The Oranur Experiment by Wilhelm Reich (Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute Press, 1951); The 12th Planet by Zecharia Sitchin (N.Y., Harper, 2007).

The ultimate aim of these deadly anti-life entities is the depopulation of the human race and the preparation of a transformed earth to receive extraterrestrial colonists who are tools of the Supreme Evil Source of the Entropic Death Energy. Contending against this obscure and well-hidden deadly metaphysical entity, is the Godhead of the Life Energy (Hegel's "Absolute Mind"), and His chief Spiritual Warrior the Aryan Christ Cabalist. See: COVID – 19 AND THE GLOBAL PREDATORS: WE ARE THE PREY by Peter R. Breggin MD & Ginger Ross Breggin (Ithaca, NY, Lake Edge Press, 2021); The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2021); GEOENGINEERED TRANSHUMANISM by Elana Freeland (Olympia, WA, Last Word Books, 2021); THE BODIES OF OTHERS by Naomi Wolf (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., All Seasons Press, 2022); Confession of an Illuminati Volume 7 by Leo Zagami (Cursum Perficio, 2022).

A spiritual war requires spiritual weapons. Spiritual war is eternal. The Godhead and Source of the Life Energy is good and powerful within the Universe it created. It is not omnipotent. There are other contending spiritual forces in the multiverse. See Encyclopedia of the World’s Religions, edited by R.C. Zaehner, “Zoroastrianism,” by R.C. Zaehner, pgs. 200 – 214 (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 1997). Compare: Thus Spoke Zarathustra by Friedrich Nietzsche (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 2012). Modern cosmology, astronomy, and physics tells us that this Universe is one of an infinite number of universes in a Multiverse of many dimensions. From one or more of these other universes or dimensions, Evil and Demonic Spiritual Forces have infiltrated into the cosmos of the Life Energy Godhead and are seeking to subvert Life and Love. Fortunately, Christ, the son of the Godhead of Life Energy, is now on His way with a fleet of spiritual warriors in trans- galactic UFOs to remove the infestation of deadly psychic demons from the earth. All major earth religions have some awareness of this eternal struggle between a life-loving and creating extraterrestrial God or Gods and His /Her life hating and destructive demonic spiritual adversary or adversaries. The names and powers of these contending spiritual forces may differ based on the culture and history of their followers, but the concepts are basically the same. As a Messianic Christian and Counsellor to the Cosmic Life (Orgone) Energy, I look to the Master Cabalist, Jesus Christ, and His Celestial Academy / Higher Spiritual Warriors for guidance and spiritual help in the struggle. Christ had the most effective and superb cabalistic powers that we so far have historical evidence of, developed naturally as the offspring of an extraterrestrial or extradimensional father. Only Moses approaches near to it. Moses brought the external material liberation. Christ brought the internal spiritual liberation. Moses’ cabalistic powers came from studying the Hermetic sciences with High Egyptian Priests..

Psychotronic weapons may also be used as a defense against the terror wars of the anti-Christ and his demonic forces, and to neutralize their effects. For example, Dr. Wilhelm Reich developed a device to cleanse the atmosphere of negative psychic energy (DOR, Deadly Orgone Energy), and replace it with the life and health enhancing orgone (OR, life) energy. These psychotronic weapons will more and more be needed to defend against the 5G and mind-control weapons of the global state capitalists. The steady growth and perfection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) mind control will reach down into the very thought and perception formation of the human brain and provide a degree of control beyond any that the old dictators ever dreamed of. See Dark Aeon by Joe Allen (NY, Skyhorse Publishing, 2023).

The deadly so-called COVID “vaccines” are also part of the demonic and life destroying armory of the Anti-Christ (along with atomic energy). They are geared to altering the DNA / RNA codes designed by God to maintain our lives in His image, instead killing people in order to kill God’s creation and replace us with the monsters of transhumanism. Life-affirmative mystics, using so-called “white magic,” have been at work fighting the deadly psychic energies. Dr. Robert Pasotti, a pioneer in the metaphysics of the life energy, said that life-affirmative mystics practice “functional mysticism.” This is a metaphysics deeply rooted in pragmatic reality. Aleister Crowley and Dion Fortune both used their life-positive occult powers and knowledge to combat Hitler and his demonic Nazi occultists. Crowley even offered his services to British Intelligence. While Ian Fleming was intrigued by the offer, the spy service turned it down. See Aleister Crowley in England by Tobias Churton, pgs. 165-68 (Rochester, Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2021). Crowley apparently did put his “One True Will” against the Nazi leader to good effect.

I await the return of the Cosmic Aryan-Aquarian Christ and His Spiritual / Metaphysical Warriors. He was and is a Spiritual Life Energy Master and Cabalist / Gnostic with an extraterrestrial father and a human mother. Christ’s father came from one of the most highly developed civilizations bordering on the Event Horizon of the Godhead of Life Energy. Just as spring water is purest at or near its source in the mountains, the life / orgone energy flowing from the Godhead is richest when it reaches the individuals and civilizations nearest in space / time to its horizon. This civilization is at the apex of a spiritual evolution resulting in what theologian-scientist Teilhard De Chardin called Christogenesis. Here the ontology of living consciousness has attained a transcendence of the barrier between physics and metaphysics that was first revealed as possible by the “Oranur Experiment” conducted by psychiatrist and natural scientist Wilhelm Reich in 1951. See: The Heart of the Matter by Teilhard De Chardin, “The Heart of the Matter;” and “The Christic;” pgs. 15-102 (N.Y., Harcourt Brace, 1978); and The Oranur Experiment by Wilhelm Reich (Orgonon, Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute Press, 1951). Christ obtained this spiritual consciousness from his father, and his humanity from his mother. There is no church between us and the Cosmic Christ. We can make one-on-one telepathic communication with him at any time. The relationship is existential. Like most authentic Cabalists, Christ has a small group of authentic disciples. They reward him by becoming Spiritual Masters of the Life Energy themselves.

Many ramifications are rooted in the fact that Christ descended from one of the the most highly developed extraterrestrial civilizations to arise out of the Cosmic Life Energy. Occult philosopher H. P. Blavatsky designated this civilization as containing the Aryan root race. Members of the Aryan race are tasked with brining spiritual regeneration and purification to the human race. Christ was the Aryan-Aquarian Christ. “Aryan” here is used to mean very highly spiritually developed and has nothing to do with “biological and political superiority.” It also indicates the free flow of purified spiritual energy. Christ embodied this glowing bio-spiritual life energy in his teaching and healing. Aryan civilization has attained the fusion of physics and metaphysics, science and religion. This is a type IV civilization according to the Kardashev scale. The scale originated with Soviet astronomer Nikolai Kardashev in 1964. The type IV civilization is able to control or use the entire energy and information of the whole visible universe. It is very hard to detect such a civilization, as it would be functionally identical to the natural and spiritual dialectical laws of creation. Future travelers, as pointed out by hypnotherapist Bruce Goldberg in his groundbreaking work “Past Lives, Future Lives Revealed,’ pages 123-129, have designated citizens of such an ultimate civilization “Light” people. They are enriched life energy souls with photons and quantum creation particles or “God particles.” The “Light People” were sent down to incarnate in the most advanced hominids of pre-historic times on earth to transform them into the first fully human beings in order to drive them upward into spiritual evolution. Such energy was also involved in the birth and resurrection of Christ and left an imprint on his burial shroud (see “A Quantum Hologram of Christ’s Resurrection?” by Chuck Missler, Google “Konia House”). The philosopher Hegel called the Godhead of this cosmic life energy “Absolute Mind.” (See his works “The Phenomenology of Mind,” and “The Science of Logic.” Absolute Mind is not a closed or static ontology. It is always a new beginning since the Life Energy never stops moving.). The manner of Christ’s birth and resurrection are cogent evidence of this use of creation energy. See: “Kardashev scale” (Wikipedia, accessed September 16 2007); “The Murder of Christ” by Wilhelm Reich (NY, Noonday Press, 1967) (Reich himself originated from a type III civilization with the energy and information on the galactic magnitude. This was acknowledged by Dr. Reich in his last published work “Contact With Space.” In “Contact….” Reich revealed his identification with the alien emissary Klaatu from the 1951 movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” Klaatu is depicted as coming from a type III civilization. In this civilization, science and religion are starting to converge into a new paradigm. Klaatu’s impressive spiritual development is shown as parallel to his technological mastery. See also, “Ancient Alien Ancestors,” page 106, by Will Hart (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2017). A Celestial Hierarchy has been recognized by Jewish mystics and Christian theologians for millennia. See Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism by Gershom Scholem, “Merkabah Mysticism and Jewish Gnosticism,” pgs, 40-79. See also, The Physics of Angels by Matthew Fox and Rupert Sheldrake, specifically “Dionysius The Aeropagite,” pgs. 29 – 73 (N.Y., Monkfish Publishing, 2014)

It is a basic functional spiritual law that all living creation has paired opposites. There is the Life Energy Universe, and the Anti-Life Energy or Death Energy Universe. The Life Energy Universe was created by the superimposition of two streams of higher vibrational energy that emerged from the Godhead of Life Energy. These two streams of energy, one masculine and one female, climaxed into orgasm creating our Universe. With the Master Cabalist Christ, a son of the merger of these cosmic energy streams, salvation is offered, but also elicited is the evil tempter and destroyer, the Anti-Christ. The anti-Christ is the concentrated individualized deadly cosmic energy that was created and split off from the Source of the Life Energy by atomic energy as a result of the work of a parallel Anti-Life Universe that made creation of matter and energy in our Universe incomplete and defective. Thus, the Life Energy’s creation of the healthy and joyful humanity in a new expansion of the Godhead of Life Energy needs fresh spiritual intervention to be completed. This was Christ’s mission. See The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1960). Dr. Reich called the behavior of the anti-Christ an expression of the “Emotional Plague.” Emotional plague individuals and masses are seized with a frenzy to destroy love, work, and knowledge wherever they appear. See “The Emotional Plague in Literature” by Robert N. Pasotti, Ph.D. in The Journal of Orgonomy, pgs. 232-248 (Vol. 10, Number 2, November 1976). Now Christ is sent down, seeded by an extraterrestrial father into an earth mother , to salvage souls from the damaged creation of humanity and the prison planet earth. He arrives to find the anti-Christ ready to nullify his efforts to free souls from the hellish death zones. Other Davidic souls follow to wage the struggle for salvation against the agents of the Anti-Christ from highly developed anti-life (deadly orgone energy) civilizations.

Paired antithetical functions, such as expansive life energy, and entropic death energy, are products of the Spiritual Sources behind particular Universes. Behind all Universes and Spiritual Sources functions the Godhead of the Multiverse. Here all antithetical functions are unified in the Supreme Godhead of the Multiverse outside, time / space and eternity. I would speculate that, as the basic natural function of all of creation, giving birth to All as the “Unmoved Mover,” the Supreme Godhead is what the ancient Jewish mystics called “Shekhinah” ( female) energy. Thus, the monotheistic Supreme Godhead of all universes is a woman glowing / brimming with sexual energy and life affirmation. I envision Her as young and radiating all dimensions. Hindu religious philosophy calls her “Shakti:” the female God of Creation and Destruction, Good and Evil. She is “Sophia,” the Goddess of Eternal Secret Wisdom that has always been the goal of the “great work” practiced by Gnostic philosophers and theologians. See Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism by Gershom Scholem (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1995). All dialectical spiritual cosmic processes originate and come to terminate here; they are unified in a higher synthesis of Absolute Mind. The ancient Jewish mystics or Cabalists called the outward expansion of the Supreme Godhead the “sword of creation,” and the return to the Godhead as the “serpent of secret wisdom.” These are paired opposite functions running up and down the spine of the Tree of Life. The philosopher Alan Watts called these cosmic functions the “two hands of God.” The process continues in an upward spiral. This is an open ontology and there is no closure.

The Kardashev scale applies to the extraterrestrial deadly orgone energy civilizations with the highest and most destructive containing the Anti-Christ. They are the antithetical paired opposites of the life affirmative Kardashev scaled civilizations.

Keep in mind the following core insights while scanning the cosmos: