"We are facing an emergency, facing it not only as the species mankind; the principle of LIFE ITSELF on Earth itself is challenged. We can no longer permit ourselves to be as petty as to continue our Little Man's quibbling over nothing, as if nothing at all has happened. We are in a process of deep and crucial change of our total existence, biological, physical, emotional and cosmic. Let us, therefore, start behaving in accordance with these facts." - Dr. Wilhelm Reich
We are now facing the most deadly and concentrated assault on God’s creation ever to take place since the emergence of life on earth. As stated in the New Testament: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Eph. 6: 12. The attack on the product of creation is an attack on the potency of the Creator. This is mirrored in the microcosmic domain by a unisex “transgenderism” that is destroying the sexual identities of our children and mutilating their genitals. It is mirrored in the macrocosmic domain by the ceaseless efforts of the democrat left communists to tear down all successful potent people. This evil emotional plague culminates in the attempt to wipe out every manifestation of healthy genitality on earth. See: The Function of the Orgasm by Wilhelm Reich, M.D. (N.Y., Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, 1973); The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich, M.D. (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967).
An evil off-world metaphysical intelligence, an anti-Christ, wants to kill life in all its forms, and replace humans with mechanistic cyber-biological entities, as well as a newly reengineered planet earth friendly to the aliens, but hostile to all carbon-based life. Instead of the promised “New Jerusalem” to crystalize after the final defeat of the anti-Christ, and his agents the Red Fascist corporate globalists (represented mainly by the democratic party in the United States), these “Angels of Death” want to create a world to fit their own petty and sick notions of utopia where they can be little gods ("little men" like Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony "Angle of Death" Fauci), pulling the strings. In other words, these global fascists and their evil “scientific” stooges want to play God with the human race and all of God’s children. This is Satan’s “New World Order.”
The metaphysical and spiritual roots of the titanic battle for the human soul now taking place on planet earth between God and the Devil, Christ and the anti-Christ, Good and Evil, has existed from the dawn of human creation. Behind the global state capitalist powers funding and directing the current effort to depopulate the earth, leaving on this planet a slave class of genetically modified human / animal chimeras, human / biotech machine robots, and human hybrid “super” police / soldiers (for the predictive conditioning of the mass psychology for this current “deep global state” operation, and evidence that these operations were already in progress back in the 1990s, see the television series “X-Files,” Season 1, Episode 24, “Erlenmeyer Flask,” aired on May 12, 1994, and Season 4, Episode 1, “Herrenvolk,” aired on October 3, 1996. See also: “X-Files” Season 5, Episodes 13, 14; 18, 1998; Season 6, Episode 9, “S.R. 819” [poison injections, blood clots, nano- technology, and 5 G] 1999), are evil and demonic extraterrestrial mechanistic anti-life entities who are the real puppet masters. These offspring of the Anti-Christ, and their Father the Demonic Godhead of Deadly Psychic Energy, may be the extraterrestrial race known as the “Reptilians” or perhaps one of the other 2000 visiting alien races. See Alien World Order by Len Kasten (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2017). These demonic extraterrestrials have promised degenerates such as Neo-Nazi Klaus Schwab, Dr. Anthony “Angel of Death” Fauci, fascist eugenicist Bill Gates, various puppet leaders in the U.N. and pawn nation states (Biden crime family in the U.S.), that their seed will be joined with extraterrestrial ovum to produce super-human offspring of a new hybrid human-cybernetic superior race. They will thus realize the Nazi dream of a “Master Race” to rule the earth. See: The Machine Men by Jerome Eden (1979, Flatlands Archive, substack.com); The Extraterrestrial Species Almanac by Craig Campobasso (MA., Red Wheel Weiser, 2021); Book of Alien Races – Translated from the Secret Russian KGB Book by Gil Carlson (Blue Planet Press, 2017); Alien World Order by Len Kasten (Vermont, Bear & Company, 2017); Contact With Space by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Core Pilot Press, 1957); Ether, God and Devil / Cosmic Superimposition by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Farrar, Straus, & Giroux, 1973); The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967); The Oranur Experiment by Wilhelm Reich (Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute Press, 1951); The 12th Planet by Zecharia Sitchin (N.Y., Harper, 2007).
The ultimate aim of these deadly anti-life entities is the depopulation of the human race and the preparation of a transformed earth to receive extraterrestrial colonists who are tools of the Supreme Evil Source of the Entropic Death Energy. Contending against this obscure and well-hidden deadly metaphysical entity, is the Godhead of the Life Energy (Hegel's "Absolute Mind"), and His chief Spiritual Warrior the Aryan Christ Cabalist. See: COVID – 19 AND THE GLOBAL PREDATORS: WE ARE THE PREY by Peter R. Breggin MD & Ginger Ross Breggin (Ithaca, NY, Lake Edge Press, 2021); The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2021); GEOENGINEERED TRANSHUMANISM by Elana Freeland (Olympia, WA, Last Word Books, 2021); THE BODIES OF OTHERS by Naomi Wolf (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., All Seasons Press, 2022); Confession of an Illuminati Volume 7 by Leo Zagami (Cursum Perficio, 2022).
A spiritual war requires spiritual weapons. Spiritual war is eternal. The Godhead and Source of the Life Energy is good and powerful within the Universe it created. It is not omnipotent. There are other contending spiritual forces in the multiverse. See Encyclopedia of the World’s Religions, edited by R.C. Zaehner, “Zoroastrianism,” by R.C. Zaehner, pgs. 200 – 214 (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 1997). Compare: Thus Spoke Zarathustra by Friedrich Nietzsche (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 2012). Modern cosmology, astronomy, and physics tells us that this Universe is one of an infinite number of universes in a Multiverse of many dimensions. From one or more of these other universes or dimensions, Evil and Demonic Spiritual Forces have infiltrated into the cosmos of the Life Energy Godhead and are seeking to subvert Life and Love. Fortunately, Christ, the son of the Godhead of Life Energy, is now on His way with a fleet of spiritual warriors in trans- galactic UFOs to remove the infestation of deadly psychic demons from the earth. All major earth religions have some awareness of this eternal struggle between a life-loving and creating extraterrestrial God or Gods and His /Her life hating and destructive demonic spiritual adversary or adversaries. The names and powers of these contending spiritual forces may differ based on the culture and history of their followers, but the concepts are basically the same. As a Messianic Christian and Counsellor to the Cosmic Life (Orgone) Energy, I look to the Master Cabalist, Jesus Christ, and His Celestial Academy / Higher Spiritual Warriors for guidance and spiritual help in the struggle. Christ had the most effective and superb cabalistic powers that we so far have historical evidence of, developed naturally as the offspring of an extraterrestrial or extradimensional father. Only Moses approaches near to it. Moses brought the external material liberation. Christ brought the internal spiritual liberation. Moses’ cabalistic powers came from studying the Hermetic sciences with High Egyptian Priests..
Psychotronic weapons may also be used as a defense against the terror wars of the anti-Christ and his demonic forces, and to neutralize their effects. For example, Dr. Wilhelm Reich developed a device to cleanse the atmosphere of negative psychic energy (DOR, Deadly Orgone Energy), and replace it with the life and health enhancing orgone (OR, life) energy. These psychotronic weapons will more and more be needed to defend against the 5G and mind-control weapons of the global state capitalists. The steady growth and perfection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) mind control will reach down into the very thought and perception formation of the human brain and provide a degree of control beyond any that the old dictators ever dreamed of. See Dark Aeon by Joe Allen (NY, Skyhorse Publishing, 2023).
The deadly so-called COVID “vaccines” are also part of the demonic and life destroying armory of the Anti-Christ (along with atomic energy). They are geared to altering the DNA / RNA codes designed by God to maintain our lives in His image, instead killing people in order to kill God’s creation and replace us with the monsters of transhumanism. Life-affirmative mystics, using so-called “white magic,” have been at work fighting the deadly psychic energies. Dr. Robert Pasotti, a pioneer in the metaphysics of the life energy, said that life-affirmative mystics practice “functional mysticism.” This is a metaphysics deeply rooted in pragmatic reality. Aleister Crowley and Dion Fortune both used their life-positive occult powers and knowledge to combat Hitler and his demonic Nazi occultists. Crowley even offered his services to British Intelligence. While Ian Fleming was intrigued by the offer, the spy service turned it down. See Aleister Crowley in England by Tobias Churton, pgs. 165-68 (Rochester, Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2021). Crowley apparently did put his “One True Will” against the Nazi leader to good effect.
I await the return of the Cosmic Aryan-Aquarian Christ and His Spiritual / Metaphysical Warriors. He was and is a Spiritual Life Energy Master and Cabalist / Gnostic with an extraterrestrial father and a human mother. Christ’s father came from one of the most highly developed civilizations bordering on the Event Horizon of the Godhead of Life Energy. Just as spring water is purest at or near its source in the mountains, the life / orgone energy flowing from the Godhead is richest when it reaches the individuals and civilizations nearest in space / time to its horizon. This civilization is at the apex of a spiritual evolution resulting in what theologian-scientist Teilhard De Chardin called Christogenesis. Here the ontology of living consciousness has attained a transcendence of the barrier between physics and metaphysics that was first revealed as possible by the “Oranur Experiment” conducted by psychiatrist and natural scientist Wilhelm Reich in 1951. See: The Heart of the Matter by Teilhard De Chardin, “The Heart of the Matter;” and “The Christic;” pgs. 15-102 (N.Y., Harcourt Brace, 1978); and The Oranur Experiment by Wilhelm Reich (Orgonon, Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute Press, 1951). Christ obtained this spiritual consciousness from his father, and his humanity from his mother. There is no church between us and the Cosmic Christ. We can make one-on-one telepathic communication with him at any time. The relationship is existential. Like most authentic Cabalists, Christ has a small group of authentic disciples. They reward him by becoming Spiritual Masters of the Life Energy themselves.
Many ramifications are rooted in the fact that Christ descended from one of the the most highly developed extraterrestrial civilizations to arise out of the Cosmic Life Energy. Occult philosopher H. P. Blavatsky designated this civilization as containing the Aryan root race. Members of the Aryan race are tasked with brining spiritual regeneration and purification to the human race. Christ was the Aryan-Aquarian Christ. “Aryan” here is used to mean very highly spiritually developed and has nothing to do with “biological and political superiority.” It also indicates the free flow of purified spiritual energy. Christ embodied this glowing bio-spiritual life energy in his teaching and healing. Aryan civilization has attained the fusion of physics and metaphysics, science and religion. This is a type IV civilization according to the Kardashev scale. The scale originated with Soviet astronomer Nikolai Kardashev in 1964. The type IV civilization is able to control or use the entire energy and information of the whole visible universe. It is very hard to detect such a civilization, as it would be functionally identical to the natural and spiritual dialectical laws of creation. Future travelers, as pointed out by hypnotherapist Bruce Goldberg in his groundbreaking work “Past Lives, Future Lives Revealed,’ pages 123-129, have designated citizens of such an ultimate civilization “Light” people. They are enriched life energy souls with photons and quantum creation particles or “God particles.” The “Light People” were sent down to incarnate in the most advanced hominids of pre-historic times on earth to transform them into the first fully human beings in order to drive them upward into spiritual evolution. Such energy was also involved in the birth and resurrection of Christ and left an imprint on his burial shroud (see “A Quantum Hologram of Christ’s Resurrection?” by Chuck Missler, Google “Konia House”). The philosopher Hegel called the Godhead of this cosmic life energy “Absolute Mind.” (See his works “The Phenomenology of Mind,” and “The Science of Logic.” Absolute Mind is not a closed or static ontology. It is always a new beginning since the Life Energy never stops moving.). The manner of Christ’s birth and resurrection are cogent evidence of this use of creation energy. See: “Kardashev scale” (Wikipedia, accessed September 16 2007); “The Murder of Christ” by Wilhelm Reich (NY, Noonday Press, 1967) (Reich himself originated from a type III civilization with the energy and information on the galactic magnitude. This was acknowledged by Dr. Reich in his last published work “Contact With Space.” In “Contact….” Reich revealed his identification with the alien emissary Klaatu from the 1951 movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” Klaatu is depicted as coming from a type III civilization. In this civilization, science and religion are starting to converge into a new paradigm. Klaatu’s impressive spiritual development is shown as parallel to his technological mastery. See also, “Ancient Alien Ancestors,” page 106, by Will Hart (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2017). A Celestial Hierarchy has been recognized by Jewish mystics and Christian theologians for millennia. See Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism by Gershom Scholem, “Merkabah Mysticism and Jewish Gnosticism,” pgs, 40-79. See also, The Physics of Angels by Matthew Fox and Rupert Sheldrake, specifically “Dionysius The Aeropagite,” pgs. 29 – 73 (N.Y., Monkfish Publishing, 2014)
It is a basic functional spiritual law that all living creation has paired opposites. There is the Life Energy Universe, and the Anti-Life Energy or Death Energy Universe. The Life Energy Universe was created by the superimposition of two streams of higher vibrational energy that emerged from the Godhead of Life Energy. These two streams of energy, one masculine and one female, climaxed into orgasm creating our Universe. With the Master Cabalist Christ, a son of the merger of these cosmic energy streams, salvation is offered, but also elicited is the evil tempter and destroyer, the Anti-Christ. The anti-Christ is the concentrated individualized deadly cosmic energy that was created and split off from the Source of the Life Energy by atomic energy as a result of the work of a parallel Anti-Life Universe that made creation of matter and energy in our Universe incomplete and defective. Thus, the Life Energy’s creation of the healthy and joyful humanity in a new expansion of the Godhead of Life Energy needs fresh spiritual intervention to be completed. This was Christ’s mission. See The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1960). Dr. Reich called the behavior of the anti-Christ an expression of the “Emotional Plague.” Emotional plague individuals and masses are seized with a frenzy to destroy love, work, and knowledge wherever they appear. See “The Emotional Plague in Literature” by Robert N. Pasotti, Ph.D. in The Journal of Orgonomy, pgs. 232-248 (Vol. 10, Number 2, November 1976). Now Christ is sent down, seeded by an extraterrestrial father into an earth mother , to salvage souls from the damaged creation of humanity and the prison planet earth. He arrives to find the anti-Christ ready to nullify his efforts to free souls from the hellish death zones. Other Davidic souls follow to wage the struggle for salvation against the agents of the Anti-Christ from highly developed anti-life (deadly orgone energy) civilizations.
Paired antithetical functions, such as expansive life energy, and entropic death energy, are products of the Spiritual Sources behind particular Universes. Behind all Universes and Spiritual Sources functions the Godhead of the Multiverse. Here all antithetical functions are unified in the Supreme Godhead of the Multiverse outside, time / space and eternity. I would speculate that, as the basic natural function of all of creation, giving birth to All as the “Unmoved Mover,” the Supreme Godhead is what the ancient Jewish mystics called “Shekhinah” ( female) energy. Thus, the monotheistic Supreme Godhead of all universes is a woman glowing / brimming with sexual energy and life affirmation. I envision Her as young and radiating all dimensions. Hindu religious philosophy calls her “Shakti:” the female God of Creation and Destruction, Good and Evil. She is “Sophia,” the Goddess of Eternal Secret Wisdom that has always been the goal of the “great work” practiced by Gnostic philosophers and theologians. See Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism by Gershom Scholem (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1995). All dialectical spiritual cosmic processes originate and come to terminate here; they are unified in a higher synthesis of Absolute Mind. The ancient Jewish mystics or Cabalists called the outward expansion of the Supreme Godhead the “sword of creation,” and the return to the Godhead as the “serpent of secret wisdom.” These are paired opposite functions running up and down the spine of the Tree of Life. The philosopher Alan Watts called these cosmic functions the “two hands of God.” The process continues in an upward spiral. This is an open ontology and there is no closure.
The Kardashev scale applies to the extraterrestrial deadly orgone energy civilizations with the highest and most destructive containing the Anti-Christ. They are the antithetical paired opposites of the life affirmative Kardashev scaled civilizations.
Keep in mind the following core insights while scanning the cosmos:
Christ was a highly developed extraterrestrial organism sent to earth to plant the seeds of a message of existential spiritual liberation to those trapped in the hellish earth dimension. It was meant for those who could, by unceasing work, find the “narrow gate” to His ultra-dimensional spiritual orgone energy civilization. You must work your way up to it and out of the spiritual swamp of earth. For those who are able to do so, they will have the privilege of being a bridge for Christ’s salvation to reach several others on earth or in the after-death dimensions.
As I before mentioned, I speculate that Christ, an evolved spiritual energy soul, was seeded on our planet as an emissary from a highly developed ether-orgone civilization to teach and guide the primitive human race. Christ is a healthy bio-spiritually powerful being. By His death on the cross, he demonstrated by the power of spiritual example how humans can escape the trap of the body and earth to transcend the prison of material entrapment, thereby ascending to the Godhead of Life Energy. In His civilization, the norm is the loving genital character. Since they live with very little spiritual armor in the wide expanse of the cosmic orgone energy ocean, orgone-ether organisms are highly evolved spiritually. If you read “The Murder of Christ” by Wilhelm Reich, you will know what the implications are of that. As to organisms living directly in the orgone energy ocean, see “The Cosmic Pulse of Life” by Trevor James Constable. Constable photographed many in the atmosphere with infrared film in a pristine desert environment. Christ comes from an orgone civilization on the border to the Godhead or Ultimate Source of Life Energy. All residents are inherently functioning Messiahs in relation to lower order civilizations. See “Ancient Aliens in the Bible,” by Xaviant Haze, Chapters 10 [Birth of an Alien Jesus], and 13 [Alien Worlds, Alien Theologies] (N.J., New Page Books, 2018).
Dr. Wilhelm Reich discovered that the most fundamental natural law in the cosmos is cosmic superimposition. In humans, a differentiated part of nature, this basic law of creation is expressed in the function of the orgasm. As the most fundamental natural function of nature, it is the primordial expression of God. Therefore, when we affirm and celebrate sexual pleasure within our own mind / bodies as well as in others, we are affirming and celebrating God. Repression of this pleasure produces biopsychological and biophysical disease. It drives the creation of evil and life negation. Christ expressed this truth in his love for others and in his healing powers. He was sexually potent and knew sexual pleasure in himself, and expressed it to many women. See Dr. Reich’s works: The Murder of Christ; Cosmic Superimposition; and the Function of the Orgasm.
The Cosmic Christ still communicates on a continuous basis with his currently chosen incarnated disciples. Each one is given a gospel and testament that is unique to their situation. Each one has a mission that is existential and can be carried out only by that disciple without any interpreters or institutional mediators. In effect, the endless well of wisdom provides for continual New Testaments, unique, but tracking the other Testaments in the Spirit. See “Apocalyptic Spirituality,” translation and introduction by Bernard McGinn, “Joachim of Fiore,” pages 97-112 (N.Y., Paulist Press, 1979).
Life Energy Theology has no difficulty with the acceptance of alien life from other planets or galaxies or even higher dimensional planes. The Universal Energy Wilhelm Reich called Orgone is within all sentient life, and mutual understanding holds among different expressions of this cosmic energy despite the exo-biological origin of the various sentient organisms. There is no dilemma over who has the right “God” or “correct” theology. Different conceptual schemes are to be expected given the diverse structures of consciousness among the living. We are all drops of an infinite and eternal ocean of living energy. How we picture this is a secondary function. See “Ancient Aliens In The Bible,” Chapter 13, “Alien Worlds, Alien Theologies,” pages 209-230, by Xaviant Haze (N.J., New Page Books, 2018). The real danger is in the shock of first contact between the two life forms that was demonstrated in “The Day the Earth Stood Still” (1952 version, DVD) that lead to the death of the alien emissary Klatuu.
Demonic forces are all around us and they will, one way or another, try to kill all of us who are disciples of the extraterrestrial Christ, and his father the Godhead of Life Energy. The fate of Dr. Wilhelm Reich alone is enough to validate this point. There were many down through history. We are the spearhead of the forces that will rescue a remnant of humanity for transport to the life affirmative ether civilization (The New Jerusalem) of Christ that borders the quantum cloud of the Godhead of the Life Energy. See In Defense of Wilhelm Reich by Jim DeMeo (Ashland, Ore., Orgone Biophysical Research Institute); Secrets of the Real Black Lodge by Allen Greenfield & Olav Phillips (Sioux Falls, South Dakota, The Clestial Lodge of Sirius, 2023); USA vs. Wilhelm Reich by Jerome Greenfield (N.Y., WW Norton, 1974); The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich, M.D. (N.Y., Noonday Press; 1967).
“The cosmic orgone ocean, which has been surveyed in some detail in this book [“Ether, God and Devil; Cosmic Superimposition” by Wilhelm Reich, page 278 (N.Y., Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 1973)], pursues its eternal course whether we are aware of it or not, whether we understand the cancer scourge or not, whether the human race exists or not. It does not seem to matter. One understands well the mood of the retired and praying monk who lives only to return to God. Knowing about the cosmic orgone ocean, one has a better understanding of and feeling for the essentially ascetic nature of all major religious systems. Nothing matters…” – Dr. Wilhelm Reich.
The spiritual battle between the life affirmative civilizations, and the death instinct civilizations, will rage for billions of years. The result is uncertain. What is not uncertain is that the disciples of the extraterrestrial Christ will be removed by interstellar metaphysical craft if the deadly forces start consuming eternity.
Acceptance in, and conversion to, the heart of Christ sets up a telepathic channel core to core. Christ is a living holographic energy that is infinite while also being eternal and ubiquitous. Infinite messianic archetypes are projected and then localized in quantum packets from the Godhead of the Life Energy. That is why traditional Christian theology holds that the only way to the Father is through the Son. Conversion, liberation, and salvation are available to all on an individual existential basis by an instantaneous process of spiritual healing. Conversion of the individual while on earth is a form of “distance spiritual healing.” This is available at all times and all places since it comes from outside our space / time coordinates. It is not limited by space or time. See “Varieties of Religious Experience” by William James (N.Y., Collier, 1961)).
The entire human race can be the potential “chosen people.” This will come to be outside time, space, and history, when all is absorbed back into the Absolute Mind. However, this is not a closed ontology. Each cycle ends with a new beginning. See Hegel’s “Phenomenology of Mind,” and “The Science of Logic.”
Particle physicist Dame Isabel Piczek examined the burial shroud of Christ (the “Shroud of Turin”) and uncovered hard, scientific evidence that Jesus Christ did, in fact, rise from the dead. He was resurrected by a form of primordial energy that left a quantum hologram on the shroud. This is the same creation energy behind the “Big Bang.” We have here additional strong evidence of Christ’s extraterrestrial origin. It is a close parallel to the resurrection scene of the alien Klaatu in the 1951 movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” See also, “A Quantum Hologram of Christ’s Resurrection?” by Chuck Missler.
The resurrection at the end of Christ’s life is functionally identical to his incarnation via UFO delivery to the womb of his mother. The UFO, powered by orgone energy, used this blue glowing energy to carry the seed particles of the future Christ.
Christ came from the most highly developed extraterrestrial civilization arising out of the Cosmic Life Energy. This energy was called “orgone energy” by Dr. Wilhelm Reich. It is the bridge between the physical and the metaphysical. See “The Oranur Experiment’ by Wilhelm Reich (Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute Press, 1952). This is a type IV civilization according to the Kardashev scale. The scale originated with Soviet astronomer Nikolai Kardashev in 1964. The type IV civilization is able to control or use the entire energy and information of the whole visible universe. It is very hard to detect such a civilization, as it would be functionally identical to the natural and spiritual dialectical laws of creation. As revealed by future life travelers (See the work of hypnotherapist Dr.Bruce Goldberg, author of “Past Lives, Future Lives Revealed”), citizens of this ultimate civilization would be “Light” beings with virtually no mass. The philosopher Hegel called this “Absolute Consciousness.” (See his works “The Phenomenology of Mind,” and “The Science of Logic.” Absolute Mind is not a closed or static ontology. It is always a new beginning, since the Life Energy never stops moving.). The manner of Christ’s birth and resurrection are cogent evidence of this use of creation energy. See: “Kardashev scale” (Wikipedia, accessed September 16 2007); “The Murder of Christ” by Wilhelm Reich (NY, Noonday Press, 1967) (Reich himself originated from a type III civilization with the energy and information on the galactic magnitude. This was acknowledged by Dr. Reich in his last published work “Contact With Space.” In “Contact….” Reich revealed his identification with the alien emissary Klaatu from the 1951 movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” Klaatu is depicted as coming from a type III civilization. Klaatu’s impressive spiritual development is shown as parallel to his technological mastery.). See also, “Ancient Alien Ancestors,” page 106, by Will Hart (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2017).
It is a basic functional spiritual law that all living creation has paired antithetical opposites. With the Master Teacher and Healer, Christ, salvation is offered, but also elicited is the evil tempter and destroyer, the Anti-Christ. The anti-Christ is the concentrated deadly cosmic energy cloud that was sent to interfere, from a parallel negative dimension, with Life’s creation of the healthy and joyful humanity in a new expansion of the Godhead of Life. Now Christ is sent down to salvage souls from the damaged creation of humanity and earth. He arrives to find the anti-Christ ready to nullify his efforts to free souls from the hellish death zones. Other Davidic souls follow to wage the struggle for salvation against the agents of the Anti-Christ from highly developed anti-life (deadly orgone energy) civilizations. The Kardashev scale applies to the extraterrestrial deadly orgone energy civilizations with the highest and most destructive containing the Anti-Christ. They are the antithetical paired opposites of the life affirmative Kardashev scaled civilizations. See: “The Thing ” (Howard Hawks RKO Film Production, starring James Arness, 1951) (This is an excellent portrayal of an alien from a highly developed DOR {Deadly Orgone Energy} civilization. Cf. “The Day the Earth Stood Still” {20th Century Fox. 1951, starring Michael Rennie and Patricia Neal} for the visit of an alien emissary from a highly developed, life affirmative, ORGONE {OR} civilization.).
As to the migrating orgone-spiritual energy body, any unfinished orgone therapeutic work from the earth trap will be completed by the energy therapists in the Orgone Ether Civilization. Thereafter, according to their aptitudes, the new cosmic citizen will help spread the living life energy throughout the Universes. The spiritual mind / body will choose an appropriate biological or other living body for its new incarnation. The material body is merely a temporary vehicle for each incarnation and will be discarded when worn out from age, accident, or disease.
The crucifixion of Christ has nothing to do with atonement for “sins.” It is a demonstration through the resurrection of Christ’s spiritual energy body of the victory of orgone energy over the degenerate biological body. The power of the Orgone is absolute and eternal. The clean spirit will triumph.
The Cosmic Christ still communicates on a continuous basis with his currently chosen incarnated disciples. Each one is given a gospel and testament that is unique to their situation. Each one has a mission that is existential and can be carried out only by that disciple without any interpreters or institutional mediators. In effect, the endless well of wisdom provides for continual New Testaments. See “Apocalyptic Spirituality,” translation and introduction by Bernard McGinn, “Joachim of Fiore,” pages 97-112 (N.Y., Paulist Press, 1979).
While there are thought to be general laws governing the specifics of reincarnation, as recorded in Eastern religion and philosophy, the reality might be quite different with quantum physical factors governing as we drill down into the specific placement of the migrating spiritual energy body. The Western occult tradition generally tracked the East via Madam Blavatsky. The ultimate choice might be random in many ways. The important point to remember is that we are responsible to free ourselves from the cycle and corresponding transferences no matter where we end up.
Our only hope for ultimate victory over the demonic global capitalist corporate states, and their angels of death in the medical tyranny, is rescue by the extraterrestrial Christ!! He will come in a blue pulsating extraterrestrial interstellar UFO craft leading a fleet of Guardian Spiritual Warriors also guided by second in command Archangel Michael. Watch the sky! Pray! See “The Day the Earth Stood Still” (DVD, 1951 version of the film). See also, Ancient Aliens In The Bible by Xaviant Haze (N.J., New Page Books, 2018).
Freeing the life energy from the bio-spiritual armoring forced on most humans is the task of the Life Energy Theologian, and spiritual therapist. Life Energy Theology and Practice is an evolved form of Gnosticism. See Man in the Trap - [the causes of blocked sexual energy] by Elsworth Baker, M.D. (Princeton, N.J., The American College of Orgonomy Press, 2000); The Dream by David Icke (U.K., iconic publishing, 2023); The Function of the Orgasm by Wilhelm Reich, M.D. (N.Y., Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, 1973); Reichian Therapy by Dr. Jack Willis (Los Angeles, CA, New Falcon Publications, 2007).