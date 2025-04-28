“The Function of the Orgasm by Wilhelm Reich…is a must…. I consider it a necessity, because, without intending to do so, Reich has succeeded in building a bridge between the modern psychologies and occultism. Were he alive, he would have a fit to learn of this interpretation - but fit or no fit, it is still a fact. What he had to say, and the therapeutic method he developed and called vegetotherapy [now known as medical orgone therapy], have been of inestimable value in my life, and the two hundred hours of therapy I had years ago comprise an experience that today, in retrospect, I would not be without.”

Dr. Israel Regardie

The orgasm is the primal creative expression of God. Regular full and free orgasm keeps the spiritual energy in the human body pure and flowing freely. The function of the orgasm is the natural core of healthy spirituality. See Function of the Orgasm; Cosmic Superimposition; and The Murder of Christ; all by Dr. Wilhelm Reich (various editions, Noonday Press). In the existential living organism, the orgasm provides the deepest connection between the soul and God. It is the primal creative function of nature that fuses the immanent and transcendent reach of the Godhead of Life Energy. It is the basic creative force beyond the creation of galaxies. The inhibition and destruction of the function of the orgasm is the fundamental method that the extraterrestrial demonic enemies of humanity use to separate the human soul from God. Evil is hatched from deadened genitals and stale souls. Life Energy (Orgone Energy) is turned into Death Energy (Deadly Orgone Energy). For example, the Hindu discipline of Tantra is "generally understood less in terms of sex than in terms of power or energy. That is, it is a series of teachings and techniques aimed at awakening, harnessing, and utilizing the spiritual power believed to flow through the entire cosmos and the human body." See: The Function of the Orgasm; and The Murder of Christ. These works are both by Dr. Wilhelm Reich (NY, Noonday Press, 1967). Gnostic Mysteries of Sex by Tobias Churton, page 151 (Rochester, Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2015). See also, Orgone, Reich & Eros by W. Edward Mann (N.Y., Simon & Shuster, 1973).

Biographical Note: The writer and editor of this blog, Dr. Steven Jay Katz, is a Messianic Christian Nationalist. He is a Pastor and Disciple of the Extraterrestrial Aryan / Nietzschean Christ. As to the socio-political field, Dr. Katz flexibly adheres to the New Right and Anarcho-Capitalism. Dr. Katz acknowledges his spiritual mentor, Dr. Robert Pasotti, pioneering Life Energy theologian, with first pointing out the functional connection between the work of Wilhelm Reich and Gnosticism. See: Gnosticism - The Path of Inner Knowledge by Martin Seymour-Smith (N.Y., HarperCollins, 1996). See also: Theosophy - The Wisdom of the Ages by Cherry Gilchrist (N.Y., HarperCollins, 1996); Kabbalah - The Divine Plan by Z’ev Ben Halevi (N.Y., HarperCollins, 1996); Wilhelm Reich - Liberation Theologian of Cosmic Energy by Dr. Steven Jay Katz (electronic copy available upon request, 2009, 2011); Orgone, Reich & Eros by W. Edward Mann (N.Y., Touchstone, 1973). Relevant works of Dr. Wilhelm Reich: Function of the Orgasm; The Murder of Christ; Ether, God & Devil; Cosmic Superimposition (all published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux) (available on Amazon & the Wilhelm Reich Museum Bookstore, Rangeley, Maine). For Reich’s work with UFOs, see Contact With Space (Haverhill, MA, Haverhill Publishing, 2018).