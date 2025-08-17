“A Templar Knight is truly a fearless knight, and secure on every side, for his soul is protected by the armor of faith, just as his body is protected by the armor of steel. He is thus doubly armed, and need fear neither demons nor men”

- Bernard of Clairvaux, c. 1135

The great

The Civilizational Nations of Russia and the United States of America need to form once again the kind of alliance they had against Nazi Germany. This time against the neo-facist globalist forces of the World Economic Forum, the EU, UN, and the transhumanist monsters like Bill Gates, Dr. Anthony “Angel of Death” Fauci, and the global state monoploy capitalists.

See: The Founders’ Bible - Commentary by David Barton (CA., Shiloh Road Publishers, 2012); The Templars by Michael Haag (N.Y., Harper, 2008); The Templars by Dan Jones (N.Y., Penguin Books, 2017); Defenders of the West by Raymond Ibrahim (N.Y., Post Hill Press, 2022); Knights Templar Encyclopedia by Karen Ralls, PH.D. (MA., New Page Books, 2007); The Return of Holy Russia by Gary Lachman ( Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2020); The Teutonic Knights (Captivating History, 2021); The Final Kingdom - Horizons of the Fourth Political Theory and Geopolitics of the Apocalypse by Pyotr Volkov (Netherlands, Orthodox Logos Publishing, 2021); Psychic Discoveries by Sheila Ostrander & Lynn Schroeder (N.Y., Marlowe & Company, 1997); The Religious Meaning of Philosophy by Ivan Ilyin (International Books, 2025).