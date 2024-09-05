“We all felt that we had gone through some awful, deadly dangerous experience which we could not quite fully grasp, which had thrown us into some great depth, a heretofore well-hidden domain of cosmic functioning.” – Dr. Wilhelm Reich speaking about the bio-spiritual impact of the Oranur Experiment.

“The Rockefeller Foundation [tried] to make me a tool of its socio-economic interpersonal relations.” Dr. Wilhelm Reich, 1957, commenting on his weather work, while in prison for distributing orgone accumulators.

“CULTURE AND CIVILIZATION HAVE NOT BEEN YET. THEY ARE JUST BEGINNING TO ENTER THE SOCIAL SCENE. IT IS THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF THE CHRONIC MURDER OF CHRIST.” Dr. Wilhelm Reich from his work “The Murder of Christ.”

WHERE THE WORDS “GODHEAD OF THE LIFE ENERGY” OR “SOURCE OF THE LIFE ENERGY,” OR “SOURCE OF DEADLY PSYCHIC (ORGONE) ENERGY” ARE USED IN THE WRITINGS ON THIS SITE, THEY ARE BEING USED TO DESIGNATE CONCENTRATED LIFE-AFFIRMATIVE COSMIC PSYCHIC ENERGY, LIFE-NEGATIVE COSMIC PSYCHIC ENERGY, OR COSMIC ENERGY OF UNKNOWN NATURE. THESE CONCENTRATED SOURCES OF COSMIC ENERGY EXIST AS ENERGY TEMPLATES BEYOND THE SPACE / TIME HORIZON OF OUR UNIVERSE. OUR UNIVERSE IS A HOLOGRAPHIC PROJECTION OF THESE GODHEADS OR METAPHYSICAL SOURCES EXISTING WITHIN A HIGHER METAPHYSCIAL DOMAIN. SEE THE PHYSICS OF GOD BY JOSEPH SELBIE (MA, RED WHEEL / WEISER, 2021). THE HIGHER METAPHYSICAL ENERGY TEMPLATES ARE EJACULATED INTO THE COSMIC WOMB AS HOLOGRAPHIC PROJECTIONS. THE COSMIC FUNCTION OF THE ORGASM IS AT THE BASIS OF ALL CREATION PHYSCIALLY AND METAPHYSICALLY. IT IS THE REPRESSION OF THIS FUNCTION IN HUMANS AND THE COSMOS THAT CREATES DEADLY ORGONE ENERGY. SEE THE FUNCTION OF THE ORGASM BY WILHELM REICH, AND COSMIC SUPERIMPOSITION / ETHER, GOD AND DEVIL BY WILHELM REICH. – DR. STEVEN KATZ

“STILL IN DOUBT IF I SHOULD FIGHT THE EMOTIONAL PLAGUE [EP] ON ITS OWN GROUND.” – Dr. Wilhelm Reich, Orgonon, Rangeley, Maine, 1950

The United States of America and, indeed, what has been known as Western Civilization, are under attack by global state monopoly capitalists / international finance (IMF and central banks), the “New World Order” of Neo-Nazi Klaus Schwab / World Economic Forum, and the political leaders they control in the nation states and in UN organizations. They are using new forms of bio- technocratic / bio-psychological warfare, economic destabilization via bioweapon shut-down, war with Russia, deficit spending / hyperinflation, depopulation by vampiric bio-weapon virus / “vaccines,” and crashing our borders by the promotion of medically unscreened illegal immigrant invasion spreading diseases and draining social welfare funds. They are a “death cult” projecting deadly anti-life energy.

The metaphysical and spiritual roots of the titanic battle for the human soul now taking place on planet earth between God and the Devil, Christ and the anti-Christ, Good and Evil, has existed from the dawn of human creation. Behind the global state capitalist powers as facilitated by Neo-Nazi Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are evil and demonic extraterrestrial cosmic anti-life races. (probably the “Reptilians,” “Greys,” “Tall Whites,” or one or more of the other estimated 2500 extraterrestrial races currently visiting earth). These extraterrestrial races are directing the current effort to depopulate the earth, starting with the Caucasian or white race. The human race will be replaced by a slave class of genetically modified human / extraterrestrial alien chimeras, their overseers human / biotech machine foremen, and human-robot hybrid “super” police / soldiers. See Alien World Order by Len Kasten (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2017). These demonic extraterrestrials have promised degenerates such as Neo-Nazi Klaus Schwab, Dr. Anthony “Angel of Death” Fauci, fascist eugenicist Bill Gates, various puppet leaders in the U.N. and pawn nation states (Biden crime family in the U.S.) , that their seed will be joined with extraterrestrial ovum to produce super-human offspring of a new hybrid human-cybernetic superior race to be the Colonial Governors of Earth. They will thus realize the Nazi dream of a “Master Race” to rule the earth. See: The Extraterrestrial Species Almanac by Craig Campobasso (MA., Red Wheel Weiser, 2021); Book of Alien Races – Translated from the Secret Russian KGB Book by Gil Carlson (Blue Planet Press, 2017); Alien World Order by Len Kasten (Vermont, Bear & Company, 2017); Contact With Space by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Core Pilot Press, 1957); Ether, God and Devil / Cosmic Superimposition by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Farrar, Straus, & Giroux, 1973); The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967); The Oranur Experiment by Wilhelm Reich (Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute Press, 1951); The 12th Planet by Zecharia Sitchin (N.Y., Harper, 2007); ETs Among Us 2 – Our Alien Origins, Antarctica, Mars and Beyond – a Film by Cybela Clare (2018); Zecharia Sitchin and the Extraterrestrial Origins of Humanity by M.J. Evans, Ph.D. (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2016).

The ultimate aim of these deadly anti-life entities is the depopulation of the human race and the preparation of a transformed earth to receive extraterrestrial colonists who are tools of the Supreme Evil Source of the Entropic Death Energy. Contending against this obscure and well hidden deadly metaphysical entity, is the Godhead of the Life Energy and His chief Spiritual Warrior the Aryan-Aquarian Christ Cabalist. See: COVID – 19 AND THE GLOBAL PREDATORS: WE ARE THE PREY by Peter R. Breggin MD & Ginger Ross Breggin (Ithaca, NY, Lake Edge Press, 2021); The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (N.Y., Skyhorse Publishing, 2021); GEOENGINEERED TRANSHUMANISM by Elana Freeland (Olympia, WA, Last Word Books, 2021); THE BODIES OF OTHERS by Naomi Wolf (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., All Seasons Press, 2022); Confession of an Illuminati Volume 7 by Leo Zagami (Cursum Perficio, 2022).

Let us look at the theoretical background to this metaphysical war. For Sigmund Freud, de facto modern secular Kabbalist and pioneering psychoanalyst, the struggle was between Eros (Love) (joyous expansion, intense good feeling, joining together, growth and integration) and Thanatos (Death) (contraction, entropy, disintegration, chaos). See: The Hidden Freud – His Hassidic Roots by Joseph H. Berke (N.Y., Routledge, 2015); Sigmund Freud and the Jewish Mystical Tradition by David Bakan (Boston, Beacon Press, 1958); Civilization and Its Discontents by Sigmund Freud (N.Y., WW Norton, 2010). For Wilhelm Reich, psychiatrist, natural scientist, creator of the science of orgonomy, the spiritual war was between Orgone Energy (expansion, orgasm) and “X” Energies (i.e., Nuclear, Chemical, Viral, etc.) turning Orgone Energy into Deadly Orgone Energy (contraction, disintegration, cancer) upon the contact clash of a sufficient mass and destructive charge . Cosmic Energy \ (OR, Life Energy) \\ DOR (Death). See the Oranur Experiment by Wilhelm Reich (Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute Press, 1951), and The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967).

Western Monotheistic Religions came to view Evil as a distortion and outgrowth of the God of the Core Source of the Life Energy. Evil was secondary and ultimately subordinate to the Life-Affirmation of the Life Energy Godhead. On the other hand, some Jewish and Christian Gnostics thought that Evil could not come from the loving Supreme Source of the Life Energy. Evil is an independent force of lessor or even equal or greater spiritual strength to the Supreme Life Energy Godhead. The ancient Egyptian and Hindu religions also had this cosmic view of many Godheads and Spiritual Sources. With cosmologists and physicists now confirming these old world religions that infinite Universes and many dimensions may exist, Evil could have infiltrated this Universe and subverted it. This is why some ancient Christian Gnostics viewed the God of the Old Testament as the subjugator God of the human race in the earth prison, while the loving Higher God of the New Testament was the liberator God. Indeed, even some ancient Kabbalists found this infiltration of Evil to have distorted creation itself by shattering the newly minted souls, and hurling them into the dark lower realms. Rabbi Isaac Luria a/k/a the “Lion” (1534-1572), Master Kabbalist, discovered through functional mystical experience that God withdrew or contracted from the plenitude of His Universal fullness to make room for Creation. The ontological fullness of the Life Energy Godhead was partially negated to create a space for creation. Thus was born the spiritual dialectic between Being and Nothingness, Life and Death, and expansion / contraction. From another parallel Universe, I would speculate primal Evil worked its way into this root metaphysical space. While the ontological life affirmative spiritual plenitude of the Godhead existed, there was no point where a negation of life could take hold. However, when the Godhead created a space for Creation, the absolute spiritual plenitude of necessity had to become more vulnerable and open. For Rabbi Luria’s cosmology see Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism, “Isaac Luria And His School.” pgs. 244 – 86 (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1995). Thus, from the time of the fundamental act of creation, Evil / Life Negation infiltrated itself into the Good / Life Affirmation, within the human soul. The need for salvation was there from the start, and so was born the yearning for a Messiah who could preform “Tikkun” or repair of the souls from darkness. This is why the Source of the Life Energy needs us to protect it, and help to expand its influence throughout the Universes. We are charged with carrying out this mission and growing spiritually via many reincarnations. (“Reincarnation” is the paranormal phenomenon of the spiritual energy mind/body migrating between metaphysical dimensions. What we call “death” is the start of a new trip between dimensions. “Death” itself is an illusion. Spiritual energy cannot be destroyed in this Universe. It can only be transformed. Creation and destruction take place outside our physical universe in the Godhead itself.)

THE FLAW WAS CREATED BY AN INTERFERENCE IN THE ACT OF CREATION ITSELF!! THE SOULS WERE SHATTERED SHELLS HURLED INTO THE HELLISH LOWER METAPHYSICAL ZONES. This is why the human soul or spiritual energy body is born into earth life with the capacity for both good and evil. It is structured into the soul, and salvation cannot be attained through science or any other enlightenment tool. Salvation is a mystical process of the internalized Christ archetypal self-directed raising of the shattered soul, diving into many educational reincarnations, and drawing down from the upper metaphysical planes Avatars to instruct the spiritual prisoners in the earth prison on self-liberation. The spiritual energy souls return to the Godhead of the Life Energy after each reincarnation with new wisdom and potency to fight the deadly enemies of humanity.

The resurrection of Christ on earth actually took place via pre-atomic quantum creation energy. This energy was designated by Dr. Reich as “‘orgone energy” or “life energy.” Analysis of the burial robe of Jesus Christ (known as the “Shroud of Turin”), using cutting-edge quantum physics, reveals that His image was imprinted on the body burial clothing when creation energy restored His spiritual energy body and transported it to the upper metaphysical planes. This was the spiritual energy that created Adam. Christ was the return of Adam, and He by the faith of His followers and disciples enabled them to activate their own Christ Archetypes to guide them through each incarnation until liberated to join the Absolute Mind of the Godhead of Life Energy. This process takes place in all believers among each generation. Spiritual liberation is the existential work of each individual over many lifetimes. Individuals can be spiritually liberated. Masses cannot be. There are too many spiritual laws against. See “A Quantum Hologram of Christ’s Resurrection” by Chuck Missler (Koinonia House Web Site, 2016). See also, “The Shroud of Turin Speaks for Itself” by Simon Brown and Caspar McCloud (Life Application Ministeries Publishing, 2013).

This is the core spiritual struggle behind the surface manifestations of conflicts for money and power, no matter how the participants try to mask it with ideological justifications. We are now facing the most deadly and concentrated assault on God’s creation ever to take place since the emergence of life on earth. As stated in the New Testament: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Eph. 6: 12. The attack on the product of creation is an attack on the potency of the Creator. This is mirrored in the microcosmic domain by a unisex “transgenderism” that is destroying the sexual identities of our children and mutilating their genitals making it impossible in most cases for them to grow to experience the spiritually cleansing orgasm. It is mirrored in the macrocosmic domain by the ceaseless efforts of the democrat left-communists to tear down all successful potent people. This evil emotional plague culminates in the attempt to wipe out every manifestation of healthy genitality on earth by means of genetically reengineering the human race, destroying the biological reality of gender, and making the atmosphere surrounding the earth life- negative.

In combating this great Evil, many await the return of the New Age Aryan- Christ Cabalist and His Spiritual / Metaphysical Warriors. He was and is a Warrior/ Gnostic / Mystic with an extraterrestrial father and a human mother. Christ’s father came from one of the most highly developed civilizations bordering on the Event Horizon of the Godhead of Life Energy. Just as spring water is purest at or near its source in the mountains, the life / orgone energy flowing from the Godhead is richest when it reaches the individuals and civilizations nearest in space / time to its horizon. This civilization is at the apex of a spiritual evolution resulting in what theologian-scientist Teilhard De Chardin called Christo-genesis. Here the ontology of living consciousness has attained a transcendence of the barrier between physics and metaphysics that was first revealed as possible by the “Oranur Experiment” conducted by psychiatrist and natural scientist Wilhelm Reich in 1951. See: The Heart of the Matter by Teilhard De Chardin, “The Heart of the Matter;” and “The Christic;” pgs. 15-102 (N.Y., Harcourt Brace, 1978); and The Oranur Experiment by Wilhelm Reich (Orgonon, Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute Press, 1951). The average person in this civilization is a genital character with a significant number of the population beyond the level of a Hegel or Einstein. Orgone technology has been mastered. This Christic Civilization is in direct aid of the Godhead of Life Energy as it expands into the Multi-Verse of Infinite Universes.

There is no church between us and the Cosmic Christ. We can make one-on-one telepathic communication with him at any time. The relationship is existential. This telepathic extraterrestrial / extradimensional communication illuminates the internal Christ Archetype and the recipient becomes his own active Savoir / Messiah. Like most original Cabalists, Christ has a small group of authentic disciples. They reward him by becoming Spiritual Masters of the Life Energy themselves.

This spiritual mastery is obtained when a free and vigorous function of the orgasm unites the immanent and transcendent God of Life Energy. “As above, so below.” Babies and galaxies are both created by the cosmic superimposition of two streams of orgone energy in orgasm. See “The Function of the Orgasm,” and “Cosmic Superimposition” both written by Dr. Wilhelm Reich. A healthy orgasm is the basic root of clean and natural theology leading to contact with nature and God.

Many ramifications are rooted in the fact that Christ descended from one of the most highly developed extraterrestrial civilizations to arise out of the Cosmic Life Energy. Occult philosopher H. P. Blavatsky designated this civilization as containing the Aryan root race. Members of the Aryan race are tasked with bringing spiritual regeneration and purification to the human race. Christ was the Aryan Christ a/k/a Aquarian Jesus The Christ. He was a Warrior-Mystic. He fell in a spiritual war battle with the same deadly demonic global empire we fight today. Like Klatuu in the film “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” a modern depiction of the New Testament story, Jesus was resurrected by the same life energy forces that brought his seed to the earth. This demonstrated the indestructibility of our spiritual energy souls. As science fiction writer P.K. Dick asserted: “the [Roman] Empire never died” The demonic evil force behind it just assumes new appearances and configurations. “Aryan” here is used to mean very highly spiritually developed and has nothing to do with “biological and political racial superiority.” See The Secret Doctrine by Helena Blavatsky (N.Y., Penguin, 2009). Blavatsky referred to the Aryan race as a root race dedicated to the spiritual regeneration of the human race. It also indicates the free flow of purified spiritual energy. Christ embodied this glowing blue bio-spiritual life energy in his teaching and healing. Aryan civilization has attained the fusion of physics and metaphysics, science and religion. This is a type IV civilization according to the Kardashev scale. The scale originated with Soviet astronomer Nikolai Kardashev in 1964. The type IV civilization is able to control or use the entire energy and information of the whole visible universe. It is very hard to detect such a civilization, as it would be functionally identical to the natural and spiritual dialectical laws of creation. Future travelers, as pointed out by hypnotherapist Bruce Goldberg in his groundbreaking work “Past Lives, Future Lives Revealed,’ pages 123-129, have designated citizens of such an ultimate civilization “Light” people. They are enriched life energy souls with photons and quantum creation particles or “God particles.” The “Light People” were sent down to incarnate in the most advanced hominids of pre-historic times on earth to transform them into the first fully human beings in order to drive them upward into spiritual evolution. Such energy was also involved in the birth and resurrection of Christ and left an imprint on his burial shroud (see “A Quantum Hologram of Christ’s Resurrection?” by Chuck Missler, Google “Konia House”). The philosopher Hegel called this process “dialectical.” (See his works “The Phenomenology of Mind,” and “The Science of Logic.” The dialectic does not lead to a closed or static ontology in a fictional final goal. Life Energy negates “Death Energy.” It is always a new beginning since the Life Energy never stops moving.). The manner of Christ’s birth and resurrection are cogent evidence of this use of creation energy. See: “Kardashev scale” (Wikipedia, accessed September 16 2007); “The Murder of Christ” by Wilhelm Reich (NY, Noonday Press, 1967) (Reich himself originated from a type III civilization with the energy and information on the galactic magnitude. This was acknowledged by Dr. Reich in his last published work “Contact With Space.” In “Contact….” Reich revealed his identification with the alien emissary Klaatu from the 1951 movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” Klaatu is depicted as coming from a type III civilization. In this civilization, science and religion are starting to converge into a new paradigm. Thus, Klaatu’s impressive spiritual development is shown as parallel to his technological mastery.). See also, “Ancient Alien Ancestors,” page 106, by Will Hart (Vermont, Bear & Co., 2017). A Celestial Hierarchy has been recognized by Jewish mystics and Christian theologians for millennia. See Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism by Gershom Scholem, “Merkabah Mysticism and Jewish Gnosticism,” pgs, 40-79. See also, The Physics of Angels by Matthew Fox and Rupert Sheldrake, specifically “Dionysius The Aeropagite,” pgs. 29 – 73 (N.Y., Monkfish Publishing, 2014). See also, The Cosmic Roots of Human Races by Sietze Bosman, Arktos Journal (May 16, 2024).

While searching for extraterrestrial help and intervention (See the movies: “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” 1951 version, and “Contact,” with Jodie Foster), the Godhead of Life Energy requires us to act, and the internalized Christ Archetype empowers us to act. Fighting to forge a spiritually healthy society is one way to counteract the enemies of humanity. The other major way to fight the evil is to refuse to cooperate with it. The two forms of resistance work together in that we can refuse to comply with the totalitarianism of the global state monopoly capitalists while building a spiritually healthy society outside of its influence.

Psychotronic weapons may also be used as a defense against the terror wars of the anti-Christ and his demonic forces, and to neutralize their effects. For example, Dr. Wilhelm Reich developed a device to cleanse the atmosphere of negative psychic energy (DOR, Deadly Orgone Energy), and replace it with the life and health enhancing orgone (OR, life) energy. These psychotronic weapons will more and more be needed to defend against the 5G and mind-control weapons of the global state capitalists. See: Contact With Space by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Core Pilot Press, 1957); Wilhelm Reich – Selected Writings, by Wilhelm Reich, “DOR Removal and Cloud Busting,” pgs. 433 – 466 (N.Y., Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 1961).

Remember, our most fundamental right under the natural law given us by God, recognized by the American Declaration of Independence, is the RIGHT OF REVOLUTION. Undertake the “Great Refusal” to comply with their totalitarian directives to shut down businesses, wear face masks, stay home, take deadly vaccines, and ultimately be herded into FEMA concentration camps. They are a genocidal criminal elite group, in control of nation states run by their puppets like fake President Joe Biden, and they have no legitimacy whatsoever under domestic or international law. Under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, we have the natural and unqualified right to defend our lives, families, houses, businesses and places of worship by force of arms. A very great trainer of boxers, Jack Blackburn, who developed several world champions including Jack Johnson, used to tell his fighters: “Whatever the other guy is trying to do, don’t let him do it.” That should is our guiding principle in the struggle with the “New World Order” a/k/a “Great Reset.” Fellow patriots, with the ferocity of a powerful White Tiger, we can and will defeat these evil predators and save the United States of America and Western Civilization!! Unless we are willing to die fighting to regain, preserve and protect our rights and liberty, our children and grandchildren will live as slaves!!!

Anarcho-capitalist society is based on natural law and mutual aid. It is the only political philosophy absolutely consistent with the message of Jesus Christ. There is no “controlling state” separate from, and ruling over, society. Self-regulation in every sphere of human functioning provides for necessary security and the structure for work democratic interaction. All human freedom, socio-political, spiritual, sexual, and existential, is rooted in economic liberty. See The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand (N.Y., Signet Book, 1993) , and the movie of the same name starring Gary Cooper. See also: Mutual Aid by Peter Kropotkin; The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism by J. Michael L. Oliver (2013); The Basic Bakunin by Mikhail Bakunin (N.Y., Prometheus Books, 1992); Anarchism and Other Essays by Emma Goldman (N.Y., Dover Books, 1969); Living My Life, Vol. 1 & 2, by Emma Goldman (N.Y., Dover Books, 1970); Memoirs of a Revolutionist by Peter Kropotkin (N.Y., Dover Books, 1971); Philosophy: Who Needs It by Ayn Rand (N.Y., Signet Book, 1994); The Will to Power by Friedrich Nietzsche (N.Y., Vintage Books, 1968); The Mass Psychology of Fascism by Wilhelm Reich, Chapter 13, “On Natural Work Democracy,” pgs. 360-95 (N.Y., Simon & Shuster, 1970).

The political and social philosophy of libertarian anarchism / anarcho-capitalism is highly individualistic, existential and functional. These characteristics are reflected in the economic, political, social, sexual (between consenting adults), and spiritual spheres. Economic liberty for the individual is the most fundamental natural right. Whatever ruling group or elite controls the economy, under the protection of their military and police forces, will control all else. This is almost always the case no matter what rationalizing political ideology is used to mask that reality. Typically, it is claimed that such rule is for the benefit of society as a whole. Freedom in all spheres of human functioning is the guiding primary principle. The central functional principle is that a healthy society runs on the basis of mutual consent, mutual aid, and healthy competition. There is no necessity for a coercive State since such centralized police / military structures are used to repress and exploit the majority of the population for the benefit of economic, social, and political elite classes. Administrative structures to regulate banking, commerce, and self-defense are staffed by a rotating roster of citizens. The right to individual self-defense is absolute. The right to free expression is absolute. The right to due process of law is fundamental. People self-regulate and provide mutual protection and assistance. The economy is based on the exchange of labor energy between people. Dead global or domestic labor in the form of capital does not rule living labor. Capital represents the temporary pooling of labor value for national economic development. There is no centralized economic planning. Functional participation in the economic development of value grants the right of input to economic planning on a local and particular level. Social form follows economic function. There are no permanent taxes. No permanent political representatives or political parties are usually needed for domestic self-governance. Each working person votes on common issues and public policy via technology and remote participation. People vote to contribute economic support directly to needed projects. Each person represents himself or herself. Career politicians do not exist as such. All members of society work at their self-chosen occupations. Matters of collective self-governance are carried out in the time freed from the hours of work functioning. The functions of love, work, and knowledge, govern human functioning. People are responsible for solving their own problems, both individually and collectively. For theoretical background, see the movie “Fountainhead” starring Gary Cooper (screen play by philosopher Ayn Rand). Also read the work of Ayn Rand, particularly the novels “The Fountainhead” and “Atlas Shrugged.” See also, the work of Wilhelm Reich on “work democracy.” Libertarian political philosophy transcends the left / right dichotomy of ruling castes and their permanent political parties. The anarcho-capitalist libertarian political philosophy is against state communism, socialism, crony capitalism, monopoly global state capitalism, and corporate state capitalism (both domestic and global). It is strongly in favor of unfettered and spontaneous individual functioning. In the United States today, we have a hybrid form of fascist corporate state / global state capitalism / state socialism incorporating the worst of both systems.

Getting to libertarian anarcho-capitalism is a matter of a revolutionary / evolutionary dialectical process. The spiritual dialectic, as Hegel indicated, involves the ceaseless negation of the negation in the drive for human spiritual and material freedom. To paraphrase Thomas Jefferson: “I swear on the alter of God to wage a revolutionary spiritual war against all forms of tyranny over the minds and bodies of humanity.” The dialectic never ends. It powers the upward thrust and expansion of civilization in the spirit of Christ. This is the return journey of Christ Consciousness back to the Godhead of Life Energy. This is depicted in the Cabalistic Tree of Life as the reflux current of the spiritual energy which aspires unto the Divine. In so doing, the spiritual dialectic enriches the Godhead by the process of emptying our souls or spiritual energy bodies back into the ocean of life energy, before setting out again with a new expansion by spiritual energy reincarnation, into the created Universe. The rush of Divine Energy by descending into manifestation is known as the Flaming Sword. From time to time, by the grace of God, the Flaming Sword brings an Avatar to provide spiritual instruction and leadership to the human race. Major religions and philosophical movements form around their teachings. The Cosmic Aryan Christ was such an Avatar. Others include the Buddha, Zoroaster, Krishna, Moses, and Confucius. All listed are unique and of equal value, or perhaps beyond any measurable comparisons. See: Encyclopedia of Religions, edited by R.C. Zaehner (N.Y., Barnes & Noble, 1997). See also: The Holy Kabbalah by A. E. Waite (N.Y., Dover Publications, 2003); The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967). This pulsation of cosmic creation is at the heart of maintaining our created Universe, and is to be distinguished from the primal orgastic convulsion that originally brought our Universe into Being. Cosmic sexual intercourse between superimposing streams of life (orgone) energy brought our galaxy into existence, but the heart of the Universe continually pulses to maintain the Creation. See Ether, God and Devil / Cosmic Superimposition by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 1973). Absolute Mind / Godhead of Life Energy is not a closed ontology. The dialectic always adventures out anew. See Philosophy and Revolution by Raya Dunayevskaya, Chapter 1, “Absolute Negativity as New Beginning,” pgs. 3 – 46 (Delhi, India, AAKAR BOOKS, 2018). See also, for the Hermetic, Pantheistic, mystical, and Cabalistic roots of anarchism: Occult Features of Anarchism by Erica Lagalisse (Oakland, Cal., PM Press, 2019); Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism by Gershom Scholem (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1995).

In the current world situation, where global state monopoly capitalism is moving toward red fascist control, and the ultimate destruction of sovereign nations, defense of the sovereign nation via populist nationalism is a necessary transitional strategy to protect the capacity to expand human freedom. Monopoly capitalists have always preferred to deal with totalitarian fascist or communist states that have a corresponding monopoly over their economies. Monopoly capitalists hate libertarian capitalism since it supplies free choice and competition. See Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution by Anthony C. Sutton (U.K., Clairview Books, 2016). However, this populist nationalism will not be based on a strong central power within each nation. Control will be local and the nation will have a confederation of communities contributing to national defense. The red fascist globalists intend to genetically and bio-psychologically engineer the masses of people to become a hereditary global class of robot slaves to the technocratic “new world order.” This would end the drive for human freedom that the philosopher Hegel realized powered the expansion of consciousness and the evolution of a spiritualized humanity. It would be the “end of history” as desired by the deadly metaphysical anti-life intelligences seeking to be the anti-Christ. Therefore, populist nationalism is a transitional form to the libertarian anarcho-capitalism society of the future.

Philosopher and social theorist Herbert Marcuse predicted the current corporate mass mind-control fascism in the 1960s with his book One Dimensional Man (Boston, Beacon Press, 1966). Dr. Marcuse also described ways to stop this ultimate ontological totalitarianism by the “Great Refusal” to cooperate in any way with the medical, social, economic, political, and psychological tyranny. This requires the mobilization of the life instinct to fight the death instinct (Eros vs. Thanatos) in a dialectic of spiritual liberation and freedom. The “Great Refusal” negates the negation of the “Great Reset.” Just refuse to comply with the violation of fundamental rights no matter what the excuse. The American Resistance is doing this now, and such existential resistance is spreading among nations. The mobilization of truckers in Canada is one example of this. Mass resistance in Europe to the medical tyranny is another. See Herbert Marcuse’s Eros and Civilization (Boston, Beacon Press, 1992). See also: Civilization and its Discontents by Sigmund Freud (N.Y., W.W. Norton, 1961); The Mass Psychology of Fascism by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Farrar, Straus, Giroux, 1970). For the plans of the technocratic global corporate fascists, see Neo-Nazi leader Klaus Schwab’s The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Penguin, 2017), and his COVID-19: The Great Reset (Geneva, World Economic Forum, 2020). See also, A Brief History of the Future by Jacques Attali (N.Y., Arcade Publishing, 2011).

Klaus Schwab is the Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Bilderberg Group, and Davos Group. This organization of Fortune 1000 Global Companies, and their genocidal medical / technocratic researchers / billionaire funders like Bill Gates and George Soros, cooked up the extinction of the surplus / unnecessary members of the human race, and their replacement where necessary by robots, as a project to cement their power and “save the earth.” The COVID 19 binary “virus” bio-weapon was released to provide the pretext for the implementation of this “Fourth Reich.” Big pharma already had the patent on the extinction / depopulation “vaccine” prior to release of the virus. It has been confirmed that the “virus” is totally artificial and created in the lab. Just to complete this picture, it is to be noted that Schwab’s family were major arms producers for Hitler and the Nazis during WW II. See: COVID – 19 And The Global Predators: We Are The Prey by Peter R Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin, with Introductions by Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH, Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko MD and Elizabeth Lee Vilet MD (Lake Edge Press, 2021); The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (N.Y., Children’s Health Defense and Skyhorse Publishing, 2021); Mengele – Unmasking the “Angel of Death” by David G. Marwell (N.Y., WW Norton, 2020); Terminated – The End of Man Is Here by Stephen Quayle (Bozeman, MT, End Time Thunder Publishers, 2018).

The infestation of deadly psychic energy in individuals and entire nations is the central tool of the extraterrestrial demonic intelligence seeking to destroy life. The last major anti-Christ, Adolph Hitler, was infested with this demonic death energy while a young man in Vienna. He fell under the influence of dark occult teachers in the obscure esoteric bookshops and alleys of Vienna while living as a “down and out” youth. Once this demonic intelligence possessed Hitler’s spiritual energy bodies, it guided Hitler to power and the destructions of millions of people in a mad frenzy of conquest. Those close to him observed that Hitler went into manic states of possession. Like any medium, he channeled this evil energy intelligence in his spell binding speeches. See The Morning of the Magicians, pgs. 264-268, by Louis Pauwels & Jacques Bergier (Vermont, Destiny Books, 2009). He was determined, just like Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum of global state capitalist mega-corporations, to get rid of “useless eaters” while creating an ideal “superman,” half-god and half-man, through genetic manipulation. This time it is more cunning in approach by using the “soft” weapons of psychological terror warfare and bioweapons to capture and enslave the masses of the earth before subjecting them to the depopulation genocide “vaccine” injections. The entire operation is masked by bribed puppet politicians in the UN, governmental medical agencies, and the major nation states, under a sickly phony humanitarianism. All of this also done while geo-engineering the earth to remove the life energy in the atmosphere and replacing it with deadly anti-life energy hostile to the flourishing of life. See: Geoengineering Transhumanism by Elana Freeland (2021); The Rise of the Fourth Reich – The Secret Societies That Threaten to Take Over America by Jim Marrs (N.Y., Harper, 2008); The Spear of Destiny by Trevor Ravenscroft (York Beach, ME, Weiser Books, 1982); Contact With Space by Wilhelm Reich (Haverhill, Mass., Haverhill House Publishing, 2018); Ether, God and Devil; Cosmic Superimposition by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 1973); The Nazis and the Occult – The Dark Forces Unleased by the Third Reich by Paul Roland (London, Arcturus Publishing, 2018); Confessions of an Illuminati by Leo Zagami (Cursum Perficio Publishing, 2022). See also: COVID – 19 And The Global Predators: We Are The Prey by Peter R Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin, with Introductions by Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH, Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko MD and Elizabeth Lee Vilet MD (Lake Edge Press, 2021); The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (N.Y., Children’s Health Defense and Skyhorse Publishing, 2021).

Psychotronic weapons may also be used as a defense against the infestation of demonic energies and the terror wars of the anti-Christ, and to neutralize their effects. For example, Dr. Wilhelm Reich developed a device to cleanse the atmosphere of negative psychic energy (DOR, Deadly Orgone Energy), and replace it with the life and health enhancing cosmic orgone (OR, life) energy. These psychotronic weapons will more and more be needed to defend against the 5G and mind-control weapons of the global state capitalists, and their bribed stooges in national and international governmental organizations.

As a result of the foregoing, we are now facing the most deadly and concentrated assault on God’s creation ever to take place since the emergence of life on earth. As stated in the New Testament: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Eph. 6: 12. The attack on the product of creation is an attack on the potency of the Creator. This is mirrored in the microcosmic domain by a unisex “transgenderism” that is destroying the sexual identities of our children and mutilating their genitals making it impossible in most cases for them to grow to experience the spiritually cleansing orgasm. It is mirrored in the macrocosmic domain by the ceaseless efforts of the democrat left-communists to tear down all successful potent people. This evil emotional plague culminates in the attempt to wipe out every manifestation of healthy genitality on earth by means of genetically reengineering the human race, destroying the biological reality of gender, and making the atmosphere surrounding the earth life- negative.

We must fight back against the “Great Reset” with everything we can if our children and grandchildren are to have a free and life-affirmative flourishing world to grow up in. This means we must wage a spiritual and mass psychological war on behalf of the Cosmic Life Energy against the red neo-fascist global state corporate (including the big pharma monopolies) capitalists, and their puppet representatives in national and international governmental bodies. WE WILL PREVAIL!!!!

SEE INFOWARS.COM