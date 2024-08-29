Behind all the psychological, legal, biological, mass terror, lawfare and domestic propaganda of the CIA, FBI, and Harris Department of Justice, the United States of America is under the attack by globalist capitalist corporations, Red China, nongovernmental bodies such as the WHO, the EU, & the UN. The purpose of this attack is to destroy the national sovereignty of the United States. These forces, and their criminal puppets such as Harris / Biden, Alexandro Mayorkas, Dr. Anthony “Angel of Death Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, were also behind the attempted assassination of President Trump. The CIA has employed assassins both domestically and internationally before going back to the 1950s and 1960s. They employed a mafia hit team out of Chicago to assassinate President Kennedy in 1963 (well documented by many films and books - see the prison confession of James Files on videotape). The background of the shooter Thomas Crooks has been almost completely scrubbed by the US National Security Agencies. This 20-year-old health care aide supposedly had foreign encrypted accounts. He was a shy loner with no real friends. Showing their contempt for the American people, these “hoodlums in government” (HIGS) want us to believe that Crooks outsmarted one of the most elite protective services in the world, the U.S. Secret Service (run by border criminal Secretary Alexander Mayorkas).

If President Trump and MAGA are again cheated out of the 2024 election as they were in the 2020 election, 2024 will be the last “free” election we have. Caucasian citizens will be slave labor to Red Chinese investment in the U.S. They have at least 10,000 Red Army troops in the U.S. now having crossed the southern border thanks to Biden and the criminal Mayorkas. They will be activated if Harris becomes President. The aim is to turn the United States into a Chinese style state monopoly capitalist regime under the permanent dictatorship of the democrat party resembling the centralized executive power of the Communist Party in China. That means the loss of fundamental Constitutional rights.

WAKE UP PEOPLE!!!!