I am a disciple of the Aryan Christ. The Aryan Christ is the Nietzschean Christ. This is the Messiah of health, vitality, and the cosmic life energy. He is not a Messiah of death, victimization, and suffering! He incarnated here on earth in a human woman. The Nietzschean Christ came from the most spiritually and materially developed advanced civilization in our Universe bordering on the Event Horizon of the Source of the Cosmic Orgone / Life Energy. Only the individual can, by striving in many lifetimes, reach the Aryan Christ and the Cosmic Orgone / Life Energy Civilization. Masses cannot be saved. Each human individual has access to the internalized psychic archetype of the Messianic Christ. By drawing down the Christ Archetype of the metaphysical planes, and grounding this primal spiritual force internally via the function of the orgasm, a person can unite the immanent and transcendent spiritual powers and have the saving power of Christ.

See: Nietzsche’s Coming God by Abir Taha (London, ARKTOS, 2013); The Will to Power by Friedrich Nietzsche (June 6th, 2023); The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967).

The Core Canon of “The Cosmic Aryan Christ”

The Day the Earth Stood Still [Motion Picture / DVD] (1951, 20th Century Fox). The Murder of Christ by Dr. Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967). Contact With Space by Dr. Wilhelm Reich (Haverhill, MA, Haverhill House Publishing, 2018). Ancient Aliens in the Bible by Xaviant Haze (N.J., New Page Books, 2018). The Extraterrestrial Species Almanac (MA, Red Wheel / Weiser, 2021). The New Testament (read only the eyewitness accounts of the direct disciples of Jesus). The Oranur Experiment by Wilhelm Reich (Rangeley, Maine, The Wilhelm Reich Foundation, 1951). The Mystic Jesus by Marianne Williamson (N.Y., Harper, 2024). The Messianic Idea in Judaism by Gershom Schocken (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1995). Beyond Theology by Alan Watts (Cal., New World Library, 2022). Alien – Examining Jesus Christ in a UFO Universe (Nexgate Press, 2014). Aliens, God, and the Bible by Rev. Dr. Joel Curtis Graves (PA., Schiffer Publishing, 2017). Angels and Aliens by Keith Thompson (N.Y., Fawcett Columbine, 1991). The Holy Kabbalah by A.E. Waite (Mineola, N.Y., Dover Books, 2003). Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism by Gershom Scholem (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1995). The Mystical Qabalah by Dion Fortune (York Beach Maine, Samuel Weiser, 1984). Pseudo-Dionysius – The Complete Works (N.Y., Paulist Press, 1987).

