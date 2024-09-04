Philosophers obey no boundaries. Law, Theology, Medicine, Psychology, Political Science, Economics, etc., in their theoretical and practical applications, are subdivisions of Philosophy. Everything on earth and in heaven is our field of operation. Incarnation after incarnation, we face the toughest questions and conundrums of human existence. Between lives, we take our seats in the Celestial Academy and discuss it all. Ultimately, we are tasked with expanding the Life Energy throughout the cosmos while fighting back the relentless entropy of the Death Energy a/k/a Deadly Orgone Energy. The Source or Godhead of Life Energy sends us out on our missions, and we look forward to returning eventually to the recharging energy of the cosmic orgone ocean. We are waves and particles of the Absolute Mind/ Spiritual Body, and enrich it with the precious cargo of knowledge we bring back from our travels. Absolute Mind / Spiritual Body always starts anew. It is not the summation of a process ending in a closed ontology. Nothing is ever closed in the infinite and eternal ocean of orgone energy. The ocean and the particle are grounded in nonduality. The particle does not die. It is simply reabsorbed by the ocean, and then brought forth from the depths once again in an infinite progression.

The writings on this Blog are guided by the philosophy of “Scientific Illuminism.” This spiritual philosophy uses the methods of science toward attaining the ends of religion. It relies on evidence and informed speculation while being guided by cutting edge science and philosophy. Thanks to the work of Dr. Wilhelm Reich, psychiatrist and natural scientist, in conducting the Oranur Experiment, the boundaries between physics and metaphysics have dissolved. The work of Scientific Illuminism is premised on the following equation: XY = Z, where X is the Source of Psychic Life Energy, and Y is the Source of Deadly Psychic Energy. Both are rooted in the dance of an eternal cosmic nature emanating from Z, which is the Supreme Source of All Fountains of Cosmic Energy. X and Y are the hands of the Godhead Z. X + Y = Z. Shiva, the Hindu God, is an expression of Ain Soph, the Kabbalistic name of the unmanifest Deity.

The existence of Higher Spiritual Sources for Life Energy, Deadly Psychic Energy, and other Sources in the Multiverse, in these writings does not assume or imply that the Multiverse itself has a “Source.” For heuristic purposes, and as a “thought experiment,” the Multiverse is assumed to be infinite and eternal. Any other approach would get us involved in the classic philosophical problem of the infinite regress. It remains an open question, subject to ongoing spiritual research, where Deadly Psychic Energy has its Source. Deadly Orgone Energy is clearly a secondary phenomenon of Orgone Energy. But this destructive expression comes from the irritation of Orgone by disintegrating radioactive matter. See The Oranur Experiment by Wilhelm Reich. However, the ultimate source of death matter like radioactive substances may be the result of interference from outside our Universe. As the ancient Gnostics pointed out, the life energy was captured and distorted by a lower but independent Source of Deadly Energy and matter that I hypothesize came from outside our own Universe. This distorted the orgone that in turn produced deadly orgone energy as a secondary destructive energy.

*********************************************************************************************************************

Orgonomy is the science of man’s relationship to the Life Energy. Metaphysics is the science of man’s relationship to God. Both are functionally identical! Originally, in the first feelings of religious consciousness in primitive humanity, spirituality / sexuality were unified in reverence for the life energy. The expression of sexuality in work, play, and contact with nature culminated in sexual union between men and women. Animism recognized that nature is alive both within the human organism and in the outside world of nature. This aliveness flowed together as one river of illuminating and mystical cosmic energy. Later in history, with the replacement of mobile hunting and gathering tribes by civilization and class structures based on settled agriculture, the resulting biosocial rigidity in the human organism produced an armor against both spirituality and sexuality. A mind / body separation was introduced that banished the Gods to the unknowable.

*********************************************************************************************************

Jesus Christ had an extraterrestrial father and an earthly mother. His father arrived in a metaphysical space craft from a very spiritually and materially advanced extradimensional civilization bordering the Source of the Life Energy, called in various forms “God” by earth’s religions. He spent the night with Mary, deposited his seed, and returned to the stars and higher dimensions. The Source of the Life Energy sent His son to mate with an earth woman so that the child could teach His existential spiritual message in terms intelligible to humans. Jesus Christ told his disciples that he would return to rejoin those humans, on earth and in the metaphysical dimensions, who sought to practice his teachings. They would be taken by a fleet of metaphysical star ships to a higher dimensional civilization in preparation for ascending to the highest spiritual civilization near the Godhead of Life and the Source of Orgone Energy. All indications are that we are approaching the time of Christ’s return. See The Book of Revelation of the NT.

*********************************************************************************************************

Life energy (cosmic orgone energy) evolves in a dialectical spiral seeking freedom from entrapment by the entropic death energies. The mixture of the two represents the dance of being and nothingness. According to Hegel, human history is the record of this struggle for freedom. Life energy is mass free energy existing before matter and the entropic death energies such as radiation are energies from and after matter. Eastern religions symbolized this dialectic as the two hands of God.

******************************************************************************************************

Dr. Robert Pasotti’s brilliant insight on the relationship between the ancient spirituality of Gnosticism and the metaphysics of the life energy (Orgone Energy) has been validated by this author’s several decades of subsequent research. The distant Source or Godhead of Life Energy is the guiding star of salvation through His Emissary, Jesus Christ. Between the existential human soul and Him, a lower more derivative demonic energy source (turning Orgone into Deadly Orgone Energy), the so-called demiurge, has interposed himself as the spoiler and destroyer of the life spiritual energy. Assisting the Source of Demonic Energy, or Demiurge, are the fallen angels or as the ancient Gnostics called them “Archons.”

*********************************************************************************************************

The clash between the Life Energy and the Death Energy was provoked by placing orgone energy and radium together in an orgone accumulator [box]. This was the famous Oranur Experiment conducted by Dr. Wilhelm Reich. It opened up a portal to the metaphysical dimensions. See The Oranur Experiment by Wilhelm Reich, M.D., pages 326-334 (Rangeley, Maine, The Wilhelm Reich Foundation, 1951). The experiment also validated the insights of the Jewish mystics or Kabbalists down through the centuries that the energy of creation (orgone energy) was impacted by the energies of demonic entropy, and anti-life destruction. There was a flaw in the process of creation that turned a part of the cosmic life energy against itself, engendering evil. This process took place within the Godhead itself, either totally internally or as influenced from outside. The Gnostics believed that this evil spiritual energy came from outside the Godhead itself and infiltrated its way in from another dimension or Universe to turn one part of the Source of the Life Energy against itself. See: Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism by Gershom Scholem (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1995); Sabbatai Sevi – The Mystical Messiah (N.J., Princeton University Press, 1975). See also, The Gnostic Religion by Hans Jonas (Boston, Beacon Press, 1991).

*********************************************************************************************************

The bio-social organism is currently made up of the state as superimposed on natural work democratic society. The state structure is a repressive and coercive system of organized violence, masked by rationalizing political ideology, that is controlled by the elites of society, and used in their economic interest. It is also used as a mediating force between economic classes, and among contending factions of the elties. Natural work democratic society represents the cooperation of functional economic relationships that produce value for the satisfaction of human need. See the definition of “work democracy” as provided by Dr. Wilhelm Reich in his path breaking work “The Mass Psychology of Fascism.” The state casts a web of social armor on society, much as the biopsychological armor constricts and distorts the human body. Work democracy existed during the hunting and gathering stage of human society. When it became possible to produce a stable food supply through the agricultural revolution, the state arose as ruling elites seized control of the food surplus. Just as the medical orgonomist systematically removes the bio-psychological armor in the human body from the head down and feet up, the social orgonomist removes social armor from the body politic working down from the head and up from the grass-roots. On human biopsychological armor removal, see Dr. Elsworth Baker’s book “Man in the Trap.” [Full citations to the above referenced books are in the “Research Bibliography” provided as the last item on this blog.]

********************************************************************************************************

Cosmic Orgone Energy can be neither created nor destroyed. The energy is transformed ontologically and embodied in matter and various forms of secondary energy. Orgone Energy is a conscious energy. The degree of consciousness depends on its concentration and development. Therefore, the phenomenon that we call biological “death” does not mean the death of the spiritual energy circulating in the organism. This energy, in the form of the orgonotic spiritual energy body, merges with the higher dimensions of the orgone energy ocean. The spiritual energy body retains past-life knowledge and memories. The orgone energy spiritual body continues its evolution toward the Source of Orgone Energy or Godhead. If not too infested with Demonic Deadly Orgone Energy (See the “Oranur Experiment” by Wilhelm Reich.), successive lives can expect to see an evolution to the Godhead. With each higher dimension, the spiritual energy body gains in consciousness. There is a mind/body expansion. Therefore, death is not a door that closes but a door that opens. As Henry Miller once said in his later years: “Why be afraid of death? It could be the start of a great adventure.” The more a spiritual energy body is infested with deadly orgone energy (DOR), the more limited its ascent to the Source of the Life Energy. In order to be purified of this deadly psychic energy, a return to the earth may be necesary. There are energy therpists on the higher metaphysical dimensions that work on cleaning the spiritual energy body of DOR infestations. This may obviate a need for the soul to return to earth for this purification. The cosmic orgone energy ocean itself may do this cleansing process. There are no formulas.

*******************************************************************************************************

In the near death experience (NDE) of Anti Moorjani, as narrated in her book “Dying To Be Me,” she reached a point on the metaphysical planes where she had to make a decision either to continue on deeper in the “death” transition, or return to her earth life. This has been reported by many others who have experienced NDEs. What was additional here was an explanation why a definite decision had to be made at this point in the transition. Moorjani was told that, due to cosmic energy differentials, if she continued she would be unable to come back as a matter of energy physics. A possible explanation can be found in cosmic orgone energy functions. Orgone energy is negatively entropic. That means it flows from lower concentrations of energy to higher concentrations of organizations and charge. Matter and secondary energy flows entropically from the higher state of organization to the lower. Thus, there is a point in the higher metaphysical planes when it becomes impossible to reverse the lower to higher flow of psychic energy. In other words, it cannot be reveresed as a result of the physics of cosmic orgone energy. This flow of cosmic orgone energy on the metaphysical planes is consistent with the direction of ultimate merger with the Absolute Mind as described by the philosopher Hegel.

Moorjani was also told during her near death experience, while on the higher metaphysical plane, that the cancer that put her biological body into a near death state was the result of unexpressed energy. This explanation is exactly what the discoverer of orgone energy, Wilhelm Reich, found in his investigations of the cancer biopathy. See The Cancer Biopathy by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1973).

The fact that she could view her body and the people around it from a position outside it while the biological body was in a state of clinical death, an experience recounted by most NDE experiencers, is the resullt of her consciousness leaving the biological body while in the spiritual energy body. The field of the spiritual energy reaches out to the ceiling of the hospital room.

**************************************************************************************************************************

It is becoming clear that the higher metaphysical civilizations have developed orgone energy technology. Wilhelm Reich already speculated in 1954, while on a scientific field trip to the southwest of the United States, that UFOs were powered by orgone energy due to their silent operation, blue glow, and speed. He found that energy removal by cloudbusters pointed at them caused them to fade out. Removal of psychic energy would be expected to stop their manifestation into the earth reality. In essence, UFOs are metaphysical craft. See Contact With Space by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Core Pilot Press, 1957).

*********************************************************************************************************

The crucifixion of Christ finds its spiritual explanation in the reality that every incarnation of the spiritual energy body becomes, in the course of life, a crucifixion in one way or another. Christ demonstrated the transcendence of this hard reality through the resurrection by quantum physical means of the energy body after death. Scientists have verified this by examining the image left on the “Shroud of Turin.” Analysis of the energetic imprint shows that some unknown type of quantum energy event accompanied the resurrection of Christ.

*****************************************************************************************************

The socialists and communists focus on the class struggle between and among contending economic forces. For Marxists, class struggle is the prime mover of history. For those of us educated and trained in the work of Dr. Wilhlem Reich, there are two polar opposites in contention for the human soul and the destiny of life: the psychologically / spiritually healthy humans in all classes and strata of society, and the spiritually sick haters of life. Between these two poles, there are many degrees and gradations. The healthy group seeks to protect and enhance life affirmative functioning. The sick and sadistic souls seek to kill life in all its forms and functions. The healthy represent the pulsating body of life. The sick represent the nails that crucified Christ. When will the murder of Christ stop?

*******************************************************************************************************

To the spiritually unarmored, direct contact with the cosmic life energy within the soul, and outside in the ocean of life energy in the Universe, provides for unblocked contact with God. Great mystics throughout recorded history have experienced this. Dr. Robert Pasotti called it healthy functional mysticism as opposed to the pathogenic mysticism of the death cults in the desert. The more closely and completely the immanent and transcendent spiritual primal archetype coincide, the more highly spiritually evolved will the human individual be. Every few thousand years life hits it directly and you have a Christ, or a Wilhelm Reich.

*******************************************************************************************************************

There comes a time in the life and work of a metaphysician when the Faustian spirit and relentless drive for knowledge becomes an impediment to knowledge. As novelist Henry Miller once said: “You can analyze, analyze, and analyze, but you never get to ‘it.’ Don’t you know? You never find ‘it!’ And it was meant to be that way.” The human intellect is only a tool. The spiritual energy body needs to use other faculties to access the highest dimensions. In Zen fashion, the intellect exhaust itself in the quest for the holy grail. Only then does the third eye of wisdom open to the endless ocean of cosmic psychic energy. Gnostic knowledge of a higher kind then can infiltrate the spiritual body of man. Dr. Wilhelm Reich once described to a colleague how the most creative insights came to him. After a long day of seeing patients and conducting natural scientific work, he would retire to his study. Sitting in a comfortable chair, he would totally relax and soon he would feel energy come into his feet from the earth and go up and into his head. There his mind would expand out to the cosmos and new knowledge would explode with insights. (Unpublished information about Reich’s research methods given in a talk by Dr. Richard Blasband, on November 15, 1997, at a conference “In Honor of Wilhelm Reich’s 100th Birthday.”).

*****************************************************************************************************************

Since before the dawn of recorded history, extraterrestrial races have been visiting the earth. Christ came to earth from a highly spiritually evolved unarmored civilization, rich in free-flowing orgone energy, to teach individuals how they may free themselves from the demonic imprisonment of the earth plane. Only a few were able to authentically follow his teachings against the forces of the death energies infesting much of the planet. Most of those were crucified one way or another. See: The New Testament, Illustrated Study Bible (Tyndale House Publishers, 2015); The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967); Chariots of the Gods by Erich Von Daniken (N.Y., Penguin, 2018); The Day the Earth Stood Still starring Michael Rennie and Patricia Neal (20th Century Fox, 1951, DVD); Contact With Space by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Core Pilot Press, 1957); Book of Alien Races by Gil Carlson (Blue Planet Press, 2017); Biblical UFO Revelations by Rev. Barry Downing (N.J., Global Communications, 2017); The Extraterrestrial Species Almanac by Craig Campobasso (MA, Weiser, 2021).

********************************************************************************************************************

Live fearlessly. Your spiritual energy body is eternal!

*******************************************************************************************************************

In the higher metaphysical civilizations, such as the one Christ came from bordering the Source of the Life Energy, sexual intercourse does not occur by the mechanical interlocking of sexual organs with a localized orgasm. Instead, both spiritual energy bodies merge, pulsate and luminate. The orgasm happens at the peak of the spiritual energy fusion.

**********************************************************************************************************************

Few now on the earth understand the true power and tenacity of the Evil that has descended over human existence. For the relative few that do comprehend it, there is nothing to do but protect themselves and their loved ones and prepare to leave the earth. How is it possible that the pristine creation of this Universe by the Source of the Life Energy had a flaw allowing Evil to develop and entrap the human race? Traditional accepted Judeo-Christian theology holds that God is all-powerful and evil came because of the free will granted humans. This explanation of why a loving God permits all kinds of cruelty and destruction has never seemed plausible to many. The ancient Gnostics had a better explanation as to why a benevolent and loving God would permit Evil. Another extraterrestrial power from outside our Universe, a source of deadly psychic energy, interfered with creation and shattered it. A good depiction of this from the standpoint of modern cosmology was presented by the science fiction move “Event Horizon” directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starring Lawrence Fishburne (1997). In the late 21st century, a rescue space craft is sent from earth to search for an expeditionary probe sent several years before to the edge of our solar system. This earlier expedition vanished without a trace. Abroad the rescue craft is Dr. William Weir who had designed the original space ship. During the voyage, Dr. Weir reveals classified information as to the nature of the original probe ship and its mission. It seems the ship was designed to access an interdimensional portal allowing it to travel faster than the speed of light by moving through a wormhole and penetrating outside our Universe. The rescue ship reaches its destination at the edge of our solar system and discovers the apparently abandoned interdimensional craft. It subsequently develops that the original ship had indeed traveled outside our Universe but encountered an unimaginable source of evil and returned with this evil in possession of it. What this evil does to the rescuers is graphically shown. Another science fiction movie, more recent, shows this evil psychic energy, called Deadly Orgone Energy by Dr. Wilhelm Reich, as it infests the natural landscape and humans. See “Color Out of Space” directed by Richard Stanley and starring Nicolas Cage (2019). The movie is based on the story by the same name written by the great horror and fantasy writer H.P. Lovecraft. For a modern interpretation of Christ’s mission on earth according to modern cosmology, orgone energy, and UFO investigations, see the classic science fiction movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still” (1951 version).

**********************************************************************************************************************

Sexual satisfaction increases spiritual discernment. Sexual impotence produces spiritual pathology. The Garden of Eden story in Genesis of the Old Testament is clear that the human race lost direct contact with the Source of Life Energy when demonic psychic energy produced the origin of sexual repression in the archetypal couple (Adam and Eve). See: The Murder of Christ; and The Function of the Orgasm ( Noonday Press, various editions – both by Wilhelm Reich).

************************************************************************************************************

The Source or Godhead of Life Energy is one source of spiritual energy among many in the multiverse of the cosmos. God created us to help Him / Her expand the life energy throughout the cosmos. This expansion must contend with forces producing entropy and death from an Anti-Life Godhead projecting in from other universes and other dimensions. Psychedelic researchers also tell us that higher dimensions hold intelligent and living organisms older than our own universe in a very complex reality. These metaphysical dimensions are where our soul travels in its spiritual energy body after the death of the biological body. At present, we can comprehend only fragments of this larger reality. See DMT – The Spirit Molecule by Rick Strassman, M.D. (Vermont, Park Street Press, 2001). See also: The Varieties of Religious Experience by William James (N.Y., Modern Library, 1936); The Psychedelic Experience – A Manual Based On The Tibetan Book of the Dead by Timothy Leary (N.J., A Citadel Press Book, 1997); On The Mystical Shape of the Godhead by Gershom Scholem (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1991).

*****************************************************************************************************************

The mystics down through the centuries have told us that the Source of Life Energy created this Universe and life itself by sending a lighting bolt of creation energy into the Void. Our cosmic task is to, by dimensional transmigration, incarnate into the higher metaphysical dimensions until we rejoin the Source of Life. This process was called the process of individuation by the mystical psychiatrist Carl Jung. See Tarot and Individuation – Correspondences with Cabala and Alchemy by Dr. Irene Gad (York Beach, Maine, Nicolas-Hayes Inc., 1994). The Judeo-Christian cabalists depicted the process of emanation and return ascension by the diagram of the Tree of Life. See The Tree of Life by Israel Regardie (St. Paul, Minn., Llewellyn Publications, 2002).

****************************************************************************************************************

According to the work of ancient alien investigators, hundreds of advanced extraterrestrial races may have visited the earth over the past 50,000 years. They have not only visited, but sometimes intervened importantly in the evolution of civilization on earth. Christ, an alien-human hybrid with an extraterrestrial father and earth mother, came from one of the most spiritually advanced of these star flung races. In fact, given the possibility that there are countless Universes in the cosmic realm, metaphysical reality is far beyond human comprehension in its nature and extent. For this reason, many metaphysicians have been reductive in their intuitions and descriptions of this eternal cosmic ocean. We tend to reason from the known by analogy to the unknown. One of the oldest axioms of metaphysics is “as above, so below.” While this has been a fruitful methodology and epistemology on earth, out in the cosmos many of the metaphysical dimensions are completely unknown. Therefore, a cargo of precious knowledge is brought by our alien visitors. See “The Best of Ancient Aliens – Greatest Mysteries” (DVD, History Channel). See also, Book of Alien Races – Translated from the Secret Russian KGB Book – by Gil Carlson (Blue Planet Press, 2017).

***********************************************************************************************************************

The prime mover and creator of all that exists as universes, dimensions, galaxies, stars, planets, orgone energy, etc., is the ultimate ground of ontotheology and functional mysticism known to the ancient Jewish mystics as beyond and above the Tree of Life. This ultimate ground is the creator of both good and evil. These are the two hands of the Godhead known in the East as Kali the creator and destroyer of worlds. Below this incomprehensible ground of metaphysics, there are the Mass-free sources of Spiritual Energy. The Source of Life Energy is one such source. The deadly psychic death energy a/k/a Deadly Orgone Energy (DOR), is another such Source. See: Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism by Gershom Scholem (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1995); Pseudo-Dionysius – The Complete Works (N.Y., Paulist Press, 1987); The Holy Kabbalah by A.E. Waite (N.Y., Dover Publications, 2003). See also, The Oranur Experiment by Wilhelm Reich (Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute, 1951).

*************************************************************************************************************************

The quest by philosopher Martin Heidegger to uncover the deep Being of beings was answered by Wilhelm Reich’s discovery of orgone energy in human beings, nature, and history. To Heidegger’s mind, Nietzsche’s “will to power” completed metaphysics and cleared the way for a new beginning for ontology. However, Heidegger searched in vain for the bridge between the ontic and the ontological. His first great attempt with the embrace of National Socialism went down in flames. The functional method of thought brought Reich home to the unity of mind and body, society and the individual.

*****************************************************************************************************************************

An Orgone / Life Energy highly spiritually developed extraterrestrial civilization made the first recorded contact with humans by communicating with Jewish tribes in the Middle Eastern desert. Specifically, they reached Abraham, and thereafter Moses, and ultimately sent Christ on a mission of rescue and regeneration for those humans who could be salvaged. Christ will be returning in metaphysical UFO craft within the next few years on a final mission to confront the death religions and civilizations in a final spiritual battle. Those humans who are attuned to the life energy will be taken back to the Orgone civilization residing on the event horizon of the Source of the Life Energy. Those who served the death energies of the Evil Source of Deadly Psychic Energy will be left behind to face eternity in hell.

*****************************************************************************************************************************

Natural Orgonomic Religion or spirituality will evolve over time spontaneously. Rites and practices will be part of an expression of reverence and appreciation for the Source or Godhead of the Life Energy. These rites will probably include group sexual expressions in natural settings. Human sexuality is polymorphous and pansexual. It can be expressed in a healthy way over a range of human functioning. The ancient Jewish mystics or Kabbalists knew that creation spirituality and sexuality were functionally identical. Their symbolic diagram of the cosmos was set out in the natural functional divisions of the human body. Natural Cosmic Religion will not have a permanent class of priests or intermediaries between individuals and the supreme spiritual power. Centers for natural religion will provide “harbors for life.”

*****************************************************************************************************************************

“Thinking begins only when we have come to know that reason, glorified for centuries, is the most stiff-necked adversary of thought.” – Martin Heidegger from The Question Concerning Technology And Other Essays, “The Word of Nietzsche: ‘God Is Dead,'” pg. 112 (N.Y., Harper & Row, 2013).

*****************************************************************************************************************************

The phenomenology of the life energy, also identified in this blog as “Scientific Illuminism,” is a post-modern form of the ancient spiritual philosophy of Hermeticism. That spiritual philosophy, first articulated in ancient Egypt, expresses both science and religion in one universal base of knowledge and practice. Down through the centuries, it influenced the development of Kabbalism, Gnosticism, and modern occultism. Hermeticism appears in “Scientific Illuminism” in a much higher and more complicated dialectical synthesis. For Aleister Crowley, it was the basis of the mature spiritual philosophy he presented in the religion of “Thelema.” Dr. Wilhelm Reich, in his creation of the science of orgonomy, provides a modern example of a discipline that reaches out across the mechanistic divisions of human knowledge to a universal body of knowledge encompassing both science and spirituality, subjective and objective, physics and metaphysics. Dr. Robert Pasotti, a spiritual mentor of the writer, thought orgonomy to be a modern form of Gnosticism. See: Wilhelm Reich – Selected Writings, An Introduction to Orgonomy by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, 1961); The Function of the Orgasm by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, various editions); Gnostic Mysteries of Sex by Tobias Churton (Rochester, Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2015).

*********************************************************************************************************************

One God for all people means no God for anyone. As the philosopher Martin Heidegger explained, a healthy nation will have its own complement of Higher Spiritual Powers. This also applies to individuals. Life is highly individualized.

**************************************************************************************************************************

The Jewish people were selected by the Source and Godhead of Life Energy to spark the spiritual enlightenment and evolution of the human race via great spiritual teachers and prophets like Abraham, Moses, and Jesus Christ. The Jews were the Aryan Root Race described by the occult philosopher Helena Blavatsky as the people chosen to spiritually regenerate the human race. Great modern spiritual philosophers coming from the Jews include Marx, Freud, and Wilhelm Reich. Dr. Reich was the Archetypal return of Christ. The Source or Godhead of the Death Energy selected Hitler to destroy the root race and kill the life force. Traditional theologians know this Evil Force as the Devil or Satan. As part of his demonic mission, Hitler and his Nazis inverted religious history and appropriated the concept of the Aryan race for Germans in a mission to enslave humanity.

************************************************************************************************************************

Nietzsche smashed the history of metaphysics by diving into the bottomless well of his own inner being to access Being as ontological ground of the will to power. He became the cosmonaut of inner space. Heidegger followed in the wake of Nietzsche by thinking through the breach Nietzsche had made in the wall between physics and metaphysics. Still later, natural scientist Dr. Wilhelm Reich found a way to construct a tunnel between the two domains in his “Oranur Experiment.” Warning: deadly psychic energies can flow through this corridor to eternity. Enter at your own risk.

***********************************************************************************************************************

Dr. Wilhelm Reich, while in prison in 1957, experienced a spiritual transformation or conversion recognizing a Supreme Universal Spiritual Source of the Life Energy. He wrote his son Peter that he had attended some Protestant church services and said: “I was deeply moved; I felt a new, universal faith in Life and Love, comprising all monotheistic beliefs, races, etc., is becoming a dire necessity to counterweight and -act the ‘Enemy of Man.'” His former wife, Ilse Reich, stated in her biography of Reich’s life that his letters from prison showed a “kind of religious fervor.” Reich spoke about the need for “Harbors for Life,” “Churches for Life,” and “Sanctuaries for Life.” In the last entry of his diary before his death in November 1957, he wrote: “To have created lovely children, to have lived their first grasping, laughing, walking, singing – meant to have known THE GREAT LORD, to have felt his magnificent manifestation.” See Wilhelm Reich – A Personal Biography by Ilse Ollendorff Reich, pgs. 155-56 (N.Y., St. Martins Press, 1969); Where’s The Truth? – Letters and Journals 1948-1957, pg. 244 (N.Y., Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, 2012). See also, The Varieties of Religious Experience by William James, Lecture IX, “Conversion,” pgs. 186-253 (N.Y., Modern Library, 1936).

*************************************************************************************************************************

An Evil Source of Deadly Psychic Energy interfered with the creation of this Universe by the Source of Life Energy. This can be seen in those atomic elements that are unstable and decay by radioactivity. Dr. Reich’s efforts to neutralize the life negative effects of these elements by orgone (life) energy in the Oranur Experiment open a portal between the domains of physics and metaphysics. Through this portal flowed demonic energy triggering a devastating reaction causing the orgone energy to turn into deadly orgone energy (DOR). DOR in nature and humans turned them toward evil. The origin of evil, and the resulting biophysical and biopsychological armoring in the human organism, is a direct result of the intervention of this Source of Cosmic Evil.

*****************************************************************************************************************************

“Does the Planet Earth Harbor Spacemen? – On March 20, 1956, a thought of a very remote possibility entered my mind, which, I fear, will never leave me again: Am I a Spaceman? Do I belong to a new race on earth, bred by men from outer space in embraces with earth women? Are my children offspring of the first interplanetary race? Has the melting-pot of interplanetary society already been created on our planet, as the melting-pot of all earth nations was established in the U.S.A. 190 years ago? Or does this thought relate to things to come in the future? I request my right and privilege to have such thoughts and to ask such questions without being threatened to be jailed by any administrative agency of society. Many matters of my existence have, with this question, fallen quickly into place, having been uncertainties only four days ago; the temptation to answer the above question in the positive is irresistible. However, I shall postpone final decision until the facts have spoken. In the meantime I shall proceed on the assumption: It is not beyond actual possibilities that men from outer space have landed (or will in the future land) on earth and have begun to breed here for whatever reason they may have had.” Contact With Space by Wilhelm Reich, pg. 1 (Haverhill, MA, Haverhill House Publishing, 2018).

These speculations by Dr. Reich in Contact With Space become even more meaningful when connected to other phenomena perceived by him. When, as a result of the relentless prosecution of the FDA and private pharmaceutical interests, he was put in federal prison, Reich told other inmates during exercise in the prison yards that “Look at them up there (pointing at the sky). They are coming for me. These UFOs are coming to me!” The next morning, Dr. Reich was found dead in his prison cell. Did metaphysical UFOs in fact remove Reich’s spiritual energy body when his biological body failed?

The other phenomenon mentioned by Dr. Reich to a scientific associate had to do with how he came by his insights. He told this associate, a professor of biology at a Canadian university, that “I will tell you. At the end of the day, I go up to my study and relax. Soon, I can feel energy entering my feet and traveling to my head where it expands. Insights and ideas that result in inventions starting flowing to me.”

These experiences are strong evidence of Dr. Reich’s cosmic contact, and possible connection to the highly developed extraterrestrial civilization that sent Christ. This civilization, bordering the Source of the Life Energy on the metaphysical planes, was highly developed spiritually and materially. It can be called an orgone energy cosmic civilization run by psychotronic devices. Reich was given access to this knowledge by virtue of his origins in this civilization through his extraterrestrial father (as was Christ). Step-by-step, they imparted the knowledge that resulted in the discovery of orgone energy and the creation of the orgone accumulator, the cloud buster, the space gun, and other psychotronic inventions for healing and natural development. This knowledge is available to anyone who has freed himself of the bio-spiritual armoring and is open to the energies of the universe. See the 1951 movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still” starring Michael Rennie and Patricia Neal. Dr. Reich, in Contact With Space, stated that he strongly identified with the extraterrestrial visitor Klatuu. Klatuu had come to earth to give the human race psychotronic technology enabling all hunger to be ended. In return, he was met with military violence and imprisoned. The similarity to Reich’s fate is clear.

*****************************************************************************************************************************

Orgone energy (OR), when confined and immobilized, becomes deadly orgone energy (DOR). The principle is the same in the natural environment such as the atmosphere, and the biological organism. When, as a result of biophysical and biopsychological armoring (produced by chronic hypertension in the musculature and inhibited breathing), orgone stagnates in the biological organism, it can give rise to destructive action in the society and biopathy in the organism (such as cancer and heart disease). The armoring in general is a result of the build up of orgone energy in the organism from the failure to completely discharge it in satisfying sexual orgasm. The impotence is a product of the armoring. The armoring is the result of stoppage in the organism by repressive agencies in the family and society on the developing organism. In some extreme cases, this can result in demonic possession of the person because of the DOR infestation. Traditional theology provides for exorcism in those cases. Orgonomy provides medical orgone therapy, with use of the medical DOR Buster and orgone accumulator, to release the tension and DOR. See: The Function of the Orgasm by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, various editions); The Cancer Biopathy by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Farrar, Straus, & Giroux, 1973); The Murder of Christ by Wilhelm Reich (N.Y., Noonday Press, 1967); The Exorcists Handbook by Josephine McCarthy (Berkeley, CA, Golem Media, 2010); Spiritual Cleansing by Draja Mickaharic (York Beach, Maine, Samuel Weiser, 1982); Diary of an American Exorcist – Demons, Possession and the Modern-Day Battle against Ancient Evil by Stephen J. Rossetti (Manchester, New Hampshire, Sophia Institute Press, 2021); The Amityville Horror by Jay Anson (N.Y., Pocket Books, 2005).

*********************************************************************************************************************

Scientific Illuminism, or The Theology of the Life Energy, is a form of post-modern Gnosticism. More specifically, Valentinian. For that sect of ancient Gnosticism, sexual intercourse with clean spirituality was the most direct way to connect with the pleroma of the eternal ocean of life energy. See Gnostic Mysteries of Sex, Chapter 9, “The Valentinian Marriage,” by Tobias Churton (Inner Traditions, Rochester, Vermont, 2015).

***************************************************************************************************************************

The Gnostic Christ archetype emerged on earth with Jesus. Jesus’ father came from a spiritually highly developed extraterrestrial civilization bordering the Source of the Life Energy. The father mated with the earth woman Mary to produce Jesus. The celestial academy thought it best that its messenger be half human to facilitate communication and transformation of fallen humanity. This extraterrestrial civilization had evolved to a point where the barrier between physics and metaphysics had been transcended. According to the Kardashev scale, this is a Type III civilization, also called a galactic civilization, that can control cosmic energy at the scale of its entire host galaxy. Still higher is the Type IV where the civilization or group can control cosmic energy on the scale of the Universe. It is here where the Angels or Spiritual Higher Powers exist. These intelligences are purely metaphysical.

*************************************************************************************************************************

Reincarnation of human spiritual energy bodies, with their accumulated memories and knowledge of all previous life times, has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt by scientific and medical researchers like Ian Stevenson and others. Of course, this is not true in all cases. Even if one case were proven by independent evidence, such proof would be enough to prove that reincarnation exists. As a matter of fact, it has been shown in a significant number of instances. Modern scientific, philosophic, and parapsychological investigations have confirmed what was know by mystics down through thousands of years. Occult philosophers in the 19th century also confirmed reincarnation. See, for example: Return to Life – Extraordinary Cases of Children Who Remember Past Lives by Jim B. Tucker, M.D. (N.Y., St. Martin’s Griffin, 2013); Past Lives, Future Lives Revealed by Dr. Bruce Goldberg (Author Published, 2017).

Reincarnation is consistent with life [orgone] energy physics. Unlike energy produced by breaking down matter, life energy flows from lower concentrations to higher concentrations. Life energy expands, and energy after matter dissipates. Life energy is negatively entropic, and energy produced by matter is entropic. Thus, if the human spiritual energy body is cleansed of spiritual armor through reincarnations, it flows to higher metaphysical dimensions and eventually merges with the more purely concentrated spiritual energy at greater rate of vibration in the Source or Godhead of Life Energy. Hegel called this Source of the Life Energy the Absolute Mind. This is why the idea of heat death is no longer held by advanced physics. The Universe will not run down to cold death and nothingness. Instead, the so-called “dark energy” is expanding into eternity!! See: Wilhelm Reich – Selected Writings – An Introduction to Orgonomy, Orgone Physics, pg. 351; Cosmic Orgone Engineering, pg. 433, by Wilhelm Reich, M.D. (N.Y., FS&G, 1961).

**************************************************************************************************************************

The cosmic / metaphysical domain has a Celestial Hierarchy. “As above, so below.” The dimensions can be generally expressed from top to bottom as: [A] The Source or Godhead of the Life Energy = [B] The Higher Spiritual Powers (Angels) = [C] The Celestial Academy = [X] Preparatory levels housing human spiritual energy bodies or souls. The direction of ascension is X =C = B = A. For an ancient theological interpretation of this Hierarchy, see, Pseudo- Dionysius – The Complete Works, trans, by Colm Luibheid (N.Y., Paulist Press, 1987). The descent of the spiritual energy bodies is, of course, A = B = C = X. The spiritual energy bodies are sent out to explore the Universe, and they return in an enriched state. This is the Primal Life Energy Pulsation. This has been depicted for millennia by Jewish and Christian mystics as the “Tree of Life.” See: Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism by Gershom Scholem (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1995); On the Mystical Shape of the Godhead by Gershom Scholem (N.Y., Schocken Books, 1991); The Holy Kabbalah by A. E. Waite (N.Y., Dover Publications, 2003).

On the other hand, there is a Source of Evil or Demonic Psychic Energy that is a spiritual “higher destructive power” on the negative side not derived from the Source of Life Energy. There are many other spiritual powers and sources throughout the infinite Universes other than the Source of the Life Energy . This idea of multiple or indeed infinite sources of good or evil, the ancient mystics and theologians, including the Gnostics, thought accounted for the Evil on earth. As a solution to the problem of evil,, this is much more elegantly solved and consistent with the felt truth of life as we live it than an omnipotent singular God. As to hierarchy, the Anti-Life Source is a mirror of the Life Source but in reverse. Thus: [D] Spiritual Source of Anti-Life Energy = [E] the Higher Demonic Powers = [F] the Devil’s School and the Masters of Darkness (Adolph Hitler) = [G] the various levels of “hell” housing the tormented human deadly spiritual energy bodies. See: The Powers of Evil by Richard Cavendish (N.Y., Dorset Press, 1993); The Black Arts by Richard Cavendish (N.Y., Radom House, 2017); The Occult Roots of Nazism by Nicholas Goodrich-Clark (N.Y., NYU Press, 1992).

*****************************************************************************************************************************

Moses demonstrated liberation from material enslavement. Jesus Christ showed the way to spiritual liberation. On the second coming of the Cosmic Christ at the End of Days, both material and spiritual liberation will fuse as the New Jerusalem emerges bridging the gap between physics and metaphysics.

*****************************************************************************************************************************

As a member of the royal class in Egypt, Moses was schooled by the high priests in Hermetic Science. Hermetic Science later evolved via Moses into the Cabala. With this knowledge, he defeated the Pharaoh’s magicians, and more importantly, the Pharaoh’s army as the Jewish tribes exited their slavery in Egypt. Jesus, during his formative years unrecorded by the New Testament, studied with Eastern Masters in India and China. This is recorded in the “Aquarian Gospels.” The Aquarian Gospels were psychically channeled in the19th Century by a former Union Captain from the American civil war.

*************************************************************************************************************************

All human energy souls who ascend to the metaphysical planes will have perfectly constructed workshops, studios, and celestial academies in which to carry on their work. Any new discoveries will be taken by the person into the next incarnation with him / her / other. For example, philosophers will have their research facilities, scientists their labs, artists their studios, and so on. Of course, the powers of creation on the metaphysical dimensions are greatly enhanced over what they were on the earth planes.

**********************************************************************************************************************

Christ was both a Jedi Master and Master Cabalist. He had deep contact with the Life Energy flowing from the Source of the Universal Cosmic Energy (“The Force”). His father was from a very spiritually and materially developed extraterrestrial civilization bordering this Godhead on the metaphysical planes. His mother was human. Christ had his healing power, spiritual mastery, and command over nature, as a channel from the Source as mediated by his extraterrestrial origin. Christ’s knowledge of the Cabala and Jewish mysticism came from his childhood in Egypt as well as direct spiritual transmission by Moses from the metaphysical planes. Christ’s existential mission was to spiritually liberate the human race from the prison of the earth ruled by the demonic power from an alternate Universe.

*******************************************************************************************************************************************************************

The Source or Godhead of the Cosmic Life Energy created the Universe from which we draw our Being. Accepting as a working hypothesis that the cutting-edge cosmologists are correct in postulating infinite Universes, I would further add the “thought experiment” that the creator of all Universes also is the origin of both good and evil. It is “beyond good and evil” in that these energies represent the two arms of the Universal Creator. Therefore it follows that the Source of the Life Energy is not the creator of evil. However, it also follows that this Source is not omnipotent!!

******************************************************************************************************************************

Dr. Wilhelm Reich, a prominent student of Sigmund Freud, discovered that pent-up sexual energy fueled neurosis in his patients. In the late 1920’s, he wrote the trail blazing work “The Function of the Orgasm.” For the next 30 years, he relentlessly investigated the biological energy behind sexuality and work. Finally, he penetrated into the cosmic function of creation out of a mass-free cosmic energy he named “Orgone.” While experimenting with this energy, he created devices to accumulate it, and he applied this energy to various biophysical injuries, and diseases. He found that orgone energy had the capacity to heal. Seeking to find out if it could neutralize the deadly effects of atomic energy, he conducted (1951) an experiment designated “The Oranur Experiment.” This experiment opened a portal between physics and metaphysics. It gave a natural scientific basis to Freud’s postulation of the contending forces of Eros and Thanatos (Creation vs. Destruction). In the process, obscure cosmic functions were uncovered. The natural scientific basis for the concept of “God” and the “Devil” was discovered. See The Oranur Experiment by Wilhelm Reich (Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute Press, 1951).

*************************************************************************************************

As this investigator draws nearer his departure time from the earth, the main task is to penetrate deeper and deeper into the heights and depths of the metaphysical dimensions. In this way, I will already be living mainly in the metaphysical dimensions when the time for the full transition between domains called “death” arrives. As Dr. Reich observed in the Oranur Experiment, the boundaries between physics and metaphysics will dissolve in a conscious process of dissolution and transformation. Death is not a door that closes. It is a door that opens into a much wider reality.

****************************************************************************************************

The metaphysical world operates by spiritual energy dialectics. Those most pressed here on earth, and prematurely removed from an incarnation, will upon ascension into the higher dimensions evolve with tremendous speed toward The Source of the Cosmic Life Energy or God. All talents will become genius and be available in that soul’s further incarnations in earth or higher domains. For example, a person gifted with artistic abilities will see an expansion of such in music, art, etc. A philosopher will see an expansion of mind bringing her to the reach of a Hegel, Plato or Aristotle, even beyond that to a Klatuu (see the film “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” [1951]).

***************************************************************************************************************

The closer a truth is to the cosmic core, the deeper and more extensive the ontological ramifications. These truths are particularly subject to attack and capture by Demonic Forces. Thus it was with the truth of Aryan spirituality. It was captured by the anti-Christ Hitler and his Nazi party. However, with Madam Blavatsky, Nietzsche, Spengler, Bannon and others, it can be cleansed and recaptured for the benefit of the human race.

*************************************************************************************************************

Medical orgone therapy, when successful, can restore spiritually pure sexuality to a person for a period of time. However, on the earth, it cannot be maintained because of the demonic energies surrounding a person in armored society. In the higher extraterrestrial metaphysical civilizations, such as the one Christ’s father came from, spiritually pure sexuality is the norm. On earth, the metaphysical distance for humanity from the Source of the Life Energy has a tendency to produce distorted and spiritually pathogenic sexuality. In an extreme form, this degeneration of the human monad is expressed by what Dr. Reich called the “emotional plague” character. The emotional plague character hates life and creation and will destroy them wherever they spring forth. The “plague” aspect refers to the ability of the emotional plague to spread as it pulls out evil lurking in the depths of the human character. There is evil in all of us as a result of a distortion in our metaphysical creation.

***********************************************************************************************************

When thought penetrates to a sufficient depth into mysticism and metaphysics it stops being linear and starts proceeding by leaps between dimensions and times in a spiral-like discontinuous movement. This is the metaphysical pattern similar to the change in function from Newtonian physics to quantum physics.

********************************************************************************************************

Baptism by the Holy Spirit as described in Acts of the New Testament is functionally identical to an intense infusion of orgone / cosmic life energy into the stagnating spiritual body of humans revitalizing their feeling for life and God. The strengthening of the spiritual life energy soul also enhances what pioneering psychologist Alfred Adler called “social feeling.” Social feeling means a very high degree of empathy with all of life. It embodies compassion, altruism, and selflessness. See The Drive for Self – Alfred Adler and the Founding of Individual Psychology, pg. 101, by Edward Hoffman (N.Y., Addison Wesley, 1994).

******************************************************************************************************

When I recognized the great and vast difference between my human knowledge acquired over a lifetime and the knowledge of the Source of the Life Energy, the Source Field of the Life Energy started to send transmissions of cosmic knowledge and wisdom to me seldom granted to mortals. Despite the fact that every human at conception in the womb has Christ Consciousness Potential (CCP) as a birthright, only single individuals down through the millennia have been spiritually unarmored enough to open to these cosmic transmissions. Christ was the most famous. The Christ Archetype is in all to be called forth by the Source Field of the Life Energy. This is why every abortion is a crucifixion of Christ. Dr. Wilhelm Reich was one such human individual. The deep cosmic glow of this wisdom has been described as making a person “Christ-like.”

*********************************************************************************************************

Because of the bio-spiritual armor, spirituality and sexuality have been split off from each other in a mind-body dichotomy. The armoring came in some 4,000 years ago when the hunter and gatherer tribes changed over to settled agricultural society ruled by land owners and full time priests. This produced a “sitting on the spot” character structure in the masses of peasants and slaves. In the early hunter and gatherer societies, spiritual expression involved reverence for nature with sexuality and spirituality fused in joyful and reverent expression. Later, in the settled agricultural class societies, the flow of life energy sexuality was stagnated giving rise to distorted and pathogenic sexuality. This secondary sexual energy was repressed and viewed as demonic because of its destructiveness. To the present day, organized religion is trapped in this conflict between spiritual and sexual feelings. However, new forms of spiritual expression have been growing over the centuries where sex and spirit are once again fused as in Osho’s communes. Much of “New Age” spirituality is find its way to this healthy recombination of two streams of the cosmic life energy.

***************************************************************************************************

As Dr. Robert Pasotti pointed out years ago, there is healthy mysticism (which he called “functional mysticism”), and pathogenic mysticism. Translated into older terminology, there is white magic and black magic. White magic serves to protect and enhance life. Black magic manipulates the death energy, and destroys life. For an excellent example of healthy mysticism that expands and enhances life, see the work of Dr. Israel Regardie (Chiropractor and Reichian therapist). For example, consult his books: “The Tree of Life;” “A Garden of Pomegranates;” “The Middle Pillar;” and his master work, “The Golden Dawn” [all published in various editions by Weiser and also Llewellyn]. Dr. Regardie, in his younger years, was a student and secretary to Aleister Crowley. Crowley is a much more complicated individual with an admixture of both life positive and neurotic tendencies in his life and work. Crowley, however, was a real pioneer and original experimenter in trying to fuse physics and metaphysics. Tobia Churton, in a series of biographical books, does an excellent job of displaying the spiritual healthy sides of Crowley.

********************************************************************************************************

Nearing the end of a long incarnation on earth, I am certain of one bedrock truth: we exist governed by the iron spiritual and natural laws of life. Within the parameters of these laws, we have “free will.” However, this is not the absolute free will of post-modern existentialism. This is the “free will” of the old theologians. We can govern our lives consistent with the laws of life, or we can deviate from them, and even reject them outright. We are not free to remake them as the post-modern politically correct think, nor avoid the consequences of having violated them. In that direction we court disaster.

************************************************************************************************

A generally taboo topic in the religious and spiritual philosophies of Western religions is the use of sex to attain spiritual experience. Going back to the Gnostic movement in the ancient world, and even to before recorded history, use of the function of the orgasm to experience spiritual transcendence and contact with the Godhead of spiritual energy has been practiced. In the Western mystical and occult movement, this practice was called “Sex Magick” (a term coined by mystical philosopher Aleister Crowley). See: “Gnostic Mysteries of Sex” by Tobias Churton (Vermont, Inner Traditions, 2015). See also, “The Function of the Orgasm;” “The Murder of Christ;” and “Cosmic Superimposition” by Wilhelm Reich (Noonday Press, F,G&S, various editions). Dr. Reich was originally a psychoanalyst and student of Sigmund Freud. He went on to create the science of orgonomy. Orgonomy fused biophysics and metaphysics in psychotherapy and natural research. See “The Oranur Experiment” by Wilhelm Reich (Rangeley, Maine, Orgone Institute Press, 1951). Dr. Reich discovered that repression of the healthy sexual instinct produced medical and spiritual pathology.

The function of the orgasm is the microcosmic expression of the core function of cosmic creation. See “Cosmic Superimposition” by Wilhelm Reich. As such, it is the prime mover and central spiritual principle of healthy, natural spirituality. Sick or pathogenic sexuality is the repression and distortion of the orgasm and produces evil, destructive and deadly cosmic energy. This is recognized as demonic or destruction psychic energy within humans, in the atmosphere, and in the cosmos at large. Here is the Evil function a/k/a “the Devil.” See “The Murder of Christ” by Wilhelm Reich.

*************************************************************************************************