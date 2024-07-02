Tyrants Hate Philosophers
"Wherever there have been powerful societies, governments, religions, public opinions, in short, wherever there has been tyranny, the solitary philosopher has been hated. For philosophy opens up to man a refuge from all tyranny, an inner sanctuary - the labyrinth of the breast, and that annoys tyrants." Nietzsche
Here is the link to my daily podcast: https://api.substack.com/feed/podcast/1594315.rss
Thanks for reading The Mad Philosopher's Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.