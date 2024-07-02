"Wherever there have been powerful societies, governments, religions, public opinions, in short, wherever there has been tyranny, the solitary philosopher has been hated. For philosophy opens up to man a refuge from all tyranny, an inner sanctuary - the labyrinth of the breast, and that annoys tyrants." Nietzsche

Here is the link to my daily podcast: https://api.substack.com/feed/podcast/1594315.rss