Updated Biographical Note: The writer and editor of this blog, Dr. Steven Jay Katz, J.D., D.D., Dr. of Metaphysics, is a Life Energy Gnostic, and Disciple of the Extraterrestrial Aryan Christ. Dr. Katz is an American Nationalist. He is a lawyer, philosopher and theologian. See: Nietzsche’s Coming God or the Redemption of the Divine by Abir Taha (London,…