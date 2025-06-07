It looks like a potentially dangerous provision in the “Big Beautiful Budget Bill,” protecting ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) from state regulation unless applied to all similar non-AI communications technology consistent with with federal preemption, is totally deceptive. AI IS UNIQUE!! IT IS BY FUNCTION SUI GENERIS. No non-AI technology does what AI can do. As a lawyer, I am also troubled by a U.S. constitutional violation that has so far not been mentioned anywhere in the media that I can find. NO CONGRESS CAN TIE THE HANDS OF FUTURE CONGRESSES ON POLICY MATTERS! The composition of every Congress has new represntatives and senators. They may, within a 10 year period, see the uncharted dangers of AI, and the federalism issue, very differently! Those who enact this new AI provision cannot extend their reach for as much as a decade beyond their currently given term without amendment or repeal of the laws they pass!!