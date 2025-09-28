In November 2024, millions of citizens voted to end the war in Ukraine by electing President Trump. Now he is threatening Russia with a WW III! Why??We are weeks, possibly days, away from outright war with Russia. Civilization on earth will be destroyed!! Who benefits? Weapons manufacturers and money laundering politicians. Ultimately, the global state capitalists are behind this. The bio-weapon virus did not trigger the “great reset” that these forces of death and totalitarian global rule wanted. Now, they are going to the ultimate “reset” of nuclear world war as advocated by Trotyskyist Juan Posados 60 years ago, and the so-called “neo-conservatives” today. The time for massive anti-war demonstrations is long overdue. Pray we can stop this before the end of human life on earth!!! Get off your behinds and fight this!!!