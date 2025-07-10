This morning, at approximately 8:30 AM EST, using spiritual technology designed to communicate with the metaphysical planes, I received a message from the late natural scientist and cosmic investigator Dr. Wilhelm Reich. The message was relayed by my spiritual mentor Dr. Robert Pasotti.

Dr. Reich told me that in 5 years (2030) postive change will be brought to earth by a spiritually advanced extraterrestrial visitor similar to the alien “Klatuu” in the motion picture “The Day the Earth Stood Still” (1951 version). This advanced teacher and healer will bring final freedom from war and mass disease through a transformation of human conciouseness to a state of “inner peace.” It will be done without violence by an influx of life-positive energy.

We must not just passively accept this prediction, and wait for salvation from the Stars. We must continue to fight the death energies of the demonic globalist corporate state, and its life negative junk science.

The communications with Dr. Reich ended with a plan to resume in the near future.